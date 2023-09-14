Life Time Grand Prix update: Chequamegon’s shakeup potential and other storylines to follow

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

This weekend brings the fifth race of the Life Time Grand Prix, the Chequamegon 40 in northern Wisconsin. The beloved XC race is a bit of an outlier in the series — it’s much shorter and flatter than any of the other races, and in terms of the mountain biking events, Chequamegon doesn’t have quite the rock star status of Leadville (vert, altitude) or Sea Otter (singletrack).

Nevertheless, the event presents a significant opportunity for a shakeup in the standings of the Grand Prix, and there are plenty of storylines to follow on Saturday, when nearly the entire GP field will line up for the “northwoods drag race” on the storied Birkebeiner nordic ski trails.

Weather often compounds the unpredictability of Chequamegon, and last year was a great example of that. It’s been raining up there early already this week, and rain is forecasted throughout the day on Friday. Slip n’ slide conditions through the woods are likely.

Early fall in the northwoods (Photo: Life Time)

So what do Grand Prix riders have to lose/gain at Chequamegon? For one, they don’t have a ton of time to do either.

Last year, Bradyn Lange won the men’s race in just over two hours (women’s winner Savilia Blunk came in 22 minutes later). If someone gets a flat, drops a chain, or crashes, there is precious little time to recover. Keegan Swenson and Payson McElveen will remember that scenario well — the two tangled bars with 15 miles to go and were only able to make it back to fourth and fifth place.

Because the Grand Prix awards single points (from 35 to one) based on finish, a slip up at a race like Chequamegon could see a race favorite who has a mechanical or crashes lose a signficant number of points on the day.

“We could see someone go from first to 20th pretty quickly,” said Ryan Cross, Life time’s senior marketing manager. “Because the spread is single points per position, there’s more to lose. Coming out of Chequamegon, someone like Sofia or Keegan who have a good handle on the series, could see that shakeup a little more.”

Speaking of Sofia and Keegan …

Can anyone touch Swenson or SGV?

Heber City, Utah’s Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe are currently sitting atop the Grand Prix leaderboard after impressive finishes at all four of the series’ races. Swenson has won everything, and Gomez Villafañe has won all but one (she got second at Unbound Gravel).

SGV on the way to winning Leadville (Photo: Life Time)

Because Life Time is currently only showing GP athletes’ best two races on the leaderboard, it looks like Swenson and Gomez Villafañe aren’t that far ahead of second place. But given that they’ve already earned the max points possible (140), it will take some catastrophic situations for them to slip down in the rankings.

“They’d have to either not show up or just have terrible races,” Cross said. “They’d have to be finishing outside of the top 20 to start losing those positions. There’s really not much to spin on them — they have such a firm handle and neither of them appear to be having any weaknesses at this point.”

Lachlan’s legs

It’s not that the word ‘weakness’ makes us think of Lachlan Morton. In fact, that word never comes to mind when thinking about the Aussie alt-rider. But after finishing the Tour Divide route in record time on Sunday night, it’s fair to say that Lachlan’s legs might feel a little … weak … come Saturday’s race at Chequamegon.

Lachlan racing the sky (Photo: Ryan Hill)

Morton completed the 2,600 mile ultra-bikepacking route in 12 days, 12 hours, and 21 minutes, battling the normal vagaries of weather and fatigue, but he also ran into a significant problem in New Mexico on day 11 — his derailleur stopped working. After a spell of singlespeeding, he rigged a system using a spoke that gave him three gears instead of one. Needless to say, “my knees are not happy,” Morton said on Instagram.

Morton is probably also a bit tired, hungry, sore, and not that psyched to hop on an airplane. But, we’d be silly to write him off completely because, well, he’s Lachlan.

Gravel nats — good tune up or no?

Speaking of coming into Chequamegon fatigued, a good chunk of GP athletes will be coming to Wisconsin from Nebraska after competing in the inaugural gravel national championship on September 9. From the rider’s reports, the race was surprisingly exhausting, with steady winds forcing echelon-style riding that was complicated by deep sandy sections on course.

How well (or not well) does 131 miles of gravel racing on loose dry roads prepare you for 40 miles and 3,000 feet of climbing on grass, dirt, and roots?

Lots of long, straight, and flat at the 2023 gravel nats (Photo: Craig Huffman // USA Cycling)

It will be interesting to see how the riders who didn’t go to nationals fare at Chequamegon versus those who did (more below).

This also brings up another poignant question: how much racing is too much racing? Morton and the nationals folks aren’t the only ones on a bender right now. Rob Britton just won the Badlands ultra bikepacking race in Spain, and some of the European contingent has been racing gravel across the pond.

Furthermore, it’s not just what’s come before Chequamegon but also what lies beyond. Marathon nationals, Durango Derby, the Rad, Little Sugar, Big Sugar, not to mention the Snowshoe and Mt Ste Anne World Cups! For many riders, there is, as the Beastie Boys say, no sleep til Brooklyn.

The international riders are coming … back

One interesting storyline in this year’s Grand Prix has been how the international riders in the series have handled the hefty amount of travel and logistics required to be competitive. There are two ongoing experiments happening: one in which riders like Brendan Johnston, Tasman Nankervis, and Ella Bloor have relocated to the US for the entire season and another, where riders like Matt Beers, Konny Looser, and Danni Shrosbee traveled back and forth, skipping a race or two in the process.

The standings show that there isn’t necessarily one right way to do it. Beers currently looks good tied for sixth in the series, but that’s because the two races he did complete, he did well at. Johnston, on the other hand, is lower down in the rankings but will have more races to choose from when the series concludes.

After skipping Leadville, Beers and Looser will be back in the US for the duration of the series and could see their overall standings shift quite a bit. Shrosbee returns for the Rad and Big Sugar, and the British national gravel champ should do well at the final races in the series.

Riders to watch (in addition to Swenson and SGV)

Those two are certainly Chequamegon favorites, but this race could certainly see some upsets.

In the men’s race, it will be very interesting to see how Bradyn Lange and Cole Paton fare. Both skipped gravel nationals last weekend, and both have won Chequamegon in the past two years.

Alexey Vermeulen is another one to watch — after winning the race in 2019, he went on to finish second in 2021 and third last year. Furthermore, after the last couple of races (Leadville, SBT GRVL, nationals) you can bet that the Michigander is quite sick of finishing second to Swenson.

Cole Paton sprints ahead of Alexey Vermeulen at the 2021 Chequamegon 40 (Photo: Life Time)

Things have been quiet on the Finsty front lately, so it will be good to see how the Colorado Springs rider fares in Wisconsin. Speaking of Colorado Springs, Howard Grotts just won the Pikes Peak Apex stage race, which should play well into Saturday’s shorter XC race.

Also, watch out for southern hemisphere legends Matt Beers and Brendan Johnston.

Sone of my top picks in the women’s race include the women who were not at gravel nationals last weekend. In addition to SGV, Sarah Sturm, Hannah Otto, Haley Smith, Ellen Campbell, and Ruth (Winder) Edwards should light up the race. They’ve all had good results at Chequamegon in the past, as well.

One rider to watch who was at gravel nats — and finished on the podium! — is Jenna Rinehart. The Minnesota rider has shown that she is a contender at every race in the GP, and Chequamegon is near and dear to her. She’s been the champ twice and should have plenty of hometown fans cheering her on.

A question mark, but one not to be ruled out, is Alexis Skarda, who is on the ‘race every weekend’ program at the moment. Skarda is always strong and almost always on the podium, but I wonder how she can stay tip top for so many different kinds of efforts. She was fourth at Chequamegon last year.