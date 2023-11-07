Become a Member

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Racing

Life Time Announces 2024 Grand Prix Roster

Most 2024 athletes participated in the series' 2022 and 2023 editions; 2022 series champs Swenson and Gomez Villafañe will return.

Published
Photo: Life Time

Life Time has announced the rosters for the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix series.

The fields have decreased by five riders each in the men’s and women’s categories, bringing the total number of athletes to 60. Most are returning to the series after participating in 2022, 2023, or both.

The top 15 men and women from the 2023 series were granted automatic entry to the 2024 series; all 30 of those athletes are returning next year, including 2022 series champs Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson..

Read also: The final standings of the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix

2024 Life Time Grand Prix Women

    1. Crystal Anthony, 42, Bentonville, Ark., 2023 USA Gravel National Championships 3rd place
    2. Ellen Campbell, 26, Durango, Colo., 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 5th place3
    3. Lauren De Crescenzo, 33, Broomfield, Colo., 2021 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear winner
    4. Cecily Decker, 25, Bozeman, Mont., 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas winner
    5. Sofia Gomez Villafane, 29, Heber City, Utah, 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner
    6. Anna Hicks, 23, Placerville, Calif., 2023 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda 3rd place
    7. Erin Huck, 42, Boulder, Colo., 2022 USA Marathon MTB National Championship
    8. Heather Jackson, 39, Bend, Ore., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 14th overall
    9. Sarah Lange, 32, Lyme, N.H., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 5th place
    10. Kristen Legan, 37, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear XL winner
    11. Sarah Max, 48, Bend, Ore., 2019 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place
    12. Deanna Mayles, 30, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2023 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek 3rd place
    13. Kate McLaughlin, 35, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 10th place
    14. Peta Mullens, 35, Bendigo, Australia, 12-time Australian National Champion
    15. Emily Newsom, 40, Fort Worth, Texas, 2022 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place
    16. Paige Onweller, 34, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2022 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda winner
    17. Hannah Otto, 27, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB winner
    18. Hayley Preen, 25, Cape Town, South Africa, multi-time South African National Champion
    19. Jenna Rinehart, 39, Mankato, Minn., multi-time Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek winner
    20. Melisa Rollins, 27, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Utah winner
    21. Samara Sheppard, 33, Wollongong, Australia, multi-time New Zealand MTB champion
    22. Danielle Shrosbree, 29, London, England, 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 4th place
    23. Alexis Skarda, 34, Grand Junction, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 2nd overall
    24. Haley Smith, 29, Uxbridge, Canada, 2022 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner
    25. Lauren Stephens, 36, Dallas, Texas, 2023 USA Gravel National Champion
    26. Sarah Sturm, 33, Durango, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place
    27. Michaela Thompson, 21, Durango, Colo., 2023 Bighorn Gravel winner
    28. Caroline Tory, 32, Snowmass, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 12th overall
    29. Leah Van der Linden, 28, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 8th place
    30. Anna Yamauchi, 23, Santa Cruz, Calif., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 18th overall

2024 Life Time Grand Prix Men

  1. Carter Anderson, 20, Eagle Mountain, Utah, 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Utah 2nd place
  2. Matthew Beers, 29, Cape Town, South Africa, 2x Cape Epic winner
  3. John Borstelmann, 32, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 2023 Garmin Gravel Worlds winner
  4. Zach Calton, 26, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2023 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 6th place
  5. Sean Fincham, 25, Squamish, British Columbia, 2x Canadian U23 National Champion
  6. Russell Finsterwald, 32, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 4th overall
  7. Howard Grotts, 30, Durango, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 9th overall
  8. Finn Gullickson, 23, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride North Carolina 3rd place
  9. Lance Haidet, 25, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 15th overall
  10. Alex Howes, 35, Nederland, Colo., 2019 USA Pro Road National Champion
  11. Dylan Johnson, 28, Brevard, N.C., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 16th overall
  12. Brendan Johnston, 31, Canberra, Australia, 2023 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda 2nd place
  13. Bradyn Lange, 24, Camas, Wash., 2022 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek winner
  14. Andrew L’Esperance, 32, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canadian Marathon MTB National Champion
  15. Konny Looser, 34, Hinwil, Switzerland, 2x Swiss Marathon MTB National Champion
  16. Payson McElveen, 30, Durango, Colo., 2018 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 3rd place
  17. Lachlan Morton, 31, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place
  18. Tasman Nankervis, 28, Bendigo, Australia, 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 17th overall
  19. Jack Odron, 20, Denver, Colo., 2023 Bighorn Gravel 4th place
  20. Logan Owen, 28, Bremerton, Wash., 2023 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek 5th place
  21. Cole Paton, 25, Durango, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 3rd overall
  22. Torbjørn Andre Røed, 26, Grand Junction, Colo., 2023 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda winner
  23. Jordan Schleck, 21, Kampala, Uganda, 2023 Gravel Locos Hico 4th place
  24. Nathan Spratt, 28, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2023 Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery 6th place
  25. Peter Stetina, 36, Santa Rosa, Calif., 8x Grand Tour finisher
  26. Keegan Swenson, 29, Heber City, Utah, 2x Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner
  27. Kyle Trudeau, 30, Tucson, Ariz., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 13th overall
  28. Petr Vakoc, 31, Prague, Czech Republic, 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 2nd place
  29. Alexey Vermeulen, 28, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 2nd overall
  30. Alex Wild, 31, San Jose, Calif., 2022 Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL 3rd place

 

