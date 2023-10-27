Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder joins 2024 Gravel Earth series

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

One of the US’ most beloved gravel races is going global.

Next year, the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder (OTGG) will join the Gravel Earth series. Gravel Earth debuted last year, uniting six gravel races around the world and culminating with the ‘Earth Final’ in Spain. The series was a hit, and this year organizers plan to expand with more races in more countries.

One of the new additions is the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder, which will be the first American gravel race to join the series. Also confirmed for Global Earth in 2024 are the Traka in Spain, the Migration Gravel Race in Kenya, and The Rift in Iceland. The organizers are expected to announce the full lineup in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled with this opportunity,” said OTGG race director Chad Sperry. “When Klassmark Events (owners of the Gravel Earth Series and the Traka) reached out with the official invitation to be a part of the Gravel Earth Series, joining these other amazing gravel events, we jumped at the chance. It is an honor to have been selected as the North American event to be included in next year’s race series. We feel strongly that our core values of focusing on the environment, spirit of adventure, and amazing experiences for every single rider, aligns well with all the values of this series.”

Scenes from the 2021 Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder stage race (Photo: Adam Lapierre)

OTGG is a five-day stage race held in the backcountry of Bend, Oregon every June. Since the first edition in 2019, the event has become beloved by pros and amateurs alike. Over five days, riders are treated to unique routes that Sperry has spent years curating (and often spends weeks clearing of snow before the event). The dramatic landscapes of the Cascade Mountain Range offer a diversity of backdrops, including snowcapped volcanoes and the dense vegetation of old growth forest.

At the end of the each stage, riders return to camp, where life is laid back and fun. Food, games, and beer are all available for those who want them, neutral support is on hand for bike issues, and there is always water for swimming. The race is affectionately known as “summer camp for bike racers.”

Registration for the 2024 OTGG currently open and is capped at 400 riders.