SBT GRVL 2023 preview and riders to watch

This weekend, the fourth SBT GRVL event gets underway in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. For professional riders, the race is a can’t-miss on the calendar. For amateurs, SBT GRVL’s four course distances, lively expo, and race-adjacent activities also make it a bucket list gravel event.

This year, 3,000 riders from 20 countries and 49 states will line up at Sunday’s sold-out event. A deep field of 180 pro athletes will race the 142-mile “black” course for a shot at the $20,000 prize purse.

Since its inception, SBT GRVL has made great strides to create opportunities for communities traditionally underserved in bike racing, and the 2023 event builds upon those relationships.

This year, 30 para cyclists are registered for the event, and 110 junior riders (under-18) will participate.

Ride for Racial Justice, a group formed in partnership with SBT GRVL in 2020, will be at this year’s event for the third time, bringing the total number of BIPOC athletes the program has supported to 80. For the second year, 15 riders from the size-inclusive bike community All Bodies on Bikes will participate in SBT GRVL. Both of those groups will host shakeout rides on Friday, and RFRJ will host a panel talk, as well.

This year, SBT GRVL is debuting the Friday Night HLL CLMB presented by Specialized. Some 100 riders will kick off their race weekend by riding 2.2 miles and 1,100 feet up Emerald Mountain. Costumes (and heckling) are encouraged, and an afterparty will follow. We hear that both #gravelbeef and the Spirit of Gravel will be racing up the hill.

From 8-9 p.m., there is a double feature documentary film festival, featuring the world premiere of Tread Setters, a film following four para-cyclists/adaptive athletes on the White Rim Trail, as well as a special screening of Able, a film documenting Paralympian Meg Fisher’s journey to complete the 2023 LeadBoat challenge.

Last year, Keegan Swenson and Lauren De Crescenzo won SBT’s black course, and both are returning to the event to try and defend their titles (for De Crescenzo, a win would be a three-peat). However, the pro fields are absolutely stacked, with many of the riders from the Life Time Grand Prix series lining up a week after the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race.

Course details

There are new start times at SBT GRVL this year to avoid congestion at the finish. The 142-mile black course riders go first at 6:30, followed by the 60-mile red course at 7:00. The green course and e-bike start at 8, followed by the 100-mile blue course at 9:00.

The 142-mile black course includes some 100 miles on gravel roads with 10,464 feet of elevation gain. We have word that course conditions are bumpy and dry. While many pros have run a narrow nearly-slick tire in the past, rumor has it that 38-40mm with minimal knobs is the width of choice this year.

Key sections of the race include Fly Gulch, the Steamboat Lake climb into Fetcher Ranch, Corkscrew Climb, and Cow Creek.

There are aid stations on course but don’t expect many pros to stop. Hydration packs have become de rigueur at SBT and other gravel races, and Swenson said that the record he might try and break on Sunday is “furthest distance covered without stopping at a feed zone.”

Hannah Shell and Matt Lieto will be out on course providing live coverage and commentary for the men’s and women’s pro races and updating the @sbtgrvl Instagram and Facebook feeds as cell coverage allows.

SBT GRVL women to watch

SBT’s pro women’s field is deeper than ever, with nearly 50 women registered to race. Two-time defending champion Lauren De Crescenzo will be hungry to three-peat on Sunday at a race that suits her well. Both of her victories have come after long solo breakaways; last year she went alone with about 50 miles to go.

However, there is someone with “unfinished business ” in Steamboat who will be ready to chase her down; Sofia Gomez Villafañe, fresh off a win at the Leadville Trail 100, has only done SBT GRVL once in 2021 and said that this year “I care more about performing at SBT than I did at Leadville.” Watch out.

LDC wins in 2021

However, it likely won’t be a race just between LDC and SGV on Sunday.

Last year’s podium also presents some strong contenders in Whitney Allison and Ruth Winder. Both former pro roadies perform strongly at this race. Sarah Max, who nearly missed third place last year, is also one to watch.

Other contenders include Heather Jackson, who had a breakout win at BWR California this year, Flavia Oliveira Parks, who is also strong on SBT’s roads, and Life Time Grand Prix women Sarah Sturm, Alexis Skarda, Paige Onweller, and Caroline Tory.

Some less familiar names that might become more familiar after Sunday include Stella Hobbs, Caroline Wreszin, and Michaela Thompson.

Oh! And Tiffany Cromwell of Canyon-SRAM is finally doing the black course after years of winning the 100-mile blue course. This is gonna be a race!

SBT GRVL men to watch

The pro men’s field includes 130 top national and international riders. Last year’s defending champ Keegan Swenson will be back, having opted to sit out the super fun Breck Epic mountain bike stage race to prepare to defend his title (after smashing the Leadville Trail 100 MTB course record last week.)

Lachlan Morton, on the other hand, is winning the Breck Epic handily and happily at the moment before heading over the Steamboat Springs. We’ll see which strategy pays off.

Many other riders who raced Leadville this weekend have been recovering and doing course recon in Steamboat this week. Expect them to light up the front of the race. Last year, a trio of John Borstelmann, Freddy Ovett, and Nathan Spratt went solo and rode with a huge lead for over half the race before Swenson et al caught them. I’d expect all three of those names to be in the front this year, as well.

Borstelmann with Swenson on his wheel last year (Photo: Wil Matthews)

Payson McElveen and Brennan Wertz, who were fourth and fifth last year, are also riders who do well on this course and who may be perfectly primed for the race after Leadville. And, never count out Howard Grotts, Pete Stetina, or Russell Finsterwald. Barring mechanicals, they should all be up front all day.

Alex Howes, who won in 2021, will be at the start on Sunday, although the 35-year-old had a pretty gnarly crash at a local race on Wednesday night. Hopefully he recovers enough to be in the mix.

International riders to watch include Adam Roberge, and Unbound’s second-place finisher Petr Vakoč. I have a feeling SBT will suit the Czech all rounder quite well.