Groad Trip: Crusher in the Tushar

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

57Some things have changed for me professionally and personally in the last months, allowing me to get back to my best fitness for the first time in years.

Personally, family life with the twins seems to be settling. It’s still crazy but it’s our new “normal crazy” instead of the stressful crazy of last year’s medical complexities.

Professionally, I’ve made a slew of changes as well, and they’re starting to take effect. Namely, I have a coach.

Old dog, new tricks

The level in gravel is so high now that racers need to focus almost exclusively on racing. Previously in my privateer hustle, training has perhaps been only 50 percent of what I do in any given week. When you add in my 11-month-0ld twins, my bandwidth is maxed. Usually, I’d just roll out mid-morning and decide in the moment what I needed in terms of effort. It was good enough for a few seasons, but not anymore.

Related: Introducing the Orange Seal Academy

One of my sponsors, Orange Seal, started the Orange Seal Academy which includes coaching service from my longtime WorldTour colleague, Dennis Van Winden. The folks at Orange Seal proposed that Dennis and I link up. We are the same age and had raced against each other for over a decade but were never teammates.

I was tentative at first, and I think he was too, wondering if this might be a good fit. After some initial discussions, however, we realized this could be a fun project. I’m not his normal client who is young, eager, and a diamond in the rough. Rather I’m the old dog with a proven engine who needed help managing his time.

The elite men’s field early in the Crusher in the Tushar (Photo: Wil Matthews)

I only have so many hours in a day to ride, and if I’m stepping away from family I damn well better make it count. For me it was about some fresh perspective, quality over quantity, and most importantly, accountability. A few less soul rides and post ride beers, substituted with some more race-specific structure was a compromise I could agree to — within reason of course!

Additionally, with our shared history we realized we relate on another level which has made discussions and brainstorming easier. We started our partnership a bit before Unbound but coming into Crusher, we were really able to build together, and I enjoyed the process.

Thanks to this change I arrived at Crusher in the Tushar with anticipation. Crusher is a climber’s delight: 10,000 feet of vert crammed into 69 miles, all in a mountainous Utah landscape. The race weekend is relaxed; a small expo means less obligations, so Big Tall Wayne and I nabbed a beautiful campsite next to a river without any cell service to fully unplug. Instead of work, it felt like we were on vacation. It was so rejuvenating and relaxing.

Testing the theory

There were a flurry of attacks by riders wanting a head start before the big climbs began, but I stayed quiet and once the road pitched up the real selections began.

Soon it was just Keegan Swenson and me. I got the sense we were very evenly matched. There was a long way to go, and we took turns setting the pace over the summit — a hard but not overzealous effort. The battle would come later, and for now it was time to cement this impending battle.

On the up. (Photo: Wil Matthews)

Keegan’s a much better descender than I am, so my plan was to follow him as best I could down the wild ride of Col d’Crush to the valley below. Unfortunately, right as the road pitched down I hit some washboard and dropped my chain! I couldn’t get it back on and had to fully stop, reach down and pull it back on. By the time I was up to speed again he had 30” on me and that grew wider on the descent.

Here’s the thing with Keegan: his steady state diesel is freakishly high. To give him any time at all means nearly every other rider has to go anaerobic to close it down. It’s difficult enough to trade pulls with him, but it’s another game entirely to gain time on him.

As I got to the valley I was between him and a chase group containing Matt Beers, Konny Looser, and Lachlan Morton. It was a headwind and I elected to join the group of chasers rather than burn matches in no man’s land.

Keegan poured on the gas up front and as we started the Saarlac Pit and long climb back up Col d’Crush, we were 2:20 back. I set off in pursuit, first with Beers and then solo. I climbed hard and halfway up the Col I had him down to 90 seconds. But that was all it would be. I’d gone over my limit and the cramps started twinging faintly at first, then increased in intensity. The gap began to go out.

Content at the finish (Photo: Wil Matthews)

I knew then second was my true place on the day. I crossed the line at 4:02 while Keegan would become the first ever to break four hours on the devilish course.

I’m content and pleased with my ride. I raced my best and have no excuses. I only lament that ill-timed mechanical. Honestly in hindsight, I don’t think I’d have beaten Keegan on Saturday, but had we started the final climb together it would have been a good battle and kept the race interesting. With Dennis and the Academy in my corner I’m excited to see how I can animate rest of this summer’s races.

As per our new tradition, Wayne and I jetted West post race, snagged some deliciously unhealthy burritos in Ely, Nevada, and off-roaded to some hot springs in the middle of the desert for the evening before finishing the drive on Sunday. A working vacation done right.