Gravel Racing

Sofia Gomez Villafañe soloes to the win at the Crusher in the Tushar

Lauren De Crescenzo and Flavia Oliveira Parks are second and third.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe put in a commanding performance to win the Crusher in the Tushar on Saturday, coming across the line solo.
Lauren De Crescenzo was second, and Flavia Oliveira Parks crossed a minute later in third.
In 2021, Gomez Villafañe won the Utah gravel race on a mountain bike. This year she was on a Specialized Crux.
The Crusher in the Tushar, 69 miles and 10,000 feet of climbing in the Tushar mountains, is the third race in the Life Time Grand Prix series. Gomez Villafañe leads the series.
Full report to follow.

Crusher in the Tushar top 10 women

1. Sofia Gomez Villafañe, 4:49:43
2. Lauren De Crescenzo, 4:52:26
3. Flavia Oliveira Parks, 4:53:12
4. Haley Smith, 4:58:34
5. Paige Onweller, 5:01:03
6. Sarah Sturm, 5:01:33
7. Ruth Winder, 5:03:48
8. Alexis Skarda, 5:04:55
9. Sarah Lange, 5:06:41
10. Emily Newsom, 5:09:14

