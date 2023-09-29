Pauline Ferrand Prévot diagnosed with Covid

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Gravel world champion Pauline Ferrand Prévot has Covid and will miss the upcoming European Gravel Championships this weekend.

Ferrand Prévot posted about her illness on Instagram Thursday morning, saying she hadn’t been feeling well since the Les Gets World Cup two weeks ago.

“Since Les Gets nothing is going really in the right direction,” she wrote. “I managed to push myself every time to give my best and got a good result, but last week during Test Event I started to feel tired again and no energy. 2 days ago I started to feel sick, and now it seems the Covid hit me again.”

After Les Gets, Ferrand Prévot traveled home to France to participate in the Paris 2024-Olympics test event, where she finished third.

Ferrand Prévot, the defending gravel world champion, had planned to race the inaugural UEC European Gravel Championships on Sunday in Belgium. The event will also host the first Belgian gravel national championships and will use sections of the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships.

Also on Ferrand Prévot’s upcoming race calendar? The UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto, Italy on October 7. At this point, it’s undetermined whether or not the French champ will be able to defend her rainbow jersey.