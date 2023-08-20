Keegan Swenson proves unstoppable at SBT GRVL

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

While there was never a doubt in anyone’s mind that he could — or would — do it, Keegan Swenson still waited until 115 miles into the race to take a solo flyer to the finish line of SBT GRVL.

Swenson finished the 142-mile gravel race with a time of 5:57:10, a 19-minute improvement on his winning time last year. Czech rider Petr Vakoč was the second strongest rider on the day, following nearly all of Swenson’s attacks until he couldn’t match the Santa Cruz HTSQD rider’s effort on one of the late climbs.

While Swenson’s dominance over the 142-miles and nearly 10,000 feet of climbing wasn’t a surprise, how early he tried to thin the herd was. Swenson launched his first attack less than five miles into the race, later saying that it was partly in response to the bad taste left in his mouth by the racing tactics employed by some riders in last year’s race.

Swenson and the early break (Photo: Dave Sear/SBT GRVL)

“Last year it was pretty negative racing and I didn’t find it super fun,” he said “I figured if I went early we could get a few guys to go. I figured we could roll and maybe that would be the move or at the very least there would be another group chasing and then eventually it would come back together but at least it would be more of a select group than like 60 or 70. That’s just kinda stressful racing when the pack is that big, so it’s nice to kinda make it hard. Petr was down to push the pace, we worked well together, everyone was willing to push and ride hard today.”

Brennan Wertz was the first rider to bridge up to Swenson, saying that his approach on the day was “not to hold back.” The Californian has had a challenging season, missing two of his target races in the Mid South and Unbound. Furthermore, like Swenson, Wertz was motivated by memories what happened during last year’s race.

“Last year, that early group got 10 minutes on us. So I felt like this year, if there was an early group I was gonna go with them,” he said.

Unfortunately for the 6’5″ rider, he made it across to Swenson only to be greeted by a climb. At that point, Payson McElveen, Petr Vakoč, Adam Roberge, and Peter Stetina had also bridged the gap.

That quintet would ride together for some three hours, cruising at average speeds of 25mph.

Heat and dehydration were huge factors on the day (Photo: Joshua Strong/SBT GRVL)

Heat would be a major player on the day, with temps cresting 90 degrees Fahrenheit by midday. For Wertz, it would ultimately take him out of the battle for the top 1o, as he had to stop for water while the others blitzed by the feed zones. After the race, Alexey Vermeulen, who finished third, wondered if dehydration added to the exhaustion riders felt at the finish line.

“No one stopped [at the feed zones],” he said. “Why do we do this? It’s an all out race and you can. But it’s definitely on the limit. When I saw those guys coming up behind me for fourth and fifth place three miles out, it was like, ‘I’m not going out any harder than I have to.’ Everyone’s on their last legs and hanging on for dear life and a lot of that is due to dehydration, at least it was for me.”

By the time the race made it to its southernmost point on the Trout Creek loop, riders were starting to struggle to keep the pace. This is where Swenson launched a series of small attacks, with only Vermeulen, Vakoč, and Roberge managing to follow. Vakoč said he was surprised that Swenson attacked on a flat, rough section with a crosswind, “but I was ready and from then it was full on,” he said.

Swenson’s motive was to attack there and get a group going before the big climb out of Oak Creek, around mile 110 of the race. “It seemed like everyone was hurting, so it seemed like a good time to go,” he said.

Vakoč would prove to be Swenson’s biggest threat on the day (Photo: Dave Sear/SBT GRVL)

His biggest concern at that point was Vakoč. Roberge crashed out of the race in Oak Creek and Vermeulen was dropped, so Swenson was left to contend with the former WorldTour pro. He didn’t want another Unbound repeat (ie a sprint with Vakoč), so he decided to push the Oak Creek climb and “try to snap the elastic a little bit,” he said.

“It was a little bit early, but I figured, he’s chasing, and we’d both be solo so it’d be kinda an even fight to the end. And I know he’s got a pretty good kick so I didn’t want to risk it til the finish. He almost got me at Unbound so I wanted to try a different tactic this time.”

Vakoč had reached his limit by that point, tortured by Swenson’s vision up the road but unable to go any deeper. At that point, it became a race not to get caught from behind, he said. He ended up alone for longer than he liked.

“I didn’t know what the splits were so I pushed myself to the absolute limit. On the last climb I had to slow down or I would blow up. It was super hard, it was definitely harder than Unbound and maybe even than Leadville. I hate time trials but I had to do it for the last 45k or so on my own.”

Vakoč has been a welcome addition to the peloton this season, becoming one of the few riders that can match Swenson in races like Unbound Gravel. As a former WorldTour pro — he won Brabantse Pijl in 2016 and competed in the 2021 Tour de France — he offers a unique perspective on what it feels like to race high-level gravel vs. a European road race.

“It kinda feels like being in a breakaway,” he said. “It feels like being in the final of the race already from the beginning. That’s what I enjoy most about gravel. I feel it’s the nicest part of the WorldTour racing here.”

The people’s hero (Photo: Joshua Strong/SBT GRVL)

A huge honorable mention on the day goes to Lachlan Morton, the only rider to have completed the unofficial LeadBreckBoat, racing the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race, the six-day Breck Epic MTB stage race, and SBT GRVL with only one day separating the latter two.

According to Morton, it was that pesky day off yesterday that threw a wrench in the race today (but hardly, he finished fifth. After winning the Breck Epic and coming in ninth at Leadville).

“To be honest I think it would have been better without a day off. Yesterday I think I took it too easy, ‘oh yeah it’ll be fine,’ and I started the race and was like, ‘this is really hard.’ But it’s cool, it’s a good event. They’re all such good events. It’s just a shame to miss any of them.”

SBT GRVL men’s top 10

Keegan Swenson, 5:57:10 Petr Vakoč, 5:59:30 Alexey Vermeulen, 6:04:37 Peter Stetina, 6:04:39 Lachlan Morton, 6:04:40 Robert Britton, 6:07:15 Payson McElveen, 6:10:16 Zach Calton, 6:10:29 Finn Gullickson, 6:10:34 Alex Hoehn, 6:15:04

