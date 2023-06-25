Unbound XL 2023 winner Kristen Legan talks gravel bike setup, checkpoint strategy, and more

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Kristen Legan brings a wealth of knowledge to the pointy end of Unbound Gravel as a multi-time podium finisher. After years of racing Unbound Gravel, Legan took home the win at Unbound XL, finishing the 350-mile course in 26 hours, six minutes.

There are simply so many ways that a ride can go over 350 miles of flint, gravel, dirt, and plenty of mud. Somehow, Legan came out on top with up to a two-hour lead at points of the race.

The former pro triathlete and current gravel racing coach sat down with us to discuss how she found success riding Unbound XL, how much mud she came across, race strategy, and more.

Alvin Holbrook: Tell us about your experience riding Unbound these past few years.

Kristen Legan: 2013 was my first year. I did the 200 that year, and then I’ve been back to the event probably every year since, except I wasn’t racing all of those. But I’ve done three 200s, and this was my second XL finish.

AH: Why go back?

KL: Well, when they first announced XL in 2018, I was lucky enough to be invited to be part of that. So they invited 34 people to kind of commemorate the 34 people that first did the first Unbound 200.

And so I started in 2018. I went into Unbound feeling great, feeling like I could totally win that, but then I had to pull out at 200 miles because of knee issues that came from another ride.

I was really bummed. How cool would that be to win the first XL? So then I went back the next year, and it was completely different. Work was crazy. I wasn’t able to train much, and that year for me I just want to see if I can actually do this thing.

So I went out and did it. The ride kind of checked that box that reminded me that I could do it. But after that, the ride has just been on my mind.

I’ve been part of the Unbound family for so long and wanted a win out there. I knew I was capable of it in the right year, and so that’s why I went back to XL this year.

AH: Did you have any goals going into this besides just pushing yourself as hard as you could?

KL: I had a goal of 24 hours, but honestly, I had a goal to win. I went into this very much prepping and ready to win, and tactically, I just wanted to be with the front women, whoever that was, going through the night. And then I knew as soon as we hit morning, I get into familiar roads that I know.

I planned to try and stay in the lead group of women through the night and then attack as much as I could through the day. So that was pretty much the goal. But I mean, first and foremost, finish it. That’s always got to be the first goal.

AH: Walk us through the highs and lows of your ride.

KL: Going into it, thankfully, from my previous experiences, I knew how bad it would hurt and how low you can get out there. So I think just recognizing that you’re going to have those experiences helps kind of prepare you for them.

While I was hoping for a totally clean run and everything to go perfectly well, you just know it’s not going to. Going into that, that kind of was the mindset of, just keep moving forward.

And then out there, I had some mechanical things that happened. On mile 50, my light and my Garmin mount came off my bike. I thought I broke it off. That turns out now the bolts came out, so I had to deal with that by duct taping my light around my aero bar and figuring out how to carry my Garmin in my top tube bag and unzipping it every few minutes to be like, cool, I’m on the right track.

We hit the mud, and we’re walking, and my drivetrain is not working. I pulled my Di2 wire out of my rear derailleur cleaning out all the mud, and then I was like, “Oh my god, my shifting stopped.” I tried to plug it back in, but it was too muddy. And so I was like, “Well, I guess I’m going to ride this two-speed.”

So I rode it two-speed for an hour, thinking I could still finish. People single-speed this all the time. It’s great!

And then, I ate some sugar, ate some food, and decided to clean out the Di2 wire port. So I did that, and then as soon as I heard the Di2 button derailleur kind of come back to life, it was just like, okay, game on. Nothing’s going to nurse this bike to the finish line, no matter what I’d say.

That was kind of like the lowest point. I thought I was going to have to ride with just front shifting. That was probably like mile 120, so for over 200 miles, I thought I would be with only two gears.

You just keep going. It gets better, and it did!

AH: Talk to me about convenience store stops. What is that like for you?

