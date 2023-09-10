Keegan Swenson takes home the stars and stripes at inaugural US gravel nationals

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It may have been USA Cycling’s first foray into a gravel national championship on Saturday, but the results of the elite men’s race weren’t surprising. Keegan Swenson won the inaugural event in Nebraska, adding a stars and stripes jersey to his already impressive palmares this season.

Alexey Vermeulen and Brennan Wertz finished second and third in a sprint, just 18 seconds behind Swenson. Payson McElveen lacked the legs to make the podium but crossed the line a second later. John Borstelmann was fifth.

The first ever ‘gravel nats’ took place in Gering, Nebraska on Saturday, September 9. Conditions were tricky on the 131 mile course, with gusty winds picking up throughout the day and deep dusty gravel sections forcing riders to spend precious energy keeping their lines. Most of the course’s 5,600 feet of climbing came in the latter half, with the final climb at mile 120 proving decisive.

According to multiple riders, the combination of conditions and the subsequent tactics made for exhausting racing.

“That was as mentally challenging a race as I’ve had in a while,” McElveen said. “The course was pretty unique and just made for some challenges that I haven’t seen in a gravel race. Everyone was just together, trying to survive the wind, the loose sand pits, and some loose big rocks. It was pretty crazy.”

Multiple riders noted that the race started slowly and “soft,” according to Vermeulen. “It was a little bit negative at times,” he said.

Nebraska-raised rider Borstelmann made an early break just three miles into the race; Andy Lydic and Stephen Vogel would follow his wheel. That trio would lead through the second checkpoint at mile 40, followed by a chase group of about 10 riders, including the top four.

Unfortunately, a crash around mile 30 dashed the hope of a few contenders, namely Zach Calton and Pete Stetina. Stetina said that when it happened, there were still about 30 riders together chasing the lead trio.

“It was a dead straight road, and we were going high speed,” he said. “There were light winds but enough to have some echelon effect. I was sitting top 10 and the guy in directly in front of me overlapped a wheel and went down, started a chain reaction of 10 guys. Quite a few couldn’t continue.”

By mile 72, a group of nine riders who’d managed to avoid the crash formed the lead group. Swenson, Tobin Ortenblad, Borstelmann, Vermeulen, Wertz, Ethan Overson, McElveen, Daxton Mock, and Vogel worked together for about 30 miles until the base of the course’s final climb.

Marc Spratt, Nathan Spratt, Lance Haidet and Madison Molitor chased at two minutes back.

According to Vermeulen, the racing became “pretty negative and slow there again.” Then, everyone took it up a notch on the climb, with four riders — Vermeulen, Swenson, McElveen, and Wertz — reaching the summit first.

It was there that Vermeulen, who recently finished on the podium with Swenson at both SBT GRVL and Leadville, knew that Swenson might make a move.

“I told myself not to underestimate Keegan and once again, he snuck through the inside, and we never saw him again until the finish line,” Vermeulen said.

Unsurprisingly, Swenson’s fondest memory of the race were the moments before and after he made his move.

“Honestly, the best was the climb with 20 miles to go, and then we had a tailwind all the way home after that,” he said.

In addition to the stars and stripes jersey, Swenson leaves Nebraska with a $12,000 check and a full ride to Italy for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto on October 8. USAC put up a $60,000 prize purse for the inaugural race, split between the top five men and women.

Additionally, the governing body will provide full support for worlds for Swenson and elite women’s winner Lauren Stephens, as well as a reduced level of support for Vermeulen and Wertz and women’s second and third place finishers, Alexis Skarda and Crystal Anthony.

Initial feedback after the inaugural event praised USAC for putting on a legitimate gravel race with the additional motivation of a hefty prize purse.

“It was fun to get to race with a good crew of the American guys,” Wertz said. “It was really an honor. It was cool to be here for the first-ever national championships in this discipline. I can’t wait to see where the sport is going and to be part of it.”

