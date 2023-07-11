The Tour de France vs. Tour Divide: Which is harder?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

On June 28, former professional road cyclist Alex Howes rolled up to the chain-link fence in the town of Antelope Wells, New Mexico, after 19 days, 14 hours, and 46 minutes of pedaling. This was the “finish line” of the Tour Divide, a 2,745-mile self-supported bikepacking race that traverses North America, from Banff, Alberta, Canada to the U.S.-Mexican border, roughly following the Continental Divide.

It was a far cry from the posh Champs-Elysees in Paris, France, a place he had stood twice before (2014 and 2016) after completing the world’s most prestigious bike race, the Tour de France.

In finishing both races, Howes now has a unique perspective on the two extremes of bike racing. The Tour de France is seen as the most important cycling race and one of the most historic and iconic sporting events in the world. The winner’s yellow jersey is seen as the pinnacle of cycling heroism.

The Tour Divide, on the other hand, has no entry fee or prize money but does have a grand départ in June each year, where a gaggle of hearty souls — in 2023 it was around 200 — gather at a YMCA hotel to begin a self-supported off-road journey through the wildernesses of Alberta, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and New Mexico.

By the numbers, there are similarities between the two races. The Tour Divide is 2,745 miles across 1 “stage.” The clock never stops. Riders stop when they want and sleep where they want.

The 2016 Tour de France, the last that Alex completed, was 2,193 miles across 21 stages with two rest days. In 2016, Howes finished 131st, 4 hours, 8 minutes, and 22 seconds behind the winner Chris Froome.

Howes at the border crossing at Antelope Wells, the Champs Elyses of the Tour Divide

Effort-wise, there are also some vague similarities between Howes’ Tour de France and his Tour Divide.

During the 2016 Tour de France, Alex averaged 3,400 kiloJoules (kJ) per day, on average. This measurement indicates the amount of work a rider completes.

During the 2023 Divide, he averaged 4,800 kJ average per day.

However, Howes’ biggest TdF day only produced ~5,500 kJ. His biggest Tour Divide Dday? ~10,000 kJ.

Notably, the way in which Howes produced these numbers was vastly different. On average, Tour de France stages last about 4.5 hours, on the lightest bikes allowed by the UCI. During theTour Divide, on a bike weighed down by camping gear, extra clothes, food, water, and many other bits and bobs, including bear spray, while riding over dirt, gravel, and singletrack mountain bike trails, he averaged 15.5 hours of riding per day.

Overall, the TSS, or training stress score which measures the overall workload of a given effort, wasn’t very different between the two. It was simply the slope of the ramp, if you will, that differed drastically.

“The engine has its limits and you can either find it going hard or going long,” Howes said. “Either way, the body won’t let you reach beyond those top-end TSS numbers day after day.”

Velo caught up with Howes at his home in Nederland, Colorado, to further analyze, compare, and contrast these two ends of the cycling spectrum.

Velo: So, let’s compare these two events that you’ve done, the Tour de France and Tour Divide. They’re a little different. But there are some similarities if you just looked at them on paper.

Alex Howes: There’s reasons why people would believe that there’s some similarities. The distances and stuff, right? They’re not dissimilar. But after that … no massages, no media crews, no nothing on Divide. It’s just landscape and the bike, hopefully staying together.

I had my own mechanical, but it was definitely not unique. The strains you put on a bike out there; it happened to a lot of folks. I definitely underestimated the demands.

[ed note: Howes suffered a broken spoke after the first day of the race and tried desperately to fashion new “spokes” out of various materials and concoctions, which he documented on his Instagram account.]

Velo: I saw some of the creations you were coming up with for spokes — I wouldn’t even call them spokes, they were just creations.

AH: Yeah, they functioned as spokes.

Velo: The ethics of bikepacking dictates that you couldn’t get outside support in terms of mechanical assistance on course. But were you talking with people about how you could construct stuff?

AH: Every single time I broke something I had no cell service. Honestly, the amount of cell service on the Divide route, I thought it would be way more. In Colorado, that was the only place I had any cell service, honestly. Everywhere else you’d get it when you rolled into some town. In general though, we’re talking hundreds of miles between towns. So it was pretty common to have maybe 45 minutes of cell service over the course of the day. Not a lot of phone-a-friend. You know what I mean?

Hotel coffee and cold pizza for breakfast

Velo: You averaged about 4,600 kJ per day at Divide. And that was over 15.5 hours per day, on average.

AH: The thing about the kilojoules is that you don’t get to factor in walking kilojoules from your power meter.

The kilojoules would definitely be higher with bikepacking, right. Because, I mean, literally at the Tour, riders don’t do anything. You don’t cook dinner. You walk to massage and that’s about it. The calories burned while walking at the Tour de France is probably like 100, tops.

