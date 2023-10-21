Kasia Niewiadoma rides her rainbow stripes to the win at Big Sugar Gravel

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

There was no rainbow curse for newly-crowned gravel world champion Kasia Niewiadoma at Big Sugar Gravel.

The Polish rider claimed her second gravel victory in just as many races in Bentonville, Arkansas on Saturday, soloing to the finish line in 5:35:14.

Lauren De Crescenzo followed in second place nine minutes later, followed by Team Cynisca’s Anna Hicks in 5:45:08.

Full report to follow.

Big Sugar Gravel elite women top 10

1. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, 5:35:14

2. Lauren De Crescenzo, 5:44:0i

3. Anna Hicks, 5:45:08

4. Paige Onweller, 5:45:18

5. Whitney Allison, 5:45:24

6. Jenna Rinehart, 5:46:17

7. Alexis Skarda, 5:46:42

8. Sarah Sturm, 5:47:57

9. Haley Smith, 5:47:57

10. Emma Grant, 5:48:04

