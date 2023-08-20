No more unfinished business in Steamboat Springs: Sofia Gomez Villafañe wins SBT GRVL

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Before the race, Sofia Gomez Villafañe said she had “unfinished business” with SBT GRVL. On Sunday, the Specialized Off-Road superstar took care of it, winning the 142-mile gravel race in just shy of seven hours.

Gomez Villafañe and Alexis Skarda rode together for most of the day before Skarda started to drop back around mile 115. Skarda joined Tiffany Cromwell and Flavia Oliveira Parks, who were in pursuit all day, on the climb out of Oak Creek.

Ultimately though, the duo dropped Skarda, and Cromwell put in a big effort to finish second on the day, one minute back. Oliveira Parks was third.

SBT GRVL women’s top 10

Sofia Gomez Villafañe, 6:59:50 Tiffany Cromwell, 7:00:55 Flavia Oliveira Parks, 7:03:10 Alexis Skarda, 7:09:17 Paige Onweller, 7:11:49 Heather Jackson, 7:14:26 Lauren De Crescenzo, 7:19:18 Katie Kantzes, 7:19:28 Sarah Lange, 7:20:19 Sarah Sturm, 7:20:19

