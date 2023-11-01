The Weekly Dirt: More Traka, More Telluride Gravel, and Pro Women Race Free at Breck Epic

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Weekly Dirt is back after a brief October hiatus.

It was a busy month — between covering the women’s race at the UCI Gravel World Championships BECAUSE THE UCI DIDN’T (yes, we’re still mad) and then bopping over to Bentonville for the Big Sugar festivities, I neglected this column. I apologize. Hopefully everyone was out riding anyway.

The big news trickling in from the off-road mostly has to do with registration for 2024 races opening up in the next few months. The Mid South is sold out (unless you wanna do the Double), SBT GRVL’s random selection opens in a month, and other races will open registration around the first of the year.

The Ultra Traka

Back in January, I predicted that we’d be seeing more and more ultra-distance gravel events on the calendar. Leave it to my amigos at Klassmark in Girona to up the ante in 2024.

The Traka, Spain’s most popular gravel event, is offering a 560k distance next year. In the past, Klassmark has offered four distances — 50, 100, 200, and 360k. If you take those last two and add them together … yep, that’s 560k.

Read also: Observations from the Traka

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Traka (@thetraka)

To participate in the Traka 560k, riders must prove their ultra-distance experience, either with a Traka 360k result or a “link to the result of an event of at least 300 km with 5,000 meters of elevation gain positive or 10,000 accumulated.”

Like most ultras, this one will be self-supported (restaurants, hotels, bike shops are all OK; support from friends, family, etc is not). Riders will have three days and 12 hours to complete the route. The event will start on Wednesday, May 1 with anticipated finishes on Saturday, May 4 (the day of the Traka 200k). Registration is capped at 500 riders, and over 100 have already signed up.

Telluride Gravel levels up with prize purse and fat tire crit

For those who can’t stop thinking about gravel racing, go ahead and put January 4 on your calendar — that’s the day that registration opens for the third annual Telluride Gravel Race (TGR).

If the fact that TGR is set in the most beautiful box canyon in Colorado during spring’s ebullient debut isn’t enough to make you click “sign up,” there are some fun changes to the event this year that might.

Gallery: Telluride Gravel Race

(Photo: Telluride Gravel Race)

One, race organizers are adding a Friday Night Crit, which will be open to participants in the pro field. Two, they’re also putting up a $7,500 prize purse for the top three men and women.

Three — to be eligible for the cash, riders must participate in both the crit and Saturday’s long course (93 miles and 10,000 feet of climbing).

For those who aren’t racing pro, there is also a 43-mile distance with 4,000 feet of climbing on Saturday and likely shakeout rides on Friday and Sunday. The event will be held June 7-9, 2024.

Pro women ride free at 2024 Breck Epic

The Breck Epic is an awesome bike race. I know because I did it this past August. For six days you are based out of Breckenridge, Colorado, where you can put your feet up every afternoon after riding some of the best singletrack in the area in the morning. It’s quite luxurious, really.

In spite of how inherently great all of that is, the race’s organizer Mike MacCormack is always scheming up ways to make the event even better. In 2024, he is very much sweetening the deal for women who might want to race in the pro category. And by sweetening, I mean, he’s COMPING ALL PRO LADIES ENTRIES.

Pro women + pro panel (Photo: Betsy Welch)

This year, Mike Mac debuted the Women’s Cycling Summit at the Breck Epic, and in an effort to grow both that and women’s participation in the race, pro ladies race free next year. There might be some strings attached, but I can guarantee you they’re worth it.

FinBoat GRVL

Want a guaranteed entry to the perennially sold-out SBT GRVL race? Register to go to Finland (GRVL).

GRVL Events Ltd are releasing 100 spots for people who want to race both SBT GRVL and FNLD GRVL. Signing up for “FinBoat” gives them guaranteed entry.

Race director Amy Charity said there’s nothing special about the dual race entry (as in, results won’t be combined) except a customized number plate — and the opportunity to experience two great events. She did, however, hint at what FinBoat could mean in the future — “it’s laying the groundwork for what will eventually become a GRVL series.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SBTGRVL (@sbtgrvl)

New date for Lost and Found Gravel

For the past few years, Lost and Found Gravel has shared a date with Unbound Gravel, costing it precious participation and attention. This year, the beloved California gravel race has a new date that will give it the limelight it deserves.

The 2024 Lost and Found Gravel race will take place on June 15, with event festivities beginning on Friday June 14 through Sunday. The event debuted in 2014 and has always been open to riders and their friends and families who come to camp by the river, listen to live music, check out the expo and the Builders For Builders showcase of custom handmade frames.

(Photo: Lost and Found Gravel)

The event itself consists of three distances — 35, 60 or 100 miles — and multiple categories, including pro, junior, singlespeed, age group, open and pedal-assist, as well as a cycling team category. New this year, Lost & Found is also offering a para cycling category for each distance and division. The race is capped at 1,500 riders. There will also be three new timed segments scattered throughout the courses: the 1.2-mile Grizzly Grind at mile 8.5, the 2.8-mile Crocker Cruise rolling pavement section at mile 11.6 and the 2.8-mile Dotta Downhill gravel descent at the tail end of each course.

Lost & Found Gravel supports the efforts of Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship to bring recreation-based revenue to towns in the Lost Sierra.