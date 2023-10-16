Introducing RADL GRVL, a New Gravel Race Down Under

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

GRVL is going dwn undr (that’s ‘down under’ for those unversed).

In January 2024, GRVL Events Ltd, the organizers of SBT GRVL and FNLD GRVL, are bringing a new event to Australia.

RADL GRVL will debut in Adelaide, South Australia at next year’s Santos Tour Down Under. The gravel event will run concurrently with the WorldTour race from January 18 until January 20. Participation is limited to 250 people in the inaugural year, and there will be a $10,000 AUD pro prize purse split evenly between the top three pro men and women.

The event completes a trifecta of races for the promoters of SBT GRVL, a group that now includes pro cyclist Tiffany Cromwell and F1 driver Valtteri Bottas, in addition to SBT’s Amy Charity. SBT GRVL was founded in 2019 in Charity’s hometown of Steamboat Springs, Colorado and has experienced wild success since its inception. In 2023, the group launched FNLD GRVL, held in Bottas’ hometown of Lahti, Finland.

Amy Charity, Tiffany Cromwell, and Valtteri Bottas of GRVL Events LTD (Photo: GRVL Events Ltd)

Now, it’s on to Adelaide, where Cromwell grew up.

“When Tiffany joined the GRVL team as a co-owner she explained all the reasons why South Australia should be on our short list for gravel event destinations and I was immediately sold,” Charity said.

Cromwell, who races a mixed program of road and gravel for Women’s WorldTeam Canyon-SRAM, is thrilled to now be able share her home gravel roads with the world in the new event.

“I’ve spent years racing professionally, and the unpaved roads around my hometown of Adelaide are the reason I fell in love with gravel cycling,” she said. “I’m looking forward to bringing RADL GRVL to McLaren Vale at Santos Tour Down Under this January and showing riders from around Australia and beyond what makes the riding, scenery, and hospitality in South Australia so special.”

RADL GRVL will also become the first gravel race to be held in conjunction with a WorldTour road race. The Santos Tour Down Under will take place in Adelaide and regional South Australia from January 12-21, 2024 and feature nine days of elite racing for men and women.

The gravel event will begin on the Thursday of the end of Tour Down Under race week, kicking off with an informal shake-out ride leaving from the Tour Village in Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga place.

On Friday, riders will line-up to race through the region of McLaren Vale across the gravel roads of South Australian wine country. On Saturday, the event will host a post-race shakedown ride from the Santos Tour Down Under Village that will finish with a watch party on Willunga Hill for the Santos Tour Down Under THINK! Road Safety Men’s Stage 5.

Registration

Registration for RADL GRVL will open on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at radlgrvl.com and will be limited to 250 entries on a first-come first-served basis. The 2024 event is being considered a pilot year and will have limited capacity for entrants. However, the organizers say they hope to increase the event’s capacity in future years.