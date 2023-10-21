Torbjorn Andre Røed sprints to the win at Big Sugar Gravel

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

BENTOVNILLE, Arkansas (Velo) – It’s been a great week for Torbjorn Andre Røed.

The Norweigan — who lives in Grand Junction, Colorado — won Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas on Saturday one week after claiming victory at Belgian Waffle Ride in Kansas. Brendan Johnston of Australia posted the same second place result at both races, as well, narrowly missing the win in a sprint finish with Røed at Big Sugar.

Alexey Vermeulen put in a huge effort to cross the line in third, outsprinting gravel national champion Keegan Swenson. Cole Paton was fifth.

Big Sugar was the final stop on the seven-race Life Time Grand Prix series this year, which added a depth of 35 elite male riders to the mix. Røed was the only rider in Big Sugar’s top 10 who was not part of the series.

At 104 miles and nearly 7,000 feet of climbing, Big Sugar always delivers fast, tactical, and sometimes attritional racing. What the course lacks in long sustained climbs, it makes up for in short steep kickers. Loose corners are more common than long straightaways, and perhaps the greatest threat to a good result is the likelihood of flatting in the chunky, sharp gravel.

The elite men’s race saw its fair share of punctures in the early miles of the race. Race winner Røed had a flat just 20 miles in and had to work hard to chase back. Johnston was unlucky with an early flat, as well.

“It was down to the rim and I plugged it twice,” he said. “The group was going so fast at that point, it was ‘am I gonna get back?’ Then, in a group of five, the plug came out, again down to the rim. I plugged it again, gassed it up, chased back. Yeah, it was some day.”

The front of the race was so expansive that most riders were able to chase back from early mechanicals. A huge group of over 40 rolled through the 20-mile checkpoint together, with things starting to break up shortly thereafter.

John Borstelmann threw down a series of attacks, going off the front with another Norweigan, Jonas Orset. Behind them, the group whittled down to half. After about eight miles, the duo was caught, but, Borstelmann said, “everyone just sat up, so I attacked again.” The Gravel Worlds champ would gain two minutes on the chasers and hold on until he was caught by a group of six after the second aid station at mile 78.

Big Sugar Gravel elite men top 10

Torbjorn Andre Røed Brendan Johnston Alexey Vermeulen Keegan Swenson Cole Paton John Borstelmann Tasman Nankervis Howard Grotts Alex Howes Lachlan Morton

Full results here