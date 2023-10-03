Keegan Swenson Poised to Take on Euro pros: ‘It Brings More Legitimacy to Gravel Worlds’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It’s hard to think of Keegan Swenson as an underdog. The 29-year-old from Utah has won nearly every race he’s started this year, including Unbound, the Leadville Trail 100, and SBT GRVL. Last month, he became the first ever USA Cycling gravel national champion.

Yet, UCI made no mention of the 29-year-old from Utah in its UCI Gravel World Championships press release on Tuesday, citing instead a start list headlined by multi-time ‘cross world champ Wout van Aert and retired pro Alejandro Valverde.

Fans of the American sensation won’t mind, though. Of all the storylines going into Sunday’s race in Italy, that’s the one that has us all buzzing; how will Swenson, the best gravel racer from the birthplace of gravel racing, stack up against some of Europe’s top pros from other disciplines?

Swenson outsprint Petr Vakoc in the 2023 Unbound Gravel race. (Photo: Life Time)

On Sunday, Swenson will line up against the likes of riders like Van Aert, Tour stage winner Matej Mohorič, and reigning gravel world champ Gianni Vermeersch at the sophomore edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto, Italy. After last year’s inaugural event, no one is surprised by a star-studded start list. The biggest difference this year? The US’s gravel elite has decided to show up.

Swenson is part of a 13-rider squad for the elite men’s race on Sunday, and the 29-year-old says that strength in numbers could be Team USA’s best bet for “bringing the jersey back here.”

We caught up with Swenson before he jetted off to Italy to shake out his legs ahead of the race.

Velo: OK, let’s not beat around the bush — what does it feel like to know you’re going to be racing against guys like Wout van Aert?

Keegan Swenson: I’m excited for it. I think it brings more legitimacy to gravel worlds. Without them, it would be another gravel race as far as everyone’s concerned. Having a couple big dogs from the WorldTour makes it more legit.

Velo: Is it at all intimidating?

KS: A bit. A lot less than road worlds last year, though. Last year I was racing all those same guys in a discipline I’m not comfortable with. I know gravel racing over there [in Europe] is a little different than here, but there’s still dirt on the surface so I think it’s more my wheelhouse. So, intimidated isn’t quite the right word.

Velo: Is there a scenario in which your U.S. gravel racing experience will benefit you against the Euro roadies?

KS: Possibly. It really depends on the course. Racing gravel is definitely not road racing. It is a fair bit different. I think you learn a lot doing it frequently. Wout races off road, he races ‘cross so he won’t be bad handling his bike. But tactics in gravel don’t always play out the way they do on the road.

Velo: Are there any tactics or skills unique to gravel that might give you an advantage?

KS: Protecting your equipment is a pretty big one. Being a world champs, people will be probably be riding thinner, narrower tires, but in the end there will be rocks out there. I haven’t seen a ton of the course, but even if it’s relatively smooth there will be chunky stuff. You have to know when to push and how to keep your gear in one piece.

So yeah, reading the surface, knowing when it’s worth drafting versus taking a smooth line — small factors like that that can play into the race.

Velo: This time last year, you’d done a last-minute trip to race road worlds. Is that experience on your mind in the lead-up to this race? What’s more relevant — having raced road worlds or having raced a ton of gravel in the USA?

KS: A bit of both. It’s definitely valuable to have done road worlds, to know how the Europeans race. I’ve raced enough mountain bikes over there to know how that works, but drop bar is different. I feel like the gravel racing will be somewhere between the two. The first 30-40 miles seem pretty flat, so there probably won’t be a lot going on. I don’t think it’ll start quite as intensely as European marathon MTB races, but I don’t expect it to be easy.

Velo: When did you start training specifically for gravel worlds? After Leadville? I assume your form and fitness peaked then and haven’t changed much since then, right?

KS: I’ve actually been thinking about it [the world championships] since the beginning of the year since I didn’t go last year. After Unbound it became a little more of a focus. Leadville was definitely a priority, but after Leadville I’ve been focused on this.

