Life Time Grand Prix Heads Back to Gravel with The Rad Dirt Fest

The Life Time Grand Prix series continues this weekend with its penultimate race, The Rad Dirt Fest.

The Rad is one of Life Time’s newest gravel races, and this is the first year that it will be part of the Grand Prix series, deepening its fields significantly.

Held in Trinidad, Colorado, The Rad debuted in 2021 with three course offerings. This year, race organizers have altered the routes, notably shortening the Stubborn Dolores route from 165 to 110 miles. There are also 40 and 70-mile distances on offer.

The Grand Prix athletes will take on the Stubborn Dolores route, which clocks in at just over 110 miles with around 10,000 feet of climbing. Riders will all start together in a mass start format.

2023 Rad Stubborn Dolores Long Course on Trailforks.com







In 2021, Lauren De Crescenzo and John Keller won the inaugural race, with De Crescenzo finishing just two minutes behind Keller for second place overall. Last year, Keller — who is not part of the Grand Prix this year — repeated victory, and Emma Grant won the women’s race.

De Crescenzo and Grant both return to The Rad in 2023 as part of the Grand Prix series.

There will be a few notable absences on the start line in Trinidad on Saturday. Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe, who are both leading the Grand Prix series, will not be in attendance. The pair is headed to Italy ahead of the UCI Gravel World Championships on October 7-8. Their lead in the series will not be affected by missing the race, and they will return for Big Sugar Gravel, the final — and mandatory — race of the Grand Prix.

Other gravel worlds bounds riders, like Payson McElveen, Alexey Vermeulen, Brennan Wertz, Sarah Sturm, Crystal Anthony, and new marathon MTB national champion Alexis Skarda will all attend The Rad before heading to Italy.