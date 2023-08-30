Ultra-endurance and bikepacking legend Jay Petervary seriously injured after being hit by car

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

“I’m not done with this ride yet.”

Although lying in a hospital bed, suffering from multiple injuries and facing numerous surgeries, ultra-endurance and bikepacking legend Jay Petervary is still thinking about the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.

Petervary, 51, was hit by a motorist on a dirt road about 10 miles outside of Hartsel, CO on Sunday, August 27.

At the time of the accident, Petervary was over 2,000 miles into his FKT attempt on the 3,080 mile Great Divide Mountain Bike Route (GDMBR), which begins in Jasper, Alberta, Canada and ends in Antelope Wells, New Mexico. Petervary’s ride, dubbed the “Great Divide Ride Unearthed” was manyfold: in addition to trying to set a fastest known time on the full GDMBR, Petervary also hoped to educate people about the route, which was developed by the Adventure Cycling Association in 1997.

Petervary on the GDMBR in August, 2023 (Photo: Eddie Clark Media)

He was also raising money for bikepacking scholarships through the Be Good Foundation, as well as testing a new concept mid-tail bike by Esker.

Petervary, who lives in Idaho, is no stranger to the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route. He says his life changed after winning the 2007 Great Divide Race.

“That was the start of my obsession with the route and solo unsupported long distance bike racing,” he writes on his blog.

At that time, the GDMBR’s northern terminus was in Eureka, Montana. However, over the years the ACA has extended it northward. In 2008, the route was extended 300 miles north to Banff, Canada. That summer, Matthew Lee launched a new bikepacking race, the Tour Divide, on the GDMBR, this one beginning at the new terminus in Banff, Alberta and, like the defunct Great Divide Race, ending at the US/Mexico border.

In 2009, Petervary raced the Tour Divide on a tandem with his wife Tracey; their record still stands as the fastest known tandem time. Since then, Petervary has spent “over 100 nights and ridden over 20,000 miles” on the route. In 2011 and 2012 he set independent time trial FKTs, and in 2015, he placed second in the Tour Divide race.

In the “Great Divide Ride Unearthed” project, Petervary hoped to establish a FKT on the most updated version of the GDMBR, which was extended another 400 miles to Jasper, Alberta in 2018.

Petervary at the Hartsel Highline Cafe and Saloon just hours before the accident (Photo: Eddie Clark Media)

According to a press release, Petervary was 14 days into his ride when he was hit on a rural dirt road.

“The collision occurred in a remote area about 10 miles outside of Hartsel, CO in daylight hours while Jay was traveling straight on a wide, open road with no trees or obstructions,” the release stated. “Jay was hit from behind by a young driver (estimated 16/17 years old) and Jay reports that he was riding looking forward and suddenly got hit from behind, was launched forward from his bike and skidded on his face on the dirt road.”

When EMS arrived on scene, Petervary was transported by ambulance to the nearest trauma center in Colorado Springs, CO, where he has been undergoing treatment and surgeries for multiple injuries, including a shattered left wrist, fractured right humerus, and lumbar spinal fracture.

Petervary and his friends family will provide updates on social media as they are able.