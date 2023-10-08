In Their Own Words: The Elite Women Take Us Inside the Gravel World Championships

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

PIEVE DI SOLIGO, Italy (Velo) – Despite their frustration with the lack of a live broadcast to share their race to the world, the women in elite gravel world championship race put on a show in Italy on Saturday.

After nearly five hours of racing, Katarzyna Niewiadoma came across the line solo for a career victory. 30 seconds behind her, Silvia Persico and Demi Vollering sprinted to second and third.

Read also: Niewiadoma wins the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships

The sophomore edition of gravel worlds featured breakneck racing between WorldTour pros, gravel specialists, and riders who defy disciplines. The technical 140k course punctuated by erratic gravel sectors and steep punchy climbs served as a great leveler, and no one came across the finish not having suffered mightily at some point.

This is what they said about their race.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland), first place

Role reversal! Niewiadoma wins the day

This was a huge win for Niewiadoma, who races on the road for Canyon-SRAM and been close to victory in numerous races the past few years. Gravel worlds was also her first gravel race. Beginner’s luck?

“I’m blown away to be honest. I’m beyond happy, I’m so fucking happy. It’s weird. I’ve never worn the rainbow jersey and I can’t say anything now because I’m just so happy.

“I think that everyone was just trying to stay in the front. The race is quite technical so you don’t want to stay too far behind and be involved in a crash. So that also added a dynamic to the race because everyone is fighting for the position so it kind of goes faster. On the climbs, everyone is testing themselves, like seeing who’s the strongest. Then there was a stretch with some flat sections, so other groups came back. And the final was really hard and I think it was more like a time trial for everyone.

“To be honest, before I attacked I could see that on the previous climbs that I felt good and that the others were suffering. I didn’t know that I was going to go on my own at that point. I just wanted to get rid of some girls and in my mind I thought that I’d go away with Demi Vollering but once no one was there I thought ‘oh sweet’ because I knew the course from that point, and I knew that some technical points were coming. I just needed to commit. With 1km to go I was praying to be honest, and thinking finally. It’s crazy because it’s been so long since my last victory. It’s not road but this is my first gravel race and to get the rainbow jersey I still cannot believe it.”

Lauren Stephens (United States of America) sixth place

Stephens was the US’ highest placing finisher at gravel worlds this year and last, and her sixth place finish on Saturday is a huge leap from 15th in 2022. The Texan rode strongly in the front group all day until an unfortunate mechanical 3/4 of the way through the race.

“I dropped my chain going through the creek crossings and that’s when the move was really going. I was chasing from that point but all day I was in the front and groups kept on coming back. That’s how my day went because after the creek it was three or four climbs and then I just suffered to the finish.

“It was super dry but the conditions were actually really nice. It was great that the group was pretty small after the first hour of racing, because that made it manageable on the course. The first hour was pretty hectic, and I got caught up behind a crash on the river and then had to close the gap before the first main climb. At that point I thought that my day was over but luckily I closed the gap before the climb began and was able to suffer through it. We had some flat sections after that, and that allowed me to settle in and recover.

“As for the course, what’s cool about gravel is that it means whatever you want it to mean. This is different to what people in America think about gravel, where it’s really long and with straight roads and not too technical but I would compare this a lot to a Belgian Waffle Ride, where you get a little bit of everything. Gravel is an adventure, and this was a real adventure.

“I’m super happy with my performance. Last year I was in the winning break and then cramped out of it with 30km to go. This year I was able to hold my own in the group and had a much better finish.”

A huge result for Team USA

Niamh Fisher-Black (New Zealand), eighth place

Fisher-Black, who races for SD Worx, has been the owner of a set of rainbow bands (she won the U23 road worlds last year) but nothing could compare her for Saturday’s gravel race.

“This was my first time doing something like that, and that was crazy. This was almost five hours of just pure pain. From the beginning I thought, ‘oh shit if it’s gonna continue like this it’s gonna be a long day.’ It’s got everything in it. You’re going so deep and you’re so on the limit and you still have to be thinking straight the whole time, you have to be following the right lines. So it’s something completely new.”

Tiffany Cromwell (Australia), 10th place

Cromwell is the rare WorldTour pro who does nearly equal time as a gravel specialist. In fact, the Aussie is headed straight to Kansas after Italy for the Belgian Waffle Ride.

