Kaitlin Armstrong Attempts Escape Ahead of Mo Wilson Murder Trial

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Kaitlin Armstong, the suspect wanted in the murder of professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson, attempted escape from police custody on Wednesday morning, according to a report from KXAN.

Armstrong ran from officers while leaving a medical office building, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. After about 10 minutes, officers caught her and restrained her. According to the police spokesperson, it is “not uncommon” for their agency to transport an inmate to a doctor’s office or hospital, when they require specialized medical treatment that is not available in their clinic.

The Austin-American Statesman reported that the sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed that two deputies had taken Armstrong to a medical appointment in South Austin. As they were escorting Armstrong back to a patrol unit to return her to the Travis County Correctional Complex in Del Valle, Armstrong began running.

Armstrong traveled about a block in to neighborhood before the deputies found and detained her. Austin police also aided in her capture, according to the report. Armstrong was then taken to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment following the incident.

Read also: The Moriah Wilson Foundation

Armstrong, 35, has been jailed at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin for nearly four months.

On May 19, a warrant was issued for her arrest in the murder of Wilson, who was found shot to death at an apartment in Austin on May 11.

It was soon determined that the then 34-year-old had fled the country using a passport that was not her own on May 18. She was apprehended on June 29 in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica and brought back to the US by the US Marshalls.

Armstrong pled not guilty to the charge and has been held at the Travis County jail on a $2.5 million bail since then. She is scheduled to stand trial in Austin on October 30.