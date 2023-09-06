The pros pivot: Inside the decision to race USAC gravel nationals

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

USA Cycling is hosting the first ever gravel national championships in just over a week, and the elite races are shaping up to be a showdown.

The inaugural event will take place in Gehring, Nebraska on September 9. Elite men and women will have their own separate races on the same 131-mile course, and USAC is putting up $60,000 in prize money for the top five in each race.

Additionally, the top three men and women will qualify for a slot on Team USA for the upcoming UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy in early October.

Read also:

USAC Gravel National Championship elite start list

Gravel nats Q & A with USAC CEO Brendan Quirk

Gravel nats: what the pros think

More importantly, excitement for the national championship is building, which is a far cry from the outrage that both pro riders and gravel race organizers expressed just a few years ago when USAC hinted that it would be hosting gravel races in the future.

So, what made our most pro(tective) riders change their minds?

“Gravel racing has changed on the whole, and the front of these races are pretty unrecognizable from a few years ago,” said Pete Stetina. “The ‘pro-ification is complete,’ so having a championship isn’t an abnormal nor cringeworthy idea as it once was.”

“Gravel is a bunch of racers now who want to race,” added L39ION of Los Angeles’ Lance Haidet.

Scheduling snafu averted

Perhaps a more salient point than the ‘pro-ification’ of gravel however, is that elite gravel racers actually can race gravel nationals.

In July, many of the pros who would have raced cross-country mountain bike nationals chose instead to compete at the Crusher in the Tushar, the third race in the prestigious Life Time Grand Prix series. It led to a disappointing turnout at the beloved MTB event.

In other words, USAC knew better than to put gravel nats on a Grand Prix race weekend.

Earlier this year, USAC CEO Brendan Quirk said that finding a date that didn’t conflict with an existing gravel race was one of the more difficult tasks of getting the inaugural event off the ground. He also knew that a conflict with a race like, say, Unbound or SBT GRVL, would spell instant failure.

Riders have taken note.

“It’s cool to see USAC putting an effort into putting on an event that doesn’t conflict with any other gravel races,” said Keegan Swenson. “It’s cool that they’re trying. Hopefully they can line up some more races that don’t conflict with others, that they realize that these other events are important to us.”

Nevertheless, difficulty in scheduling/race overload has proven to be the main reason that elite riders have either been on the fence about, or not signed up for, the national championships. Chequamegon, the fifth race in the Grand Prix, is the week after nationals — in northern Wisconsin. The week after Chequamegon, USAC is hosting marathon MTB nationals is in Alabama.

For Cole Paton, who is prioritizing the Grand Prix but is also targeting the national marathon title, something had to give.

“The calendar in September is so busy,” he said. “At the beginning of the year I really wanted to focus on the Grand Prix and although the [nationals] prize money is really tempting I need to stay focused on those goals. I feel like it would be too much racing for me.”

Payson McElveen waited until the last minute to decide whether or not to race gravel nationals, also for the sake of longevity.

“It’s funny, two years ago, it was all ‘oh screw USAC,’ but now it’s more like, ‘we have Chequamegon the next weekend, then Durango Derby, then the RAD a week later, then October is insane,” he said. “If you do nats and worlds, what is that, eight weekends in a row of big races? It doesn’t have anything to do with boycotting USAC, it’s more ‘is it one too many race weekends?'”

Sarah Sturm, who is currently in third place in the Grand Prix, echoed McElveen, although she’s opting out of the national championship race.

“I want there to be one clear reason as to why I chose not to go, but the truth is that it’s a lot of small things,” she said, “mainly, scheduling and timing. Racing the Life Time Grand Prix means not only prioritizing key events, but prioritizing rest between those events. I had nationals on my “maybe” calendar pending on my physical and mental energy, and after some big races it was clear it wasn’t going to happen for me.”

And then there are just life commitments. Hannah Shell has a work project occupying much of her time in the week leading up to nationals, but she’s overall very supportive of the event.

“I would be there otherwise for sure,” she said. “I think the separate women’s start and equal race length and payout as the pro men are good moves in the right direction. I’ve also heard good things about the course.”

Prize money and worlds’ support

For many domestic pros, gravel nationals has now come to represent a huge opportunity to further both career and livelihood.

One, there’s prize money, which isn’t insignificant in a discipline where practically every pro is a privateer, cobbling together various sponsorships to create a salary.

the $60,000 purse will be split among the top five men and women, with first place taking home $12,000, and second through fifth taking 8,000, 5,000, 3,000, and 2,000 respectively.

“The prize purse is something I’ve never seen in any national championships and this is how I make my living these days,” Stetina said.

Currently, there is very little prize money awarded in gravel racing. Although the Life Time Grand Prix splits $250,000 between the top 10 men and women, none of the individual races have purses. Belgian Waffle Ride awards modest prize money, and SBT GRVL also has a purse, but it’s not standard practice to award cash in gravel.

Speaking of cash, for riders who want to compete at UCI gravel worlds later in the fall, a good result at nationals is the best ticket to get there. USAC will provide the male and female gravel national champions with “Tier 1” funding for worlds, covering their travel and all costs related to the race. Second and third places in the elite races will also qualify for worlds, but they’ll do so with Tier 2 funding, which means that they’ll need to cover their own airfare and pay a nominal “Team Service Fee” to cover support services.

For Lauren Stephens, who had to pay her own way to UCI gravel worlds last year, having any level of support would be a “game changer,” she said. (sidenote, Stephens just won Gravel Worlds, also in Nebraska.)

And speaking of worlds, while many domestic pros sat back and watched as the inaugural UCI event unfolded last year — somewhat unspectacularly, most felt — this year, they’re ready to go see it for themselves. There seem to be a few reasons for this. One, it’s rumored that the course will be new and improved (ie. that it might actually be a gravel race).

“I’ve heard it will be more legit than last year,” McElveen said. “If like last year, everyone is on road bikes, I don’t want to go, that’s not additive to the sport or discipline. If it’s gonna be a race where we can showcase gravel bikes, then sure.”

Despite the odd course and the fact that the event bore no resemblance to a US gravel race, either culturally or even competitively, some pros who didn’t go still had a bit of FOMO.

Keegan Swenson was one of them.

“I had a lot going on last year with road worlds, I wanted to do that properly,” Swenson said. “That said, I had a a little bit of FOMO about not going last year. I’ve been thinking about it since last year. That said, for me, Unbound and Leadville were bigger goals this year. But now that those two are passed, I can focus on new goals.”

Speaking of FOMO, it’s a powerful motivator. Russell Finsterwald, who is still on the fence about gravel nationals because of how jam-packed his schedule is, knows full well that he might be peer-pressured into going.

“Keegan is staying with me the week before and I wouldn’t be surprised if he drags me up there,” Finsterwald said. “It’s hard to turn down a good race.”

Furthermore, there is strength in numbers. The men’s start list for nationals is currently at over 60 riders, with the women’s keeping apace at 20. Last year, USAC only sent nine elites to gravel worlds, most of whom made last minute decisions to attend, rather than targeting the race as a season goal.

This year, USAC has 20 quota spots for the 2023 world championship event. Given the renewed interest from American pros in the UCI race, a strong team of 20 looks not only possible, but likely.

“I think the overarching success of worlds will be from the creation of a true US national team,” said Alexey Vermeulen. “I would love to see the US field a team that can work together and bring home the rainbow stripes.”