So yeah, the bulk of the work was done before Leadville. It’s not like you can build that kind of fitness overnight. I took a little break after SBT GRVL then rebuilt through gravel nationals and Chequamegon. I used that as prep for this, so it was another good build with some intensity at lower elevation. It would have been be harder if I had to prioritize the Grand Prix, but luckily I had that put away and could train through those lost races to get ready for worlds.

Swenson takes the stars and stripes in Gehring, Nebraska on September 9, 2023. (Photo: Craig Huffman // USA Cycling)

Velo: Athletes often say the physical training is the easy part. What’s mental preparation like for you, and in particular for this race?

KS: It kinda depends on the race. For the big races that are a goal and a priority like worlds will be, I pre-ride it all, have everything really dialed. I try to have the whole course down, known what I want to do where. Have the equipment all figured out. Some races, like gravel nats and Chequamegon, I was focused and I was there to perform but I wasn’t as meticulous as I normally am. I can’t do that every event, otherwise it would take it out of me. For this one, I’m making sure I’m crossing all the t’s dotting all the i’s.

I’ve thought a fair bit about tactics, but it’s hard to plan too much without riding the course. There’s only so much you can do until you really look at it and figure out what’s what. It’s not worth it to stress over it. I’ll try and do most of the course twice, maybe the key parts even more, especially the last bit.

Velo: You seem to have been playing a lot with very specific bike set-ups this year, what are you thinking you might tweak for gravel worlds?

KS: I’m going there with everything I think I might need. It looks like the course is relatively smooth, but I’ll take the full quiver of tires — the new Maxxis Reaver, some full slick Velocitas, some narrower tires.

The bike setup I don’t really change, but I’ll bring a few chainrings, 48,50, 52. That’s pretty much it, otherwise the bike won’t change at all.

Velo: You skipped The Rad to get to Italy early. What do your first days on the ground look like?

KS: It’s definitely a little bit of a luxury to go over there a bit early. It’s nice to have a few extra days to shake out jet lag and not worry about seeing course late. I don’t like being rushed on things. I’ve been over there enough that I know I hate feeling late. It’s nice to have time to get adjusted, if the bike doesn’t arrive you’re not worried. If you’re going for a race that’s important it’s nice to get there and check all the boxes. Myron [Billy, Swenson’s mechanic] appreciates it, too. We’re always going so full gas it’s nice to have a couple days and settle in and chill.

Velo: I’ve talked to some of the guys like Payson [McElveen] and Alexey [Vermeulen], and it seems like a loose plan might be coming together to race as a team, with you as the leader. Where do you fit into that conversation?

KS: It’s kinda something that we’d talked about with USA Cycling. They’d asked if I’d be interested. It was like, ‘no one is forced to ride as a team, but if they want to be part of a team and work together they can.’ A few of us are up for it, and it’s definitely the best way of bringing the jersey back here. We’ve got Wout and some other strong guys racing, so it would definitely be helpful. Alexey, Tobin [Ortenblad], Payson, Luke [Lamperti] — we have a really good team. I think if we race together and get as many of us into that last 30, 40 miles of the race, that definitely increases the odds.

Velo: What does it feel like to be ‘the one?’

KS: There’s a bit of pressure, but I think it’s cool those guys are willing to help. Being able to race as a team is something a lot of us haven’t had the opportunity to do. Mountain bike racing, it’s everyone for themselves. Even at road worlds last year we had such a small team there wasn’t a lot we could do against big teams. It feels cool to have a dedicated team to race together and execute that and be able to be in the race. It would be cool to race that way.

Velo: After such an incredible season, how would you describe your confidence level going into this race?

KS: I’m pretty confident going into this one. In a way, there’s some pressure but at the same time I don’t have a whole lot of pressure on myself because I’ve already done everything I wanted to do this year. I don’t feel like I have a lot to prove, it would just be a cherry on top. I know I’m still fit so I can go perform, but it’s not like it’s the last race and I have to go and deliver. It’s nice to have the season I’ve had behind me and roll with that confidence.