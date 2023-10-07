Gravel World Championships: Here’s What Vollering and Wiebes Said Ahead of the Elite Women’s Race

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s been a special season for Demi Vollering, and so too Lorena Wiebes.

The Dutch riders have been part of a storming year for their Team SD Worx squad, contributing to 62 victories, with Vollering winning the Tour de France Femmes, the Tour de Romandie, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne, and Wiebes taking stages in the Tour de France Femmes and Giro d’Italia Donne, plus other victories.

Last weekend she added the European gravel championships title to that list.

Both are be amongst the big names in Saturday’s elite women’s race at the UCI Gravel World Championships.

This is what they said on the eve of the event.

Demi Vollering (SD Worx)

On why she made the decision to come and ride the world championships:

It’s a nice finish of the season, I think. I always really love to ride gravel in training. I always wanted to do a gravel race this season, but it was not really laid in the schedule for me. So now that my road season is ended, it is a good way to end my season here.

That’s why I wanted to race this gravel world championships. I always wanted to do it already in the season, but there wasn’t really place for it. So now I am here.

On how she discovered gravel:

For me, I started gravelling in 2019, actually for the first time. And then in 2020 in the COVID year I did a lot on the gravel bike. I did bike packing on the bike and since then I always really loved to do training on my gravel bike or just go on a nice ride. Actually in the winter I ride a lot of hours on the gravel bike.

But then the first race was the same as Lorena, the first Dutch championships in gravel. I really liked that. I wanted to do more, but it didn’t work out. So this is only my second gravel race.

On her expectations for the gravel world championship race:

I’m really curious how it will go. I think the first part will be fast. And it’s a really long race, so I think it’ll be a really hard and brutal race towards the final. You need to be careful that you also eat and drink a lot because you’re really fast out of energy here on this course. And then the last lap is also pretty technical.

So you need to take a lot of caffeine with you because you need to still be fresh in the final. Because you can easily make a mistake in the final, I think. You need to take a lot of energy there, I think. It will be a hard race.

Also read:

On how, if at all, the absence of defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot due to COVID will affect her approach to the race:

Not so much. I think it will be a really hard race. And I think there are a lot of good riders also in our category. Also a lot of riders we know from the road. I think we know also who we need to watch, especially on the steep climbs. It will be a hard race.

On how difficult—or not—it has been to further extend a season which has been a long one:

Actually it was nice because my last race was the European Championship road and then it’s actually pretty early to end the season already. If you then don’t sit on the bike anymore, then you need to step [back] on the bike pretty fast already.

Then you are in October almost already back on the bike. So then you want to stay a bit longer on the bike so that you can end your season a bit later. Actually it was nice, because now I have still nice trainings with a goal in mind.

Also this [gravel] is a lot different. So it was training, but also bit training with fun. Not so much efforts any more, just making some hours and just enjoying the hours on the gravel bike.

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx)

On why she made the decision to come and ride the world championships:

For me, I had a bit of space my race program to do gravel races during the season and I did also the qualifier in Aachen. That was also the point I decided to do the World Championships. I’m looking forward to it. Also last week, the Europeans was a nice experience.

So it’s nice for me to do this during this season and also to start my off season.

On how she discovered gravel:

The first race for me was the Dutch championships in 2021, if I am right. And before that I did already sometimes just in training some gravel sections in the south of Limburg in the Netherlands. I started my career in cyclo cross, so for me it is nice with both things.

Also read:

On her expectations for the gravel world championship race:

I agree with Demi, I think it will be a challenging course. As she already said, it will be a fast start, a hard part, there will be a lot of suffering. I did the last 35 kilometers and the climbs are steep. But I like the downhills also, the technical parts. I am looking forward to suffering, I think,.

On how, if at all, the absence of defending champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot due to COVID will affect her approach to the race:

For me, it’s, not really changing [anything] because I think anyway the climbs make the difference. For me it will be also hard to survive the climbs.

On how difficult—or not—it has been to further extend a season which has been a long one:

For me, I wasn’t really tired of the season yet because I had also a little break after the worlds with sickness. Actually I hoped for more races, so that’s also why I added the European championships in gravel. I’m still kind of fresh, I have that feeling. So that’s why I’m happy to here and race.

On going head to head with riders from North America:

I think for us, we don’t know the riders exactly. We only know the road riders and the cyclo-cross riders. So I think we can find some surprises in the race. For me anyway it will be hard, I will try to hold every wheel.