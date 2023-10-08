Keegan Swenson Delivers for Team USA with Fifth at the UCI Gravel World Championships

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

PIEVE DI SOLIGO, Italy (Velo) – After five hours of racing, Alejandro Valverde and Keegan Swenson sprinted to the finish line in Pieve di Soligo, Italy to take fourth and fifth place in the UCI Gravel World Championships.

It was an incredible result for the American, who came into the race as the favored gravel specialist but also as an underdog against professional road riders like the eventual podium finishers Matej Mohorič (Slovenia), Florian Vermeersch (Belgium), and Connor Swift (Great Britain).

Due to the start grid criteria that favored riders with UCI points from other disciplines, Swenson had a mid-pack starting position. Nevertheless, his power, positioning skills, and in a few instances, help from teammates, saw him move up relatively quickly.

“The start wasn’t quite as hard as I thought it was going to be,” Swenson said. “It wasn’t too bad to get up to the front but it took a fair bit of work and I had to take a few dicey lines but I made it up there.

“Luke [Lamperti] got up to the front quite quickly as well and he was able to get me into position a few times, especially going into the first key section. He was a big help there. He’s really good in the bunch and sometimes I felt that I had the edge with the mountain bike skills and sometimes I felt that he had the edge with his road skills. He was really helpful there to get me into position. After that I was on my own and it got pretty hectic. I just tried to keep position before the first big climb at around 55km.”

At that point, a large group of around 50 riders had come together. Unfortunately, Swenson slid out and went down in the gravel coming around a corner shortly after that. Ever choosey about his equipment, Swenson had opted for a set of 40mm slick Maxxis Velocitas, which he said was a good choice on the day — mostly.

“It was a bit dicey on the flat corners,” he said. “The proper descents were OK, it was just those flat turns, I kinda got a little over-confident sometimes. I gambled today on the tires a bit with the slick ones and overall it was decent, but a couple of times I forgot I was on the slicks and I pushed a bit too hard and ended up on the ground.”

Because of the crash, Swenson lost the lead group, which had splintered into the eventual podium and a small group of chasers. It took him 20 minutes to ride back to the chase group of Alessandro de Marchi (Italy), Paul Voss (Germany), and Valverde (Spain).

After that, the front of the race stayed the same for around 10k, with Mohorič, Vermeersch, and Swift out front and the four chasing. The gap was sitting at only 20 seconds at one point, but Swenson said that motivation in his group began to wane.

“I thought we’d make contact with the first group but the guys in our group were hurting and losing motivation to chase,” he said. “For a while the gap was sitting at around 20 or 30 seconds but all of a sudden it was one minute, then two, three, and then four. That’s when everyone started racing for the positions that we had.”

Belgian rider Quinten Hermans and Austrian Sebastian Schonberger caught the quartet as they started toward technical sectors of the last 40k, but a series of steep, punchy climbs wouldn’t keep the six together for long.

“Our group split on the climb before the creeks and that’s where the group went in half,” Swenson said. “Then we lost one more guy on the next climb and it was Valverde, Quinten Hermans and one other. Then Valverde gapped me on that climb and I caught him on the descent.”

Swenson and Valverde rode together to the finish in Pieve di Soligo, with the 2018 road world champ pipping the American at the line. Nevertheless, Swenson said, “I’m really happy with my ride.”

So what does Swenson, who has won all of the most important gravel races in the US, have to say about the racing at this year’s gravel worlds championships?

“It’s quite different. It’s really intense. The racing at home is longer, the roads are bigger, and it’s a little less surgy and punchy. There’s a lot more depth here, a lot more talent. You have a bunch of road pros, mountain bike pros, gravel specialists, so I think coming here it’s the best in the world and everyones really strong and really motivated to push. So, it’s similar in some ways but it’s also really different.

“Honestly, today felt more like a mix of a road race and Cape Epic to me. Really punchy. Really intense when it was on. A little bit of tempo on the flats but overall, more aggressive and more of a positioning battle. But I think if you can finish fifth the win is not unreasonable. It’s just a matter of putting it all together and staying upright. A little bit more power always helps, but it felt good to be in the fight.”