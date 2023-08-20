Become a Member

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Racing

Keegan Swenson proves unstoppable at SBT GRVL

Swenson bests his last year's time by 19 minutes; Petr Vakoč and Alexey Vermeulen round out the men's podium.

Photo: SBT GRVL

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

While there was never a doubt in anyone’s mind that he could — or would — do it, Keegan Swenson still waited until 115 miles into the race to take a solo flyer to the finish line of SBT GRVL.

Swenson finished the 142-mile gravel race in 5:57:10, a 19-minute improvement on his winning time last year. Czech rider Petr Vakoč hoped for redemption in Steamboat Springs after losing to Swenson in a sprint at Unbound Gravel, but the former WorldTour pro couldn’t match Swenson’s effort up the final climb out of Oak Creek.

Alexey Vermeulen, who was second to Swenson at the Leadboat Trail 100 MTB race last week, rounded out the men’s podium.

Full report to follow.

SBT GRVL men’s top 10

  1. Keegan Swenson, 5:57:10
  2. Petr Vakoč, 5:59:30
  3. Alexey Vermeulen, 6:04:37
  4. Peter Stetina, 6:04:39
  5. Lachlan Morton, 6:04:40
  6. Robert Britton, 6:07:15
  7. Payson McElveen, 6:10:16
  8. Zach Calton, 6:10:29
  9. Finn Gullickson, 6:10:34
  10. Alex Hoehn, 6:15:04

Full results here.

