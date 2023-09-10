Become a Member

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Racing

Keegan Swenson and Lauren Stephens win inaugural USAC Gravel National Championship

Dry, windy conditions produced tactical racing in the elite men's and women's races.

Photo: Craig Huffman // USA Cycling

USA Cycling crowned two new national champions on Saturday.

Keegan Swenson and Lauren Stephens won the inaugural stars and stripes jerseys at the first ever gravel national championships on September 9 in Gering, Nebraska.

Swenson won the men’s race after making an attack in the final miles. He finished in 6:00:24. Alexey Vermeulen and Brennan Wertz were second and third in a sprint to the line, with Payson McElveen just behind in fourth. John Borstelmann, who was an early leader in the 131-mile race, finished fifth in 6:01:18.

Swenson takes the stars and stripes in Gehring, Nebraska on September 9, 2023. (Photo: Craig Huffman // USA Cycling)

Stephens, who rides for EF Education-Tibco-SVB, crossed the finish line in 6:45:33. She had a two-and-a-half margin over second place Alexis Skarda. Liv’s Crystal Anthony was third, with Lauren De Crescenzo and Jenna Rinehart finishing fourth and fifth.

Full report to follow. All results here

 

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