And that sounds ridiculous, but it’s probably not far off. You don’t even take the stairs. You always take the elevator. The number of times I’ve heard riders complain that the bus is at the other end of the parking lot, compared to right in front of the hotel … It happened.

Versus bikepacking. I mean, like, pushing your bike over the tops of mountains. But none of that shows on the power meter, but that’s part of the race, right? The clock never stops. So you’ve got to factor that in.

Velo: Having just done a bikepacking race myself, I know that the psychological component was really challenging. I found myself having to “chunk” the race into smaller portions so I didn’t get intimidated by the scale of it.

How did you cope with this at Divide, and how does that compare with the Tour? Are you ever doing that in France, or are you just so focused on the wheel in front of you and the dynamics of the race that you don’t even have to “chunk”?

AH: I think everybody does some chunking. For me, the big thing was really avoiding looking at the overall distance, right? I mean, on day 2, everybody at Divide was already totally blown out. Day 1 you ride 200 miles or whatever, and it just dumped rain and was super muddy and the bikes are just totally torn up. Literally it was day 2 that I broke a spoke and had to make one out of frickin rope. I slashed the sidewall and had to sew it together. I mean, things are already falling apart, 48 hours in.

If you start thinking, ‘oh, it’s only 2500 miles to go’ your head will just explode. Or you’ll just go to the first airport and go home. So I was just trying to avoid that. Everybody’s always like, ‘you gotta look at the big picture.’ And I felt like at Divide I just needed to, metaphorically speaking, look at the wheel in front of me. What is the task in hand? How do you deal with that? And just keep trudging on, keep pushing forward.

At the Tour, honestly, I felt like I had to check out. Because the suffering is just so acute. In bikepack racing, I felt like I could settle in and find a rhythm. You realize very quickly out there that you’re not really racing other people necessarily. The course does it all. If other people are pushing the pace, you can’t really think about that. You have to think about yourself and how you’re managing every day-to-day moment.

Whereas at the Tour, you almost fully ignore how you feel. There’s times when you just say, this is for sure cutting years off of my life right now. But you don’t get a chance on how you feel right now. You have to do it.

In that sense you just compartmentalize, like, every minute. There’s a few times where things are slow. And when it’s slow, you can’t even begin to think about when the race is going to be fast. Because the second you do that, you’re gonna have a panic attack. You just have to exist in that second and say, ‘Okay, just hold on for one more kilometer. Just one more day.’

Velo: Why did you want to do Tour Divide?

AH: A big part of it, honestly, was in 2016, when Mike Hall set the Divide course record [which still stands], some random person sent me a message saying, “You guys are losers,” in reference to guys that line up for the Tour de France. ‘This guy’s a real bike rider!’ He sent me this link to the record-setting ride. I was like, ‘Whatever.’ But it kind of put something in the back of my head.

Velo: Commitment is a word that comes to mind in reference to both of these races. You have to be committed. Is the type of commitment you need for both of these races the same?

AH: Within the race, there’s similar commitment comes into play, but the difference is that the lead up to the Tour de France is exponentially greater. I mean, literally, you don’t get to the start line of the Tour de France without dedicating 10-plus years of your life. Dedicating basically every waking moment. You’re thinking, ‘How do I get better at riding and racing?’ And so many stars have to align. And by the time you’re there, it’s like, ‘Unless I’m dying, I’m getting to the end of this. I’m all in.’

That said, the commitment it takes to really race bikepacking, it is not to be underestimated. I think if I had to guess I would say most people that finished under 20 days at Tour Divide were bawling their eyes out at some point out there. It’s not an easy thing. Tour Divide is blowing my mind, because you basically have a bunch of — I don’t want to put anybody down here, but I think most people would admit to this — very average people, you know? They’re working in bike shops. Maybe they’re, I don’t know, a retired professional desk job type. Pretty average people, physically. And for whatever reason, they get it in their head that they want to do Tour Divide. And they want to do it in under 20 days.

It’s like, ‘you guys are basically trying to do a much rougher version of Lachlan Morton’s Alt Tour [a ride that Howes’ former teammate did in 2021, riding the entire Tour de France route plus all the transfers between stages, entirely self-supported] in essentially the same amount of time. And you’re gonna feel like a total failure if you don’t?’ Like, what the heck? That’s totally unrealistic.

But here’s the thing. We’re talking about commitment, and people commit to it, and they just make it happen. They sleep three hours a night and they soldier on and walk through the rain and … they just make it happen. And it’s insane and crazy and impressive and beautiful all at the same time. It’s just crazy that people can essentially will themselves to do it.

Velo: Finally, which is harder: Tour Divide or Tour de France?

AH: They’re both insanely hard! But it’s a complete apples to oranges comparison. For context though, in my first Tour de France, I saw four grown men who’d been training their whole lives for that race, bawl their eyes out because it was so difficult. At Tour Divide, there were four people that I know of that rode themselves to the hospital.

They’re both insanely hard.