“Obviously I knew that it was going to be a tough race for me with the climbs being too hard for me. It was clear from the outset that Italy wanted to control the race. They came here and brought riders just to do jobs one by one. That meant that it started out harder than I expected and we were down to about 20 or 30 riders pretty early on.

“Then naturally with the hard climbs it split before coming back together on the flat parts. Then when we hit the hard parts again it was game over. I heard that Kasia won, which is great for her, Canyon and the team. She looked strong all day and I think it came down to who had legs in the end. That’s what the course was. I was in the second group before it came back together but on the steeper stuff, that’s where I just don’t have that strength. So I had to keep coming back a couple times. From there I knew it wasn’t the day for me, and I started to suffer as best I could.

“In terms of my performance, it’s mixed with how I feel. I came here to achieve more but at the same time I have to be realistic with what my strengths are. I can be happy enough because I gave everything that I had on the day but I’m always striving for more.”

Sarah Sturm (United States of America) 16th place

Sturm is another repeat gravel worlds racer, and the former cyclocross and MTB pro loved this year’s course much more than last. She was able to stay firmly in small chasing groups all day and sent it on the descents.

“Because the UCI didn’t cover our race I will tell you what my race was like. It was chaos at the start and I realized that I loved that. It was so cyclo-crossy and amazing. I was able to move up quite easily and then we hit the flat sections and I crashed into a corner. I did a cyclo-cross remount, got into a chase group and just had good legs all day.

“I rode with people most of the day and bonked a bit on one of the climbs but felt so good on most of them. I was really strong on the descent but the highlight for me was following Sanne Cant on the descents. That was a dream come true. I’m a huge fan of hers but didn’t tell her because that would have been creepy but I’m so pleased and so proud of Team USA. I wish that I could have gotten up to Lauren but it was super solid.

“I feel really proud of how I raced and I’ve never done any road racing, so I kept on getting yelled at by all the Italians. They are scary, not because of riding with them, but just because they yell at me because they didn’t know who I was. One of them was getting mad at me because I wasn’t going hard enough on the flats but I’m 5 ‘3, I’m trying. I didn’t know what to tell her.”

Sturm is stoked with 16th

Demi Vollering (Netherlands), third place

Vollering, of SD Worx, has had a prolific year of racing, winning everything from Strade Bianche to the Tour de France. However, she said that gravel worlds was more challenging than anything she’d done on the road.

“It was hard. It was really hard. I enjoyed the landscape in the recon, but today I didn’t see so much. At one point I was really, I think I was sleeping on the bike at one point because I was really done. Then I looked at how many kilometers still and saw that we’d only gone 100 kilometers and was like, ‘oh my gosh we still have 40 go go and I’m already sleeping.’ On the gravel you really need to pay attention. At one point I thought if I crash here I’ll just stay on the ground because I was completely done.

“Lorena did a really strong race, I was impressed by her, and I hoped she could hang on ’til the very end. But at one point we lost her because we were all just going full gas one by one up the climbs. At one point Yara [Kastelijn] came back in front and I was with Silvia [Persico]. You could see that everyone was just empty. We tried to do turns in front but all three of us were just overcooked also. There was not much tactics anymore just ride as fast as we can. It wasn’t so fast from my feeling because I was just empty.

“Would I do it again? I’m close to saying no right now, I’d never do it again, but in the end, I love gravel too much. I love to do gravel during training. In the winter when it’s cold I love to gravel bike in the forest. That’s what I told myself a couple times today, ‘OK c’mon Demi you love this, so try to hang on because you love it and you can do it.”

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands), fifth place

Wiebes, also of SD Worx, is the new European Gravel Champion. She looked poised to be in the mix for a set of rainbow stripes on Saturday but four women got away from her on the final climbs.

“First, I’ll just say I hope for next year it will be fully covered on TV. Because I think women’s cycling is doing really good right now.

“After every climb the group split up. Every time we had a small group on top of the climbs and in between groups came back. The last 45k or something we had a big flat part so a big group came back and Elena Cecchini paced for a long time til the last climbs. Then that totally split it up.

“For me, the last 15k I was riding alone so it was a battle. I almost touched the three girls in front of me on the last climb but it was a hard race.”