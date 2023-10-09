‘I’d Put It Straight after the Milan-San Remo Win’: Matej Mohorič and His Third Career Rainbow Jersey

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Matej Mohorič and Kasia Niewiadoma both achieved a spectacular feat over the weekend.

Both were riding their first-ever gravel races; both went on to become world champions.

Polish rider Niewiadoma was best in the women’s race on Saturday, while on Sunday the Slovenian Mohorič was the one on the top step of the podium.

He beat Florian Vermeersch (Belgium) and Connor Swift (Great Britain) to take the win, shrugging off a late crash to secure the gold medal.

And while gravel is still a budding wing of the sport, he ranks his victory right up there amongst his best results.

Also read:

“I don’t mind to put it straight after the Milan-San Remo win,” he told journalists in the post-race press conference. “I think it is probably going to be even more important in a couple of years when this discipline picks up momentum. I think then I will realize how important it is.

“There were quite big names today on the start list, so I am proud of this jersey.”

Mohorič was part of a select group heading into the second half of the UCI gravel world championships and continued whittling things down from there. He pushed ahead with Vermeersch and Swift, jettisoning the latter with just under 25km to go, and dispatching Vermeersch 6km later.

He then blasted onwards towards the finish, gaining time when Vermeersch dropped his chain, and then losing some when he slid out on a corner just inside the final 4km.

“I was really focused today to do my best, to take advantage of the really great shape I am currently in,” he explained. “Since the Tour is has been a little bit up and down but always on a super-high level. I lost the Tour of Croatia last week due to a crash and I didn’t want to miss out today, so I made sure that I was always as close to the front as I could. Then when it was the three of us, we worked super well together.

“Florian was super strong on the flat but I knew that when the climbs are going to come I would have an advantage as I am much lighter. I just went as hard as I could all the way to the finish line.”

A hat trick of glittering gold medals

Aside from winning his first-ever gravel race Sunday, Mohorič achieved something else notable. He completed a rainbow jersey treble, adding his latest world championship win to road race triumphs as a junior in 2012 and under 23 one year later.

That gives him a sense of fulfilment, and so too a glance at the names of those who lined out.

“I am also proud of this achievement because there were some big names today on the start list,” he said. “It was not just any race, it was still world championships. Most of the best bike handlers from road, gravel and mountainbike were here. I am looking forward to even more riders joining in the next years and trying to go for this jersey again, but I think it is going to be increasingly hard year after year.”

What seems clear is that his interest in this branch of the sport has been ignited. It sounds like his participation on Sunday has tapped into a long-running interest in gravel roads. Don’t be surprised to see him showing off his rainbow jersey in a number of races next year and, indeed, turning up again to defend his title.

“This is my first gravel race ever, yes. But since I was very little I did many kilometers on roads like this because I grew up in a mountain area with many, many gravel roads,” he said. “I enjoyed to go there with mountain bikes, road bikes, everything.

“I was always comfortable on roads like this and I really enjoyed racing today. Obviously with a busy program on the road schedule, I don’t have time to do many gravel races, but maybe that is going to change in the future. Especially as the sport is getting more and more popular.”

That increased popularity is something which he applauds, saying that the fans are embracing this area and also that the racing itself is spectacular.

He’s looking forward to seeing gravel racing grow. He’s also looking forward to seeing the women’s side of the sport being taken more seriously by race organizers and the UCI than was the case on Saturday.

In what was a debacle for the sport, the women’s championship was not screened. Asked his thoughts on that, he expressed disappointment that things had happened that way.

“It was a shame because I would also love to watch that. Not just to see how the course is like and how they race to learn for my own race, but also because I think women’s cycling is gaining momentum,” he said. “It is more and more important.

“And due to that, there are more and more women who start to practice cycling when they are young, and so the sport itself is gaining momentum. They are becoming more and more professional, the level is going higher and higher. I think give it two, three, four, five years and they will race in a very similar way to men. It is going to be just as spectacular to see. Maybe they will still go a little bit slower, but that doesn’t change anything.”

His message for those responsible for the mess up on Saturday?

“It’s a shame. I think it’s a shame to not show the coverage. But I think the UCI promised to have this for next year, so I hope they hold true to that.”

Mohorič has had a busy season, covering almost 12,000km in competition across 69 days. There have been several key standouts in that time, including victory on stage 19 of this year’s Tour de France plus overall success in the Tour de Pologne.

That builds on earlier successes such stage wins in all three Grand Tours, as well as a thrilling 2022 Milan-Sanremo victory based on a caution-to-the-wind, inch-perfect swoop off the Poggio.

Landing a third rainbow jersey is certain to spur him on further.

His confidence is on the up, he’s gathering momentum, and his blend of physical talent, technical skill and racing intelligence could well see an even-bigger season in 2024.