KL: My goal for the first two stops was to be able to get through those without having to purchase anything and just get water. So whether that’s going to the bathroom and filling up your bladder in the bathroom sink or using a water spigot on the outside of the building, I wanted to be fast so I could make sure I made the group getting out of the checkpoint.

So a lot of times, going into the checkpoints, I’ll make kind of a checklist in my mind. I’ll be like, “Okay, I’m going to get two Gatorades, I’m going to get Pop Tarts, I’m going to get this and have that,” so that when I walk in, I have a plan. I’ve been in those situations before where you’re just, like, walking back and forth down the aisle saying, “That looks good. Should I eat this?” And it is so easy to waste time in there.

AH: Do you know how long you were hiking through the mud?

KL: I’d say over two and a half hours of hiking. The main eight-mile section that we had in the middle of the night was at least an hour and a half straight.

AH: How much of it did you ride solo?

KL: About 250 miles. You’d cross some people every once in a while and sit with them for a few minutes, but the mud just separated things so much. I walked with people for a few minutes, but I was on a mission. I was pushing that bike so hard and so fast that I was out-walking a lot of people.

AH: Was there a point during the ride when you thought, “Oh, I think I’m going to win this?”

KL: Coming out of the main mud section, I had, I think, around a 45 minutes to hour lead. So I knew as long as I could take care of myself, I knew I could force myself to keep eating and drinking if I needed to. So the biggest thing was as long as I could keep my bike working, I felt like I could do this.

That’s when I went into total preservation mode. I wasn’t shifting on climbs. I was just trying to keep the torque as low as possible so that I just wasn’t going to do anything to my drivetrain or cause any problems. After a few climbs, I got off and walked to the top part because it was just like, I’m not going to stand up and push hard over this. But then again, you just never know what happens. You can have flats. You can have all these different things happen.

I wasn’t confident until maybe 5 miles to go. And at that point, I had like a 2-hour lead, and I figured I could walk the bike in if I absolutely had to. And so that’s when yeah, I kind of knew.

AH: Talk to me about your bike setup.

KL: So I was riding a new bike for me, a Mosaic GT-1 45. And I opted for that from my previous bike because it had more tire clearance. So, a total winning move right there was opting for bigger tire clearance.

It is also titanium, which helps it a lot. Damage to the frame is not going to be as significant. I was running Shimano GRX Di2 2x set up 48/31T chainrings with an 11-34t cassette. I also rode on Specialized Pathfinder Pro 42 mm tires. Those have been my go-to for the last few years and have worked great.

I had this really cool custom half-frame bag made for this bike from Dispersed Bikepacking. It’s a really cool company from Andrew Strempke. He’s a big-time bike packer, and so is Katie Strempke. I actually raced Katie at the previous Unbound Gravel. I was third, and she was fourth. And we had a great battle together. So it was fun to kind of like bring them along on this trip as well.

I brought a lot of sports nutrition food with me rather than totally relying on convenience stores the whole way. So that was nice, having that. So I had that, and a top tube bag, and a pack.

Everybody loves these USWE packs and stuff, and I was going to do that, but I ended up using a Camelback Chase Vest. Just having the extra pockets and stuff for XL was nice. I was stuffing trash and had my wallet and extra stuff with me.

AH: For someone who is looking into riding the Unbound XL, what advice would you give them?

KL: I think I’m kind of boring here. The biggest thing is just slowing everything down to take a breath before you make big decisions out there.

It’s such a long race that it doesn’t have to be manic all the time. You don’t have to fly through things because those decisions make a huge impact down the road. What you do at mile 100 can change your day at mile 300.

Make sure you’re taking care of yourself, you’re taking care of your equipment, and you’re taking the time to actually set yourself up for success. It’s worth it.

AH: Do you think you’re going to do the XL again?

KL: That was a big check mark for me, getting a win out there. So right now, I’m going to say no. But I don’t know. We all do this, right? We all say this. I had a great time out there, to be honest. It was a really great experience, even with the mud. We’ll see. I guess that’s the best way. We’ll see.