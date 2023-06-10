Tiffany Cromwell and Toms Skujiņš win inaugural FNLD GRVL

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

On Saturday, Tiffany Cromwell and Toms Skujiņš might have been two of the happiest people in the happiest country on earth. The WorldTour pros won the inaugural edition of FNLD GRVL.

Cromwell, along with F1 driver Valtteri Bottas and SBT GRVL’s Amy Charity, is a co-producer of the event. A week ago, the Canyon-SRAM rider won Unbound Gravel 100 and returned to Finland on Monday ahead of the new gravel race.

Skujiņš is two weeks post-Giro d’Italia. It was the Trek Segafredo rider’s first gravel race.

FNLD GRVL debuted in Lahti on Saturday, with three course distances on offer. The race began at Lahti harbor on the shore of Lake Vesijärvi. Riders quickly ascended Lahti’s World Cup nordic skiing trails where a series of punchy climbs made for some early separation.

Cromwell joined a group of elite men early in the race and immediately lost contact with the women’s field. Heidi Franz and Tiia Tulokaso were in a chasing group 3:50 back at 60k; by 120k, Cromwell would extend the lead to seven minutes.

Cromwell finished the 177k race in 5:14:00, followed by Franz eight minutes later and Tulokaso 15 minutes after that.

In the men’s race, Skujiņš and Anttijussi Juntunen broke away from the lead men’s group around 60k. They quickly put in 1:30 on a chasing group of 15, which included Pete Stetina, Brennan Wertz, Ivar Slik, Jasper Ockleon, Nicolas Roche, Paul Vos, and Petr Vakoč. Around 80k, the chase group would begin to come apart.

Eventually, Vos bridged to the leaders, and Wertz, Stetina, and Vakoč broke away from the larger chasing group.

Skujiņš, Juntunen, and Vos rode some 65k together before Skujiņš made his move on the nordic trails about 10k from the finish. He’d put a minute on Juntunen and Vos before crossing the line solo.

Top 10 elite men

Toms Skujiņš (LVA), 4:46:09 Anttijussi Juntunen (FIN), 4:47:23 Paul Vos (GER), 4:47:26 Petr Vakoč (CZE), 4:49:15 Brennan Wertz (USA), 4:49:54 Peter Stetina (USA), 4:51:11 Siim Kiskonen (EST), 4:53:52 Jasper Ockeloen (NED), 4:53:54 Andreas Schrottenbaum (GER), 4:53:54 Nicolas Roche (MCO), 4:54:19

Top 10 elite women