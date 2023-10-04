UCI Gravel World Championships Elite Men’s Start List + Riders to Watch

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The start lists for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships are out, and they’re as stacked as we expected. Over 220 men from around the world are expected to take to the start line of the elite race on Sunday, October 8 in Veneto, Italy.

Although reigning gravel world champion Gianni Vermeersch of Belgium will have the #1 plate on his handlebars, the hands-down favorite for Sunday’s race is his countryman, Wout Van Aert.

While it may be Van Aert’s first appearance at gravel worlds, the three-time cyclocross world champion is no stranger to racing his bike on dirt. In August, he won Houffa Gravel, which qualified him for the world championships, but let’s be real — he doesn’t need a single gravel win to prove that he could win the gravel world championships. Van Aert is fresh off victory at the Tour of Britain (and a summer of stage racing), so his form isn’t in question.

So, who can challenge Van Aert? The American gravel fans hope it’s Keegan Swenson. The armchair quarterbacking has already begun in earnest, with Swenson’s followers swearing that he has the power and skills to rival the Belgian. Swenson has dominated the US gravel scene the past two seasons, with big wins at Sea Otter, Unbound, Leadville, SBT GRVL, and the Life Time Grand Prix series, among others. In August, he toppled Alban Lakata’s (who is also racing gravel worlds) longstanding course record at Leadville.

As for the ‘well if he’s so good, why isn’t he racing in Europe?’ jabs?

Last year after racing the road world championships, Swenson simply said he didn’t want to.

This year, Team USA is sending a strong squad to back the 29-year-old, with seasoned road world championship rider Alexey Vermeulen and national criterium champion Luke Lamperti leading the cause.

Peter Sagan in the 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships (Photo: Kristof Ramon/©kramon)

The men’s WorldTour contingent racing gravel worlds is smaller this year than last, likely due to a conflict with Il Lombardia. There will be no MvdP/WVA matchup at gravel worlds. Nevertheless, the retired WorldTour contingent looks to be strong this year, with Alejandro Valverde, Laurens Ten Dam, Nicholas Roche, and Jan Bakelants headlining that effort.

More interesting however, will be riders like Jasper Ockeloen and Ivar Slik of the Netherlands, who’ve both put in some time racing — and winning — gravel in the US. In fact, Slik outsprinted Swenson in the 2022 Unbound Gravel race. German Paul Voss and Aussie Freddy Ovett are two other modern day road-to-gravel converts who have done very well on the dirt.

And speaking of sprinting at Unbound, no one should take their eyes off of Petr Vakoč during Sunday’s race. The Czech rider barely lost Unbound this year in a sprint with Swenson, and since then he’s been quietly crushing gravel races around the world. Vakoč — who raced pro on the road, and as a marathon mountain biker — may be a more well-rounded rider than anyone in this race.

The elite men will race at 10:30 AM local time on Sunday, October 8. The course is 169km with 1890m of climbing.