No more unfinished business in Steamboat Springs: Sofia Gomez Villafañe wins SBT GRVL

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Before the race, Sofia Gomez Villafañe said she had “unfinished business” with SBT GRVL. On Sunday, the Specialized Off-Road superstar took care of it, winning the 142-mile gravel race in just shy of seven hours.

After chasing together all day, Tiffany Cromwell and Flavia Oliveira Parks came in second and third. Alexis Skarda, who rode with Gomez Villafañe for nearly 12o miles, dropped off the leaders’ pace and was passed by Cromwell and Oliveira Parks in the last dozen miles to finish fourth. Trek’s Paige Onweller was fifth.

SBT GRVL’s start is notoriously chaotic and fast, with most women not even able to find each other to ride together in the mad dash to make a selection. Gomez Villlafañe, who is well-practiced in the game of making a fast group early on, was able to find a group of fast men to go clear early. Nevertheless, it wasn’t easy.

“It was way harder than Leadville,” Gomez Villafañe said of last week’s race, which she also won. “We went so fast.”

Skarda, who was third in the 105-mile mountain bike race a week prior, caught Gomez Villafañe after dangling 20-30 seconds back for the first hour or so, and the two found themselves together in small groups of men for most of the day. At one point in the first half of the race, the two women were in a group just 13 minutes off the lead men.

By mile 58, a group of five chasers, including Cromwell, Oliveira Parks, Ruth Winder, Sarah Sturm, and Paige Onweller, were five minutes back on the leaders. Lauren De Crescenzo was trailing off the back solo.

Gomez Villafañe and Skarda after the race (Photo: Dave Sear/SBT GRVL)

Gomez Villfañe and Skarda continued to work together at the front of the women’s race, sometimes riding alone until a group of men would come by to hitch onto. By the southernmost point of the race, the Trout Creek loop, the duo got confused about how much time they had on the chasers, and Skarda wanted to pick up the pace. Gomez Villafañe reminded her of how the game was played.

“We thought we had 10 minutes, then they told us 1:45. Alexis was like, ‘we need to go faster,’ and I said, ‘no we don’t just ride your pace. There’s two dudes up there, they’ll take us to the flats.’ Once we did that full descent, there was a full group,” Gomez Villafañe said.

Before Sunday’s race, Gomez Villafañe said that when she last raced SBT GRVL in 2021, she realized that, in gravel, “we don’t race each other [as women].” At the finish on Sunday, she and Cromwell reminisced about finishing eighth and ninth in a sprint that year, after Cromwell found a group of men to “chase me down on the road,” Gomez Villafañe said.

Cromwell comes across in second. (Photo: Dave Sear/SBT GRVL)

Cromwell, who races for WorldTour team Canyon-SRAM, also said that the dynamics of gravel racing for women are mostly predicated on having men in the race.

“We all benefit but we also counter-benefit,” she said. “If someone else comes it’s like, ‘oh shit they’re back again.'”

Onweller, who was chasing in third-fifth position all day, also experienced the frustration. She believes that the depth of the women’s field is proof enough that it’s time for a separate women’s race

“Tiff and I dropped Flavia and then five guys pulled her back to us,” she said. “It’s hard not to think about that during the race, it’s like ‘well shit, what was that big effort for? That was useless.’

“We have enough women to race just women. I was in a pack with five of us, driving the pace, and it was like, ‘we can do this.’ It’s frustrating but that’s the dynamic of gravel right now.”

Onweller was happy with fifth but frustrated with the lack of a true women’s race (Photo: Dave Sear/SBT GRVL)

Oliveira Parks likened the strategy to being patient and consistent.

“I don’t have a whole lot of a plan for gravel these days other than working on my pacing and my nutrition because I have so little control of the outcome of the race,” she said. “So I just have to play a little bit of chess. Having consistency without going past that point. If you go too hard, you blow and then you don’t come back. Sometime you have to let go. It’s hard.”

Like the men’s race, the women’s race proved decisive on the long climb out of Oak Creek around mile 115. Gomez Villafañe started riding a pace that Skarda couldn’t match, and after spending a few minutes clinging to Oliveira Parks and Cromwell, she again dropped back.

On the climb up to the the rough and technical Cow Creek section that ends just eight or so miles from the finish line, Oliveira Parks got stung by a bee (or bees), which completely disoriented the already maxed out rider. Cromwell passed her as she was trying to address the issue.

“I was like, ‘what the heck is happening with my body?’ I didn’t have any water left to spray myself I was seriously using spit, and that was disgusting, I didn’t even really have any because I was so dehydrated. By then it was every man for himself so I just focused on trying not to get any mechanicals going through Cow Creek and trying to pace myself to the finish.”



SBT GRVL women’s top 10

Sofia Gomez Villafañe, 6:59:50 Tiffany Cromwell, 7:00:55 Flavia Oliveira Parks, 7:03:10 Alexis Skarda, 7:09:17 Paige Onweller, 7:11:49 Heather Jackson, 7:14:26 Lauren De Crescenzo, 7:19:18 Katie Kantzes, 7:19:28 Sarah Lange, 7:20:19 Sarah Sturm, 7:20:19

Full results here