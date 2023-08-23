Groad Trip: At SBT GRVL, the race to party ratio is magically aligned

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

I’ve been asked one question an unusual amount of times this year: has gravel lost its balance?

It seems that as elite racing has gained more and more momentum, that magical ratio of race to party that made gravel explode in popularity has changed. Some races have become only about the competitive part and less about the experience. Many folks from the front to the back of the pack are focusing more on their final placing or their goal time and less about the whole experience of the event.

SBT GRVL is one the the biggest gravel races in the entire world. A result here can make a season successful. Prize money is on the line, and every cycling media outlet is watching. One would be forgiven to think that SBT is all about race day success. On the contrary however, the week leading into SBT served as a reminder that gravel is still cycling’s inclusive discipline and first and foremost, a celebration of all things on two wheels.

Gallery: SBT GRVL HLL CLMB GLLRY

The all-new — and much welcomed — SBT GRLV HLL CLMB (Photo: Wil Matthews)

Group rides supporting a slew of causes happened daily at SBT GRVL — from All Bodies on Bikes and Ride for Racial Justice to Ian Boswell’s ice cream social. A panel showcased Protect our Winters and its work on climate change and there was a sea of mats for yoga in the park. Everything was well attended.

Then, the industry came out in force, a sea of marketing flags ripping around in the dry Colorado wind, and as my colleague Payson McElveen described, the energy level of “a mini Sea Otter Expo.”

Perhaps the highlight of the whole lead up to Sunday’s race was the all new HLL CLMB, a Friday evening lemans-style start leading to a steep climb up the ski hill, where heckling, costumes. and beer were encouraged.

I signed up last minute when the friends I was staying with broke out their costume bin. The red shirt and cape of Wonder Woman caught my eye and would be my wings up that damn hill. It was amazing to see so many folks out and, most importantly to me, so many pros attend in costume. It showed how the undercurrent of fun is still a priority for many even if sprinting up a hill 48 hours before the main show isn’t the smartest “race prep.” It was a highlight of my season to laugh and congregate in such a light-hearted atmosphere.

Maude Farrell also decided to embrace the fun on Friday night. (Photo: Wil Matthews)

As I woke the following morning from the festivities, still content from the previous evening’s antics, I flipped the mental switch to “business time.” For the past two years I’d been a part of the LeadBoat Challenge (racing Leadville and SBT back to back on the same weekend), and while it was a legendary sporting challenge I was glad it didn’t happen this year because racing in Leadville meant one had to miss all the lead up activities at SBT. Separating the two by a week allowed me to fully embrace all that each race provides.

Racing wise, I feel the SBT course suits me with its steep climbs in the final hours. I’d made it an objective to show up in Steamboat with the best preparation I could. I was excited to toe the line at SBT GRVL fresh and ready rather than handicapped by Leadville 24 hours earlier. And in that mindset I tried to optimize everything, including a new chain treatment I was told was amazing but hadn’t fully tested.

The race started out hot. Keegan, in the shadows of his Leadville dominance, clipped off early in an effort to pare down the peloton and avoid the big group tactics from previous years. The race was on immediately and I bridged up to him with a few other race favorites and we began to pull away. Only something was off. We were riding flat out, but I was having to sprint just to hold the wheel. While others were recovering in the draft I felt like I was riding in sand. It became clear to me that my chain wasn’t doing what I thought and was actually having an adverse effect of creating even more resistance!

The look of someone who knows he messed up (Photo: Wil Matthews)

I’ll be clear in that I blame no one but myself for this. As a privateer the buck stops with me; I’m my own boss and I am ultimately responsible for all decisions in my profession both good and bad. I got caught up in chasing the science too much and should have tested things more thoroughly ahead of the big day.

I realized I had one option and that was to get as much lube as possible onto the thing to basically re-treat the chain with standard lube. I sat up out of the group at the first aid station and had the mechanic there apply a generous coating. Things felt a bit better and I waited for the chasers. Luckily, the chase was motivated to stay in the game and over the following hours we slowly reeled in the front group while I oscillated between contributing to the chase when I could and neutral aid lube sessions.

After three hours at the halfway point we caught the lead group, and my bike was finally feeling normal. My legs were torched from the extra resistance, but the race was reset and all was game. I knew others were tired from the record pace as well however, so I had to stay resilient.

Swenson was relentless. (Photo: SBT GRVL)

Keegan soon lit it up on a crosswind section and I simply didn’t have the energy to follow. Petr Vakoč, Alexey Vermeulen, and Adam Roberge still had the strength to pursue, but it seemed the others felt even worse than me, and I found myself fifth on the road with Griffin Easter.

Eventually Griffin would lose pace but a group containing Lachlan Morton and Rob Britton caught up to me while up ahead Roberge crashed out (luckily he is OK). We were racing for fourth, and on a climb while Rob was distanced we were told third was just a few minutes ahead, and alone.

Lachy and I agreed fourth or fifth is pretty much the same, a bookend on the podium. We formed an allegiance, agreed to go all in together in pursuit of third. With 4k to go my lights were flickering badly and the cramps were coming in rapid succession, but Alexey’s jersey came into view on a long straight. We chased with all we had but ultimately came up short, literally catching him on the line but not getting around him. I’d just edge Lachy in our sprint for fourth.

It’s a ride I’m damn proud of, mostly for the never say die attitude I had to embrace in the first hour. To start a massive goal only to realize I’d self-sabotaged myself was a tough pill to swallow. It was a mental exercise to not throw in the towel but positive reinforcement in the end that resilience paid off with a podium somehow.

Fast racing and good vibes can coexist (Photo: SBT GRVL)

I not only view my race as a personal success, but the entire weekend, as well. I leave with my heart full and happy with the trend of things.

So, back to that question of balance. SBT GRVL has shown that a top tier event where the result is extremely important for a rider like myself can still include all the other ingredients that make gravel special. The beating heart of this discipline is alive and well. I can’t wait to return in 2024.