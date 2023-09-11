Lachlan Morton completes Tour Divide route in 12 days, 12 hours, and 21 minutes

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

We knew it would be fast, we just didn’t know it would be this fast.

Lachlan Morton, easily EF Education EasyPost’s most adventurous rider, just completed an astonishing ride down the Tour Divide bikepacking race route, completing the 2,670 miles and 192,000 feet of climbing in 12 days, 12 hours, and 21 minutes. He left the YWCA Hotel in Banff, Canada at 9 a.m. August 29, riding through challenges including but not limited to, wildfires, mud, headwinds, hunger, heat, freezing, rain, trench foot, saddle sores, mental and physical fatigue, and a busted derailleur to arrive in Antelope Wells, New Mexico at 9:24 p.m on September 10.

Processed with VSCO with e3 preset (Photo: EF Pro Cycling)

Morton’s time is the fastest ever on the route, although it will not be recorded as official since he had a media crew documenting the attempt and this is not allowed per Tour Divide rules on visitation.

Setting a record or stamping it into the annals of the ultra-bikepacking history books were never Morton’s goals, however. The 31-year-old, who set another unofficial record on the Colorado Trail Race route last year, is well-versed in the debate around what constitutes an official record in the niche sport. His attempts generally have a vision beyond record-setting; he just happens to often set records in the process.

“Ultimately I don’t really care [about what constitutes an official record],” Morton said before his Tour Divide attempt. “In terms of whether the Colorado Trail record belongs to me, I still know how I approached it, the way I have done it and had the experience that I have had and that is what I am after. It’s not about whether a record will get broken. It’s about seeing how fast I can do it in a way that is mentally and physically sustainable, and people can decide. I am not so fussed.”

Aside from the film crew, Morton stuck to the cardinal rules of the Tour Divide — self-supported, self-timed, and single stage. He fueled up at gas stations, grocery stores, and restaurants. He camped or slept in motels. When his bike broke, he had to fix it himself or find a shop that could. When his mom popped up for a quick visit, she couldn’t stuff her son full of food, which he likely could have used.

What made Morton’s attempt unconventional was the rule he imposed on himself — to sleep. In an effort to challenge the norm of sleep deprivation in ultra-bikepacking races, Morton said that he’d sleep — or at least stop riding and rest — for 12 hours per 48 hours of riding. This didn’t mean that he turned in at 11 every night to start riding at 5 the next morning. Rather, Morton stopped when it made sense based on things like resupply and resources. Sometimes, this meant taking a big break in the middle of the day.

Morton’s effort on the Tour Divide may be testament to the physical and mental benefits of resting at regular intervals during such a physically and mentally taxing feat. It’s also proof that Morton may be the best ever at putting down ridiculously fast times on ridiculously challenging routes.

Photos by Ryan Hill/EF Education-EasyPost and EF Pro Cycling