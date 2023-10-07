Riders React to Lack of TV Coverage at UCI Gravel World Championships: ‘It’s so disappointing’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Pieve di Soligo, IT (Velo) – Although normal pre-race excitement and nerves were on display at the start line of the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships elite women’s race, so was another emotion: frustration.

On Friday, riders learned that no part of the elite women’s race would not be broadcast live on Saturday. The men’s elite race, on the other hand, would receive 90 minutes of live coverage on GCN the following day.

“Obviously it’s so disappointing,” said Danni Shrosbree of Great Britain. “There’s no reason at all that we shouldn’t be being televised. That’s what we’re trying to understand, there’s no reason at all, it’s such a shock. Women’s cycling is growing so much and it’s so sad for us. We all train and work just as hard as the men. The field here is phenomenal, the course is better, there’s WorldTour riders, here, so yeah it’s really disappointing for the sport.”

Although the UCI did not respond to our request for comment on Friday, the governing body issued a statement Saturday morning, stating that it had been informed by the local organizing committee of the race that the race would not be broadcasted “due to no TV production.”

“The UCI regrets this decision and invites all fans to follow the race live on social media,” the release said. “Fans will also be able to follow the race via the riders’ lap times by clicking here. A summary of the race will be posted online as soon as possible, and numerous highlights of the competition will be broadcasted during the Men Elite race on Sunday.”

Not that the tardy apology would have made a decision. The announcement came one hour after the elite women’s race had started.

The 110 riders in the elite women’s race come from a variety of backgrounds, with many of the top contenders either from the Women’s WorldTour or the US gravel scene. Both groups were dismayed to hear about the lack of coverage.

For gravel pros, equality has been baked into the foundation of gravel racing, with equal distances, prize money, and media coverage the norm in the United States and at other grassroots events around the world. For WorldTour pros, coverage has increased significantly in the past few years and is quickly called out when not provided.

There was no disparity in the level of disappointment after hearing the news.

“I can’t even,” said Denmark’s Emma Norsgaard who rides for Movistar. “It’s not like it’s just some race either. It’s the world championships.”

Road cyclists especially are familiar with how the lack of media coverage can hinder the growth of women’s cycling.

“The visibility of it, the viability of women’s racing, is super dependent on equal coverage,” said Heidi Franz of the United States, who races for DNA Pro Cycling. “It feels like we’ve come a long way in coverage of women’s racing in the last few years and this feels like a huge step back to chose to cover only one.”

“Without a doubt coverage has changed the sport [of road cycling]. There are more teams in the women’s peloton. There are bigger sponsors. Teams have bigger budgets because of this. Having coverage of women’s racing changes the sport entirely.”

At last weeks’ European Gravel Championships, there was coverage of both elite races, and professional gravel cyclistTessa Neefjes from the Netherlands said that she got messages from around the world telling her how great it was to watch the race.

“I got so many messages, everyone wanted to follow this race,” she said “everyone really liked following European champs, and everyone was thinking that this would be on the TV. Two days ago, they say it won’t be on TV. Why did they chose to broadcast the men and only highlights for women? It’s really strange.”

The reaction of Ukrainian rider Viktoriia Bondarenko, who showed up at Saturday’s start line despite the nearly impossible odds of war, was a stark reminder of perhaps the most important reason for coverage.

“We must be represented. We must show the people, to the other women, you can come, take part, don’t be scared. Anyone could be here. If you’re a doctor, a cleaner, a top elite woman, the doors are open for everyone. But we need to tell about it.”