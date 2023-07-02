Haley Smith, Matt Beers win Truckee Tahoe Gravel

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Some gravel races are for the mountain bikers, and Saturday’s Truckee Tahoe Gravel Race was one of them. Haley Smith and Matt Beers won the northern California race, showing that cross-country DNA can come in handy on technical, high altitude gravel courses.

The second edition of Truckee Tahoe kicked off under sunny skies on Saturday morning, with a stacked field lining up for the 75.5 miles, 6,797′ long course. A handful of riders — Smith and Beers included — were using the race as a final sharpening before the Crusher in the Tushar, the third race in the Life Time Grand Prix (LTGP).

They were also testing their lungs at altitude — Truckee sits at roughly the same elevation, 5,800 feet, as Beaver, Utah, home of the Crusher.

Other notable names at Truckee Tahoe included Anna Yamauchi, Tobin Ortenblad, Ian Lopez de San Roman, John Borstelmann, and Pete Stetina. Former WorldTour pros Levi Leipheimer and Andrew Talansky also raced.

For Beers, one of the dozen international athletes spending the summer in the US racing the Grand Prix, Truckee Tahoe was an important milestone in his US campaign — the South African has had many good results in the US this year and last, but never a win until Saturday.

“It was nice to get the monkey off the back a little bit and have a smooth race,” he said.

(Photo: Wil Matthews)

Beers credited his tire choice — 47c Specialized Pathfinders — for the smooth race; Stetina would say that it was Beers’ prowess on technical descents that saw him take the win.

A nearly 10 mile climb that began around mile 18 proved to be a deciding factor in both the men’s and women’s races.

Ian Lopez de San Roman, who would finish third overall, was the first to agitate the race on the climb, whittling the group down quickly. Then, Stetina pushed the pace and only Beers could go with him to the top. Nevertheless, the former WorldTour roadie was no match for the Cape Epic champ on the downhills.

“I couldn’t shake the big South African despite my best attempts,” Stetina said. Beers dropped him on the technical downhill after the big climb, and the rest of the race became a game of Stetina chasing, catching Beers on the subsequent climbs, and then losing him on the descents.

Beers would finish the race in 3:20:17, with Stetina following five minutes later and Lopez de San Roman six minutes after that.

Yamauchi and Smith at Truckee Tahoe Gravel (Photo: Wil Matthews)

For the first 30 miles, the women’s race was also looking to be a contest between two riders, with Haley Smith and Anna Yamauchi going up the first climb together.

Smith managed to put a 20m gap on Yamauchi by the top, but the two hit the technical descent together. A third of the way down, Yamauchi crashed badly. After ensuring she was OK, Smith rode on, never to see Yamauchi — or any other women racers — again.

Yamauchi later confirmed that she had to get stitches in her knee. For Smith, it was a solo effort from “mile 45k til the end.”

Next week, Smith will try and defend her title at the Crusher in the Tushar in Utah; the Canadian thinks that her effort at Truckee Tahoe signaled good things to come.

“I think I need a week to freshen up, but it’s a good sign that I was able to finish the race strongly,” she said.