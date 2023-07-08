DAILY TOUR NEWSLETTER

Gravel Racing
Gravel Racing

Keegan Swenson wins Crusher in the Tushar, goes three for three in Life Time Grand Prix

Pete Stetina and Matt Beers are second and third.

Keegan Swenson is now two for two at the Crusher in the Tushar and three for three in the Life Time Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old solo’ed to the win at the Beaver, Utah gravel race on Saturday, defending his win from 2022. This year, the crossed the line in just under four hours, nearly six minutes faster than his time last year.

The Crusher in the Tushar is a 69-mile gravel race with nearly 10,000 feet of climbing. It is the third race in the Life Time Grand Prix Series.

Full report to follow.

Crusher in the Tushar top 10 men

1. Keegan Swenson, 3:56:42
2. Peter Stetina, 4:02:36
3. Matt Beers, 4:04:53
4. Lachlan Morton, 4:07:41
5. Cole Paton, 4:07:51
6. Nathan Spratt, 4:08:02
7. Bradyn Lange, 4:08:22
8. Freddy Ovett, 4:08:30
9. Alexey Vermeulen, 4:09:31
10. Alex Wild, 4:11:35

