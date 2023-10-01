Lauren De Crescenzo, Alexey Vermeulen win The Rad Dirt Fest in Trinidad, Colorado

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Over 1,000 riders took part in The Rad Dirt Fest in Trinidad, Colorado on Sunday, with Lauren De Crescenzo and Alexey Vermeulen taking the win in the elite 110-mile “Stubborn Dolores” race category.

The Rad was the penultimate race in the Life Time Grand Prix, where De Crescenzo’s win nudged her into fifth place overall. Vermeulen remains in second place. Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson, who both skipped The Rad in preparation for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy next week, retrain their overall series leads.

In the women’s race, Alexis Skarda and Crystal Anthony rounded out the podium, while Pete Stetina and Brendan Johnston were just behind Vermeulen in second and third place.

The Rad Dirt Fest 2023 (Photo: Life Time)

The Stubborn Dolores course took in nearly 10,000 feet of climbing in rural Las Animas County, Colorado, leading riders west out of the city, then north toward the iconic Spanish Peaks. The course began with a lap around Trinidad Lake State Park, where the elite men mostly stayed together in a large group. In the women’s race, a select group formed after the state park sector, including the eventual podium as well as Michaela Thompson and Whitney Allison. A number of chase groups formed behind.

At mile 46 the men’s group started to break up with Lachlan Morton and Nathan Spratt in a break about three minutes ahead of a large chase group that included Vermeulen, Alex Howes, Stetina, and Matt Beers. After 55 miles of gradual climbing, the course began to descend. At mile 65, Stetina, Vermeulen, and Brendan Johnston were leading the race with Morton, Howes, Spratt, and Eric Brunner not far behind.

In the final miles of the race, Stetina, Vermeulen and Johnson were all very close coming back into downtown Trinidad. After punchy climb, Vermeulen and Stetina dropped Johnston. In the descent in the last quarter mile, Vermeulen overtook Stetina in a sprint to the finish.

Alexey Vermeulen wins The Rad Dirt Fest 2023 (Photo: Life Time)

At the halfway mark of the women’s race, De Crescenzo set a blistering pace up the long, steady climbs, matched by Paige Onweller, Skarda and Anthony. After the course’s longest ascent at mile 64, De Crescenzo was leading solo with Skarda just 10 seconds back and Onweller, Anthony, Melisa Rollins and Heather Jackson all chasing.

Coming off the lake trail, De Crescenzo had thirty seconds over Skarda and ultimately took the win by over two minutes following the finish circuit through the streets of Trinidad.

This was De Crescenzo’s second win at The Rad Dirt Fest after winning the inaugural event in 2021.

Elite women’s results

Lauren De Crescenzo, 5:52:17

Alexis Skarda, 5:54:35

Crystal Anthony, 5:57:47

Paige Onweller, 5:59:00

Melisa Rollins, 6:03:00

Elite men’s results

Alexey Vermeulen, 5:05:29

Peter Stetina, 5:05:31

Brendan Johnston, 5:05:36

Lachlan Morton, 5:07:21

Alex Howes, 5:09:26