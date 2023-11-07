Life Time Announces 2024 Grand Prix Roster

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Life Time has announced the rosters for the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix series.

The fields have decreased by five riders each in the men’s and women’s categories, bringing the total number of athletes to 60. Most are returning to the series after participating in 2022, 2023, or both.

The top 15 men and women from the 2023 series were granted automatic entry to the 2024 series; all 30 of those athletes are returning next year, including 2022 series champs Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson..

2024 Life Time Grand Prix Women

Crystal Anthony, 42, Bentonville, Ark., 2023 USA Gravel National Championships 3rd place Ellen Campbell, 26, Durango, Colo., 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 5th place3 Lauren De Crescenzo, 33, Broomfield, Colo., 2021 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear winner Cecily Decker, 25, Bozeman, Mont., 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas winner Sofia Gomez Villafane, 29, Heber City, Utah, 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner Anna Hicks, 23, Placerville, Calif., 2023 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda 3rd place Erin Huck, 42, Boulder, Colo., 2022 USA Marathon MTB National Championship Heather Jackson, 39, Bend, Ore., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 14th overall Sarah Lange, 32, Lyme, N.H., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 5th place Kristen Legan, 37, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear XL winner Sarah Max, 48, Bend, Ore., 2019 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place Deanna Mayles, 30, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2023 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek 3rd place Kate McLaughlin, 35, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 10th place Peta Mullens, 35, Bendigo, Australia, 12-time Australian National Champion Emily Newsom, 40, Fort Worth, Texas, 2022 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place Paige Onweller, 34, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2022 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda winner Hannah Otto, 27, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB winner Hayley Preen, 25, Cape Town, South Africa, multi-time South African National Champion Jenna Rinehart, 39, Mankato, Minn., multi-time Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek winner Melisa Rollins, 27, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Utah winner Samara Sheppard, 33, Wollongong, Australia, multi-time New Zealand MTB champion Danielle Shrosbree, 29, London, England, 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 4th place Alexis Skarda, 34, Grand Junction, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 2nd overall Haley Smith, 29, Uxbridge, Canada, 2022 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner Lauren Stephens, 36, Dallas, Texas, 2023 USA Gravel National Champion Sarah Sturm, 33, Durango, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place Michaela Thompson, 21, Durango, Colo., 2023 Bighorn Gravel winner Caroline Tory, 32, Snowmass, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 12th overall Leah Van der Linden, 28, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 8th place Anna Yamauchi, 23, Santa Cruz, Calif., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 18th overall

2024 Life Time Grand Prix Men