My New Line: Embracing the Unknown in a Season of Growth

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In January pro road and gravel cyclist Lauren De Crescenzo decided to embark on a major career challenge: to participate in the mixed gravel and cross-country Life Time Grand Prix series. There was another challenge implicit in the Grand Prix, however. De Crescenzo had to learn how to ride a mountain bike. This is the final in a series of three columns De Crescenzo wrote chronicling the journey.

Last year, a few weeks after struggling with the technical components of the 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships, I raced Big Sugar Gravel, one of the more technical courses in gravel. There I continued to struggle with my bike handling, relying heavily on my fitness to finish fifth. Not a bad result per se, but it was those two experiences that served as the impetus for applying to this year’s Life Time Grand Prix series.

The 2023 Big Sugar Gravel race (Photo: Life Time)

I was ready to take on mountain biking, a discipline I had sworn off my entire career as a road racer. I recognized the need to evolve into a more versatile cyclist as gravel racing grew increasingly technical, and I felt the urge to adapt to the evolving landscape of our niche sport.

Read also: LDC: Finding my line

Being at the top in one cycling discipline and switching to another isn’t always as easy as Mathieu Van der Poel or Pauline Ferrand-Prevot make it look. Taking on mountain biking at the age of 33 was a huge challenge despite all my time on the road.

But this year’s journey wasn’t just about transitioning from road racing to mountain biking; it was also about overcoming personal challenges.

Before the 2023 season, I had to confront an obstacle that was as much mental as it was physical — the severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) I had suffered in 2016. This injury left me with a slightly delayed reaction time, a concern that lingered in the back of my mind as I ventured into the world of mountain biking.

I’ve learned that mountain biking demands split-second decisions, precise control, and unwavering trust in my abilities. My reaction time had been compromised by my TBI, and I needed to find a way to bridge the gap between my cycling ambitions and my physical limitations.

Read also: LDC: My first mountain bike race

In my quest for improvement, I used BrainHQ by PositScience, a cognitive training program designed to enhance brain function. Through consistent use of BrainHQ over the course of the season, I began to notice improvements in my reaction speed. It wasn’t a miraculous transformation, but the gradual sharpening of my cognitive skills played a role in my overall mountain bike ability.

Earlier this spring, I rode twice a day, doing my morning interval session on the road and then heading to the closest mountain bike trail in downtown Atlanta for skills practice until sunset. Unfortunately, there is no “fast track method” to get really good at mountain biking. Mountain bike skills come with practice, time on the bike, and riding with people who are slightly better than you (but not exceptionally better than you because I’ve found that discouraging).

Getting unintended air at “Mountain Bike Boot Camp” this spring in Colorado. (Photo: Cinch Cycling)

This year’s three big mountain bike races marked my journey: Sea Otter, the Leadville Trail 100, and Chequamegon. All the hours I spent at the local mountain bike trail proved not to be in vain.

Sea Otter served as a milestone, a major marker of progress. I’m not sure I would have been able to complete one lap of the Sea Otter course without major problems the year before. I ended up in 24th overall, a midpack finish I can be proud of.

(Photo: Cinch Cycling)

Before Leadville, I had nightmares of descending Powerline. I was so tense mountain biking that I developed carpal tunnel syndrome in my wrists from gripping the bars too tight — my own version of a “death grip.” By just relaxing my grip, I’ve noticed I’m much more relaxed on the bike and I don’t wake up during the middle of the night with debilitating wrist pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren De Crescenzo (@laurenissima)

Later in the season, letting go of expectations and setting realistic goals allowed me to approach Chequamegon with a different mindset. Aiming for a “top 18” finish to drop my Sea Otter result in the Grand Prix standings took the pressure off, enabling me to stay in the moment. It wasn’t a state of flow, but rather a state where the present was all that mattered.

Here, I learned to accept things going wrong and adapt in the moment, a valuable lesson in mountain biking where unpredictability is the norm. Trusting oneself and one’s reaction time becomes essential.

Throughout this year’s journey, I realized that mountain biking will always be intimidating. It never gets easier; you simply seek more technical terrain and higher speeds. The instant you believe you’ve mastered a skill or a trail, new challenges emerge. I chose to view it not as fear but as a rush from conquering something frightening, much like riding a rollercoaster — it’s scary but controlled. Safety comes from focusing on the process and understanding what you can control.

On the podium at Big Sugar Gravel (Photo: Marc Arjol Rodriguez)

My 2023 journey culminated in a remarkable second-place finish at Big Sugar, competing against the reigning UCI gravel world champion on an even more demanding course than the previous year. At one point, I came within a minute of capturing the coveted rainbow stripes, a testament to my progress.

Today, I feel like a more well-rounded cyclist. I don’t harbor illusions of becoming a world-class mountain biker, but I am undoubtedly better than I was before embarking on the Life Time Grand Prix. Embracing mountain biking has equipped me with a new skill set that will enhance my safety on the bike for the rest of my life.

The 2023 season has taught me that with unwavering perseverance and the right mindset, you can indeed “change your line” and become a more complete cyclist, regardless of where you started.