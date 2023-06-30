Lachlan Morton wins Evolution Gravel, but there’s more to it: ‘I want to have an experience that I’ll carry with me for life’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

After a week in Kenya and Tanzania, where he raced the Migration Gravel Race and Evolution Gravel, placing second and first, Lachlan Morton is headed home to Colorado.

When he gets home, he’ll have one week to recover before the Crusher in the Tushar, a 69-mile race with nearly 10,000 feet of climbing in Utah. Crusher is the third stop in the Life Time Grand Prix Series, where Morton currently sits in fourth on the leaderboard.

Is a four-day, 650km gravel stage race, followed by a two-stage 850km ultra gravel race, plus the accompanying travel to and from Africa, good prep for the climber-friendly gravel race in Utah next weekend?

Probably not, Morton said. But that’s not why he went to East Africa.

“Such a long race definitely takes some time to recover from and with some stomach issues the second stage I depleted myself pretty badly. But I don’t really mind. I would happily trade a result there [at Crusher] even just to participate in these events. I’m tired but at the same time rejuvenated and full of inspiration from my time in Africa.”

Honoring Sule

This was Morton’s second trip to East Africa to race the Migration Gravel Race and Evolution Gravel. Last year’s motivation was to support the Amani Project, an organization dedicated to growing professional cycling in East Africa, Morton said. This year’s return trip, however, had more of a personal bent.

“For me these races are the most fulfilling of the season,” Morton said. “The experience is far bigger than a bike race. You get the chance to see places and meet people that few visitors get the chance to. The races are very challenging and the mix of terrain makes for very engaging riding. I initially came last year to support the Team Amani project but came back purely for the happiness I feel being in East Africa.”

Morton’s relationship with the Amani Project dates back a few years, when he connected with Mikel Delagrange, the organization’s founder. Although he wasn’t able to come to the inaugural Migration Race in Kenya in 2021, the two stayed in touch. Morton helped host riders from Team Amani in Girona last spring, and then traveled to East Africa to race alongside them in June.

Morton and Kangangi outside of Girona in 2022 (Photo: Courtesy Lachlan Morton)

A rider that made a particular impact on Morton last year was Sule Kangangi, a Kenyan who was fundamental to the Amani Project, Team Amani, and the burgeoning gravel race scene in Kenya. The two raced against one another in Kenya and Tanzania last summer, where Morton finished second to Kangangi at Evolution Gravel.

Then, Kangangi tragically died in August, after traveling to the US with Team Amani to train and race for the season.

In early September, Morton dedicated the funds raised from a time trial of the Colorado Trail to Kangangi’s family.

And so another motivation for Morton’s return to East Africa this year was to again race alongside Team Amani, and to revisit the roads of Tanzania he and Kangangi spent so many hours on last year. It turned out to be an emotional experience.

“Covering the same course we raced against each other on last year brought a lot of memories back,” Morton said. “I had a few pretty emotional moments on the last night. Sule and I had discussed the mental approach to ultra riding quite frequently so being in that mindset riding roads we had raced on in a race he helped bring to life was tough and beautiful at the same time. He’s greatly missed and I wanted to do a ride that would honor his victory there last year.”

More sleep = more elephants

Kangangi would no doubt be honored by Morton’s ride at Evolution Gravel this year. On Thursday, Morton completed the 850km race in 34 hours and 48 minutes.

After debuting last year as a five-day stage race, this year race organizers changed the format to a two-stage ultra. It was the same course — 850 kilometers and 10,000 meters of climbing, beginning at the Ngorongoro Crater and ending at the the Swahili Coast of the Indian Ocean — but riders had to complete it in two stages, with a mandatory 12-hour break in between stages.

For Morton, no stranger to ultra endurance efforts where the clock starts with the first pedal stroke and stops when a rider is finished racing, Evolution Gravel’s new format was a welcome change — and one he’d like to see in more ultra races.

“It has all that appeals to me about ultra-racing without the parts I don’t like,” he said. “It’s long enough to seriously test you but short enough to race and not just survive. The camp was a great opportunity to sleep, refuel and swap war stories with other riders before heading out to do it all again in a physical and mental stay where you could enjoy it.”

As soon as they completed the first 425km stage, no matter what time of day, all riders were required to stop for 12 hours. How they used the time was up to them — tents, meals, and showers were provided. Morton took advantage of all three.

“First I had a shower, put all my things on charge, and had a nice hot meal. I slept for six or seven hours. Woke up, had breakfast with the other riders arriving. Got my bike sorted and then headed back out. The rest enabled me to take in the second half rather than simply survive and try and stay awake.”

Taking in the race had been one of Morton’s main motivations in returning to East Africa, and two 17-hour-ish stages — rather than a continuous 34 hours — allowed him to more fully be in Tanzania, rather than just racing through it.

“It was wonderful,” he said. “All the villages and towns were full of life until around 9 or 10 p.m. I had sunset on the 1200m climb up to a big plateau that was spectacular. The roads were very quiet, so traffic and safety weren’t an issue.”

While hallucinating during ultra endurance racing is an oft-described phenomenon, Morton was wide awake when he saw the elephants — and leopard.

“An elephant crossed my path 20m in front of me on a small sandy single track at about midnight on the first night and I quickly realized there were 15 or so in the vicinity so I booked it out of there. It’s very surreal when such a big animal is lit up in your headlight. The second night I saw a leopard in the Amani forest which was amazing and apparently very rare. Beyond that, it was all the regular strange things that go on after 2 a.m. but this time with the benefit of being more aware having slept until 10 a.m.”

Morton made another decision for both Evolution Gravel and the Migration Gravel Race that may have also factored into his self-preservation — he rode a hardtail mountain bike for comfort, less chance of mechanicals, and because “mountain bikes are more fun,” he said.

At this point in his career — he has been a pro cyclist for a decade now — Morton is in the fortunate position of choosing what events he wants to participate in. The competitive spark is still there, he said, but it’s coupled with a desire to leave a race with more than a result.

“I want to have an experience that I’ll carry with me for life,” he said. “I love the focus competition requires in the moment but want to make memories on either side of that, too.”

As he suspected, East Africa was just the place for all of it.