There Will Be No Live Coverage of the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships Elite Women’s Race

Pieve di Soligo, IT (Velo) – On the eve of the elite women’s race of the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships, fans and riders alike were dismayed to learn that there would be no live coverage of the event.

While information regarding live coverage of the world championships in general was scarce in the lead-up to the event, on October 5 GCN announced that it would broadcast 1.5 hours of coverage of Sunday’s elite men’s race at 1400 local time. The global cycling network then confirmed that it did not have the rights to show the women’s race.

https://t.co/bk1niVBFGb We have it! Sadly the women's is not being broadcasted so we cannot provide footage ☹️ — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) October 6, 2023

A source close to the race organization who asked not to be named told Velo that the race organizer asked the UCI to cover the expenses for the women’s live coverage but the governing body refused.

Velo has reached out to Mariko Nishizawa, the UCI’s road world championship and mass events manager for comment but has not heard back.

The 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships has been plagued with drama in the past weeks. As late as August 25, it was still unclear who would be organizing the October 7-8 event after it was leaked that the UCI and last year’s organizer, PP Sports, had parted ways.

UCI fires Gravel World Championships race organizer PP Sports, still without confirmation of new course or promoter

About two weeks later, the UCI said it had selected Pedali di Marca, a promoter from Treviso to produce the event. The course was not revealed until September 15, three weeks ahead of the event.

Last year, both the elite men’s and women’s events were covered by GCN. After the event, the UCI released highlight videos on YouTube.

Velo will continue to follow this story.