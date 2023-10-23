Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson Top the Final Standings at the Life Time Grand Prix

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

From the Sea Otter Classic in early April to Big Sugar Gravel in late October, the Life Time Grand Prix series has dominated the lives of 70 elite off-road riders for the past six months.

The seven-race series concluded after Big Sugar Gravel on Saturday in Bentonville, Arkansas, where Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Keegan Swenson walked away with the overall top honors. Both riders, who hail from Heber City, Utah, opened up near-unstoppable gaps after dominating the early-season races.

In this year’s Grand Prix, the second edition of the series, riders were ranked based on their five best results out of seven races, with 35 points given to the top finisher at each race, down to one point for the lowest. The races included the Fuego XL at Sea Otter, Unbound Gravel, the Crusher in the Tushar, the Leadville Trail 100, Chequamegon, The Rad, and Big Sugar Gravel. $250,000 was paid out to the top 10 men and women, with Gomez Villafañe and Swenson taking home $25,000, and 10th place netting $6,000.

The top 10 men and women of the 2023 Life Time Grand Prix (Photo: Life Time)

Life Time recently announced that the 2024 series will include the same races and drop protocol but that the points structure may change. Only 60 riders will be selected — down from this year’s 35 men and 35 women — and the prize purse has been upped to $300,000 from $250,000. Women will have a separate start at all Grand Prix races.

Additionally, the top 15 finishers from the 2023 series will automatically qualify for 2024 if they choose to apply.

The 2023 women’s series

Gomez Villafañe stamped her authority on the series early in the season. The 29-year-old won the XC race at Sea Otter, was second — but first among the Grand Prix participants — at Unbound Gravel, and won both the Crusher in the Tushar and the Leadville Trail 100. She was then third at Chequamegon, the fifth race in the series, which put her at a near-untouchable advantage. After that race, it became clear that Alexis Skarda, who trailed in second, wouldn’t be able to oust Gomez Villafañe from first place.

Skarda, however, put in solid performances all season, with three second place finishes at Sea Otter, Chequamegon, and The Rad and third at the Leadville Trail 100. Her second overall was a big jump from sixth overall last year. Haley Smith, who won the series last year, was third in 2023.

Gomez Villafañe descends the Col d’Crush at Crusher in the Tushar (Photo: Life Time)

Speaking of last year, of this year’s top 10 female finishers, seven were returning riders. Three — Lauren De Crescenzo, Jenna Rinehart, and Deanna Mayles — were participating in the series for the first time.

The races with the greatest attrition and/or non-starters for the women’s were Unbound Gravel, which was notoriously challenging for many riders due to the mud, and The Rad, which some riders opted to skip due to conflicts with other races.

Given that, the women’s series didn’t see any major shakeups this year, although Big Sugar shuffled the ultimate order a bit. Riders like Ellen Campbell, Caroline Tory, and Sarah Max, who finished 11th-13th, were close to the prize money before Big Sugar but didn’t net enough points in the last race to move up. Paige Onweller and Jenna Rinehart, who were fourth and sixth in Arkansas, both jumped up in the overall standings.

The women’s race at Big Sugar Gravel. (Photo: Brad Kaminski/Velo)

The 2023 men’s series

Like Gomez Villafañe, Swenson opened up a near-unstoppable gap in the series after dominating all of the early season races. He earned 140 points in the first four races after winning all of them — Sea Otter, Unbound Gravel, Crusher in the Tushar and the Leadville Trail 100. He then earned 34 points with second place at Chequamegon, enough to lock up the series and skip The Rad to prepare for the UCI Gravel World Championships.

Swenson on his way to setting a new course record at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB race. (Photo: Life Time)

Alexey Vermeulen was the rider to come closest to Swenson after putting in a series of commanding performances in the latter half of the season. He was second to Swenson at Leadville, won both Chequamegon and The Rad, and fought hard for third at Big Sugar. Cole Paton, who finished third, was also consistent all year, attending all seven races and earning at least 30 points in five of them.

Moreso than the women’s standings, the men’s saw some serious shakeups, notably after Big Sugar.

Matt Beers, who was seventh overall going into the last race of the season and already had two drop races, saw his prize money vanish after he crashed, broke his collarbone, and could not finish Big Sugar. Zach Calton, who was eighth before the weekend, fell to 10th position after Big Sugar. Unfortunately for him, so did Konny Looser; however, the Swiss rider beat Calton in the Big Sugar tiebreaker.

Howard Grotts, Cole Paton, Keegan Swenson, Torbjorn Andre Røed, and Brendan Johnston at Big Sugar Gravel. (Photo: Life Time)

Eight of the top 10 men were returning to the Grand Prix after competing last year; Looser and Brendan Johnston were the two new riders in the top 10, and both joined the series from abroad.

