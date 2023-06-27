‘More bikes on the rack:’ Sarah Sturm brings Michaela Thompson onto the team

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Until recently, Michaela Thompson was on a trajectory that might be considered typical for a young athlete with ambitions of becoming a professional mountain biker.

She grew up in Boulder, Colorado and cut her teeth in the high school mountain bike league. Then, she leveled up with Boulder Junior Cycling, a local club with more racing opportunities. When it came time to go to college, she chose Fort Lewis in Durango, known for cultivating student MTB athletes like Cole Paton and Savilia Blunk and Payson McElveen.

The dream, she said, was to race cross-country World Cup on a factory team in Europe.

Nevertheless, that world — the XCO world — is notoriously cutthroat and competitive. And while there are plenty of examples of women, many from Durango, making it to Europe and getting good results on the World Cup circuit, Thompson wasn’t 100 percent certain that it was the exact path for her. She also wasn’t quite sure which one was.

Michaela Thompson (Photo: Visit Durango)

“I don’t think I could do it [race XCO in Europe] now that I think about it,” Thompson said. “I think the pressure would be too high. Also, I’m so in love with Durango, training here, and making connections and I think that’s more what suits me. Real connections with the people I work with, I value that more.”

Then, last winter, Thompson got a call from professional gravel racer — and Fort Lewis alumna — Sarah Sturm, offering her the opportunity to come along with her and her teammate Ellen Campbell to some gravel races this year. The veteran riders would share their knowledge and resources, and Thompson would get a taste for the privateer race life — one largely built on connections and values, in addition to race results.

Basically, it was an offer to explore a different trajectory to professional cycling — so Thompson obviously said yes.

A big day at Bighorn Gravel

And so far, she’s very happy with the decision.

On Sunday, Thompson won Bighorn Gravel in Gypsum, Colorado, her first real gravel race. What Bighorn may lack in huge participation numbers, it made up for in a deep field — Thompson lined up with Olympian Erin Huck, and multi-time marathon national champion Alexis Skarda, in addition to Sturm and Campbell.

The race — and the entire weekend — was revelatory for both Thompson and Sturm alike.

Coming soon to a gravel race near you. (Photo: Keiran Eagen)

Since the fateful phone call this winter Thompson had adjusted her training in anticipation of both XCO and gravel racing — so, more volume and a bigger base. Being able to keep up with veteran endurance racers, most at least a decade older than Thompson who is 20, was proof that it paid off — and that Thompson has the chops for performing over long (90 miles), mountainous (almost 10,000ft of gain) races. She caught Skarda, who won the race last year, with about seven miles to go and rode solo to the finish.

Off the bike, Thompson got her first taste of what else it means to be a gravel racer, namely a glimpse of how relationships are born with other riders, fans, sponsors, and race organizers.

“Even this weekend, I met people who I could have a connection with in the future,” she said.

For Sturm, Thompson’s big result was a bonus — what happened the off-the-bike mattered much more.

Over the past few years, Sturm has built a successful program for herself in the modern-day mashup of racer/athlete/influencer. She has lucrative contracts with Specialized, SRAM, Rapha, Wahoo, and other sponsors. She is one of the rare cases of someone who is equally attractive to the industry for both her results and her engaging presence, both IRL and online.

And while she’s focused on upholding both of those aspects of her career, she’s also realized that she has the ability to help other riders access similar opportunities.

Sturm and Campbell in front of the team bus (Photo: Sarah Sturm)

Bringing Campbell, another Durango mountain biker turned endurance racer, under her wing last year was Sturm’s first effort to experiment with a teammate/mentorship model.

“The goal with Ellen was to introduce her into privateer career path, to share sponsor connections with someone I trusted could move forward with them,” Sturm said. “Over time, she has grown those relationships and is learning to manage that.”

In Sturm’s eyes, the partnership was successful — Campbell jumped into the deep end with the Life Time Grand Prix, finished 15th overall and is competing in the series again this year — so this year, she decided to give an opportunity to another Durango rider.

Sturm was impressed with Thompson’s effort in last year’s Telluride 100 mountain bike race and had interacted with her over the years as a coach and rider leader at Fort Lewis. When she reached out to Thompson’s coach and the director of her MTB team, Segment 28, she pitched the partnership as more of a mentorship rather than a fulltime racing gig.

“I don’t necessarily think Michaela is ready for what Ellen has, she’s still in school, but I wanted to show her some gravel races and thought that giving her a very positive, well-supported, friendly low key environment to try it would be perfect and doable for Ellen and me,” she said.

It’s a formula that Sturm believes works better than the old school mentality she experienced personally in the past.

“The formula used to be, especially in Durango, race really hard, use all your resources to get one good result to get onto to a team. I’m trying to do something different, more of a mentorship,” she said.

Thompson will continue to race cross-country with Segment 28 (Photo: Visit Durango)

For Thompson, it works out perfectly. She will continue studying toward her business degree at Fort Lewis and racing XCO with Segment 28. In fact, her next race focus is US nationals. She also hopes to qualify for worlds.

But, if she doesn’t, she’d be super psyched to race the Leadville 100.

Thompson’s curiosity about gravel and endurance racing as a career has without a doubt been influenced by the success of riders like Sturm and Campbell, as well as other athletes from Durango like Howard Grotts, Cole Paton, and Payson McElveen.

At this point, however, she’s not closing the door to cross-country — because she doesn’t have to.

“Look at Hannah Otto,” Thompson said. “She went to Europe, went to the Olympics, now she’s in the Life Time series. I just think that there are more ways to be creative in the gravel and endurance scene currently. I want to see where I can take it.”

And Sturm is happy to be the one to help show Thompson the way. In fact, before Bighorn Gravel, she found herself sleuthing the internet for a bigger ‘team bus’ — one that she could put bunk beds in so that she and Campbell and Thompson and her partner Dylan and their dog Norman would have a more comfy camp setup.

Cost turned out to be prohibitive, so for Thompson’s next confirmed gravel races — SBT GRVL and The Rad — the three teammates will be sharing cramped quarters. It would be a shame not to, Sturm said, “especially when I have this ability to throw a couple more bikes on the rack.”