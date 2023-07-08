Keegan Swenson wins Crusher in the Tushar, goes three for three in Life Time Grand Prix

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Keegan Swenson is now two for two at the Crusher in the Tushar and three for three in the Life Time Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old solo’ed to the win at the Beaver, Utah gravel race on Saturday, defending his win from 2022. This year, the crossed the line in just under four hours, nearly six minutes faster than his time last year.

The Crusher in the Tushar is a 69-mile gravel race with nearly 10,000 feet of climbing. It is the third race in the Life Time Grand Prix Series.

