Kasia Niewiadoma Storms to Victory at UCI Gravel World Championships

Knocking on the door of a big victory since 2019, Kasia Niewiadoma has ended a long wait by claiming the UCI world gravel championships with a dazzling solo performance in Veneto, Italy.

The Polish rider was in the thick of the action ever since the race start, striking out for home with just over 20km remaining and fending off hard chasing of those behind.

Tour de France Femmes Avec Zwift champion Demi Vollering (Netherlands) and Silvia Persico (Italy) were the next best, chasing hard for over 20km but being unable to stop the 29 year old. Persico won the battle for silver 32 seconds back, outsprinting Vollering to the line.

The latter’s Dutch teammates Yara Kastelijn and European champion Lorena Wiebes were a minute and half back in fourth and fifth, with American rider Lauren Stephens and Simone Boilard (Canada) sixth and seventh.

The Elite women’s peloton faced 1600 meters of climbing over 140 kilometers, with the gravel surface itself to require great technical skill as well as power and endurance. Early on the Italian team was applying pressure, with riders like Sorayal Paladin, Elena Cecchini, Silvia Persico and Gaia Realini turning the screw after just over an hour of racing.

Cecchini, Realini, teammate Letizia Borghesi were then amongst a group of 13 riders who were clear after 64kms, with Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland), Demi Vollering, Lorena Wiebes, Yara Kastelijn (all Netherlands), Emma Bjerg (Denmark), Niamh Fisher-Black (New Zealand), Lauren Stephens (USA), Tiffany Cromwell (Australia), Simone Boilard (Canada) and Sofia Gomez Villafane (Argentina) also present. Persico had been delayed by a puncture.

Cromwell and Paladin were amongst those who were subsequently dropped, with the former later able to return. With 100km to go there was a 15 rider lead group with most of those earlier names, with Niewiadoma then striking out alone with just over 20km remaining.

She rode strongly to gap many of the riders, with Persico and Vollering five seconds back and Wiebes, Kastelijn, Fisher-Black and Boilard half a minute adrift.

The Polish rider continued to pad her advantage and was 30 seconds ahead of Vollering and Persico with ten km remaining. Kastelijn had got up to those two, with the next chasers over a minute back.

However there would be no stopping Niewiadoma, who raced in for a jubilant victory. Persico took silver with Vollering—riding only the second gravel race of her career—taking bronze.