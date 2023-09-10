Lauren Stephens soloes to the stars and stripes at USAC gravel nationals

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lauren Stephens is the new US gravel national champion.

Although Stephens has been dabbling in gravel over the past few years, the 36-year-old has been racing on the road for over a decade. Two weeks ago, she prepared for gravel nationals by lining up at another Nebraska race, Gravel Worlds. She won the 150-mile distance.

“I’d never ridden one of these longs races, and Gravels Worlds is 150 miles so I thought that would be a good checkpoint to make sure I could race 130.”

On Saturday, the Texan proved she could, racing to a solid win over Alexis Skarda and Crystal Anthony. Lauren De Crescenzo and Jenna Rinehart completed the five-rider podium.

22 elite women lined up at the inaugural gravel national championship in Gering, Nebraska on September 9. Over 131 miles and 5,600 feet of climbing, they battled dry, dusty conditions and gusty winds. The terrain was rolling, with the major climbs coming in the latter half of the course.

Despite being USAC’s first major foray into gravel race promotion, the governing body designed a course akin to many major gravel events. The one notable difference?

Elite women had their own race.

Many women said that this major detail lent a big air of uncertainty to how the race would play out. Most gravel races have a mass start, and elite women spend the early miles trying to get in a fast men’s group. Although technically racing each other, many may never actually ride together, or even see each other during the race.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” Anthony said. “Usually when we have a women’s start usually we get integrated eventually and there’s no rule against working together. I knew it would be a very different dynamic, so I tried to keep an open mind about how it was going to go. Fortunately I made the right break. We had four riders, and we were together for most of the whole race which was awesome, we worked super well together.

“I’m glad they had a separate women’s start and a protected field.”

Anthony, Stephens, Skarda, and Rinehart had formed a strong quartet coming into the second checkpoint around mile 40. They’d work together for some 60 miles before Stephens and Skarda broke away, “clearly the stronger riders,” Anthony said.

Race favorite Lauren De Crescenzo would spend much of the race alone, chasing the four leaders.

After Stephens and Skarda broke away, Stephens started having trouble with a slow leak in her front tire. She was stopping frequently to try and put air in, and Skarda opted to wait for her, rather than face the headwind alone. Before the last climb around mile 120, Skarda decided to test her luck and attack.

“I was like ‘well I’m going to attack her, and see if I can hold it,’ but I didn’t quite have that edge for a good attack and she was able to hang on my wheel and then she counter attacked,” Skarda said. “I was too tired to respond at that point and she just slowly rode away from me.”

It was a bittersweet finish for Skarda, who has been close to a few wins this season, notably second at Sea Otter and third at Leadville.

“I’m happy with second but it’s so different getting first place,” she said. “Yes, I’m happy getting silver but I’m disappointed because there are things I could have done better as always and it could have gone differently in a close race.”

Fortunately, Skarda will have another shot at the stars and stripes jersey at marathon MTB nationals — which she’s won — in Alabama in two weeks.

Stephens will have to put her new gravel kit aside for a few weeks, however, as the EF Education-Tibco-SVB pro returns to the road next week at the Tour of Gatineau. Then, she’ll start prepping for UCI gravel worlds in Italy on October 7. She was one of a handful of Americans who attended last year, paying her own way to the inaugural event. This year, USAC will give her a full ride.

Stephens also eaves Nebraska with a $12,000 check. USAC put up a $60,000 prize purse for the inaugural race, split between the top five men and women.

The governing body will provide full support for worlds for Stephens and elite men’s winner Keegan Swenson, as well as a reduced level of support for Skarda and Anthony and men’s second and third place finishers, Alexey Vermeulen and Brennan Wertz.

