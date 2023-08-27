Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lauren Stephens and John Borstelmann are the 2023 Gravel Worlds champions.

After a relentlessly soggy race, the two crossed the finish line of the 150-mile Nebraska gravel race splattered with mud and soon to be sticky with Champagne. It was Borstelmann’s third victory at Gravel Worlds — the 32-year-old won in 2019 and ’21 and got second place last year.

(Photo: Dan Hughes)

“It’s such an honor to win in front of a home crowd at my favorite race. This one means so much,” he said.

Stephens is also not a stranger to the Lincoln race — in 2021, the of EF Education-Tibco-SVB rider won Gravel Worlds’ 75-mile course overall.

On Saturday, Stephens led the women’s race from the start and rode mostly solo with men, although Paige Onweller made contact with her midway through the race.

(Photo: Dan Hughes)

Onweller would go on to finish second, just three-and-a-half minutes behind Stephens. Kyleigh Spearing, Isabel King, and Hannah Shell rounded out the five-rider podium. Stephens was 21st overall.

The weather leading up to Gravel Worlds did not inspire confidence for many riders. The Lincoln area experienced record heat all week, with temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the days preceding the event. Then, early in the morning of race day, an unexpected 2.5 inches of rain fell in two hours, triggering an emergency reroute around washed out sections of road. The first 50 miles of roads were completely muddy.

Borstelmann said he was lucky to get through the critical muddy sections and then rode with Mazda Lauf’s Chase Wark for the last 70 miles, ultimately finishing just 18 seconds ahead of his breakaway companion.

Stephen Vogel, Freddy Ovett, and Nathan Spratt rounded out the five-rider men’s podium.

Meg Fisher won the women’s para race, while Apollo Leonard, Bonnie Branson, and Sam Hansen completed the non-binary podium.