UCI Gravel World Championships Elite Men’s Start List + Riders to Watch
Will Vermeersch repeat? Can Swenson beat Van Aert? What about Petr Vakoç? The elite men's event at gravel worlds is anybody's race.
The start lists for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships are out, and they’re as stacked as we expected. Over 220 men from around the world are expected to take to the start line of the elite race on Sunday, October 8 in Veneto, Italy.
Although reigning gravel world champion Gianni Vermeersch of Belgium will have the #1 plate on his handlebars, the hands-down favorite for Sunday’s race is his countryman, Wout Van Aert.
While it may be Van Aert’s first appearance at gravel worlds, the three-time cyclocross world champion is no stranger to racing his bike on dirt. In August, he won Houffa Gravel, which qualified him for the world championships, but let’s be real — he doesn’t need a single gravel win to prove that he could win the gravel world championships. Van Aert is fresh off victory at the Tour of Britain (and a summer of stage racing), so his form isn’t in question.
So, who can challenge Van Aert? The American gravel fans hope it’s Keegan Swenson. The armchair quarterbacking has already begun in earnest, with Swenson’s followers swearing that he has the power and skills to rival the Belgian. Swenson has dominated the US gravel scene the past two seasons, with big wins at Sea Otter, Unbound, Leadville, SBT GRVL, and the Life Time Grand Prix series, among others. In August, he toppled Alban Lakata’s (who is also racing gravel worlds) longstanding course record at Leadville.
As for the ‘well if he’s so good, why isn’t he racing in Europe?’ jabs?
Last year after racing the road world championships, Swenson simply said he didn’t want to.
This year, Team USA is sending a strong squad to back the 29-year-old, with seasoned road world championship rider Alexey Vermeulen and national criterium champion Luke Lamperti leading the cause.
The men’s WorldTour contingent racing gravel worlds is smaller this year than last, likely due to a conflict with Il Lombardia. There will be no MvdP/WVA matchup at gravel worlds. Nevertheless, the retired WorldTour contingent looks to be strong this year, with Alejandro Valverde, Laurens Ten Dam, Nicholas Roche, and Jan Bakelants headlining that effort.
More interesting however, will be riders like Jasper Ockeloen and Ivar Slik of the Netherlands, who’ve both put in some time racing — and winning — gravel in the US. In fact, Slik outsprinted Swenson in the 2022 Unbound Gravel race. German Paul Voss and Aussie Freddy Ovett are two other modern day road-to-gravel converts who have done very well on the dirt.
And speaking of sprinting at Unbound, no one should take their eyes off of Petr Vakoč during Sunday’s race. The Czech rider barely lost Unbound this year in a sprint with Swenson, and since then he’s been quietly crushing gravel races around the world. Vakoč — who raced pro on the road, and as a marathon mountain biker — may be a more well-rounded rider than anyone in this race.
The elite men will race at 10:30 AM local time on Sunday, October 8. The course is 169km with 1890m of climbing.
|Rider/Nation
|Rider/Nation
|Rider/Nation
|Rider/Nation
|1 Gianni Vermeersch BEL
|56 Johan Norén SWE
|112 Francesco Bettini ITA
|169 Luke Mcmullan IRL
|2 Wout Van Aert BEL
|57 Laurens Ten Dam NED
|113 Lukas Baum GER
|170 Metheven Bond GBR
|3 Matej Mohoric SLO
|58 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek DEN
|114 Tomas Barta CZE
|171 Venantas Lašinis LTU
|4 Cameron Mason GBR
|59 Johannes Rom Dahl DEN
|115 Travis Barrett RSA
|172 Robert Jenko SLO
|5 Daniel Oss ITA
|116 Patrick Haller GER
|173 Apolinario Ca GBS
|6 Florian Vermeersch BEL
|60 Connor Sens AUS
|117 Ferran Robert Torrens ESP
|174 Isidro Mengo Da Costa GBS
|7 Paul Voss GER
|61 Frederik Rassmann GER
|118 Gregor Matija Cerne SLO
|175 Jadio Gomes GBS
|8 Jasper Ockeloen NED
|62 Max Warmerdam FRA
|119 Felix James Meo NZL
|176 Carlos Gaspar Danquem GBS
|9 Jose Ivan Garcia Cortina ESP
|63 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez ESP
|120 Felix Barker GBR
|177 Nelson Mendes GBS
|10 Kevin Panhuyzen BEL
|64 Erick Heyns RSA
|121 Sean Bero BEL
|178 Julho Mendes GBS
|11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte ESP
|65 Luca Bockelmann GER
|122 Peter Schermann GER
|179 Silvino Da Silva GBS
|12 Petr Vakoc CZE
|66 Andrew Lydic USA
|123 Gleb Karpenko EST
|180 Seco Domingos Mendes GBS
|13 Sebastian Schönberger AUT
|67 Xavier Jovè Riart AND
|124 Ward Vanhoof BEL
|181 Diamantino Dos Santos Co GBS
|14 Jan Bakelants BEL
|68 Travis Bramley GBR
|125 Giovanni Carboni ITA
|182 Graciano Diamantino Patrao GBS
|15 Alessandro De Marchi ITA
|69 Maxime Teuliere FRA
|126 Marko Pavlic SLO
|183 Dy Co GBS
|16 Simone Velasco ITA
|70 Markus Pajur EST
|127 Eric Pedersen SWE
|184 Nickson Joao Mendes GBS
|17 Tobias Perry GBR
|71 Cristian Cominelli ITA
|128 Simen Nordahl Svendsen NOR
|185 Sam Julio Mendes GBS
|18 Piotr Havik NED
|72 Thijs De Lange NED
|129 Frederik Scheske GER
|186 Dabana Cul Iala GBS
|19 Nathan Haas AUS
|73 Nick Burki SUI
|130 Matteo Zurlo ITA
|187 Paul-Antoine Hagan IRL
|20 Quinten Hermans BEL
|74 Aurélien Philibert FRA
|131 Alex Colman BEL
|188 Bennan Wertz USA
|21 Anthony Franquet BEL
|75 Luke Lamperti USA
|132 Fran Miholjevic CRO
|189 Payson Mcelveen USA
|22 Sam Culverwell GBR
|76 Matthew Shepherd AUS
|133 Nicola Parenti ITA
|190 Artem Schmidt USA
|23 Seppe Rombouts BEL
|77 Mattia De Marchi ITA
|134 Alex Lack AUS
|191 Zach Calton USA
|24 Andreas Stokbro Nielsen DEN
|78 Antti-Jussi Juntunen FIN
|135 Vladyslav Makogon FIN
|192 Paul Buschek AUT
|79 Bram Rombouts BEL
|136 Artūras Kazakevičius LTU
|193 Mattia Viel ITA
|25 Tobias Mørch Kongstad DEN
|80 Dario Gadeo Fernandez ESP
|137 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova CRC
|194 Julius Nowak Dalner DEN
|81 Philipp Bachl AUT
|138 Nicholas Pettina’ ITA
|195 Morten Nedergaard Bolby DEN
|26 Thomas Bundgaard DEN
|82 Zak Coleman GBR
|139 David Van Orsdel USA
|196 Mathias Busk Sælgen DEN
|27 Connor Swift GBR
|83 Rob Vanden Haesevelde BEL
|140 Michael Mottram GBR
|197 Victor Grue Enggaard DEN
|28 Pawel Bernas POL
|84 Matevž Govekar SLO
|141 Felix Ritzinger AUT
|198 Théo Cante FRA
|29 Sascha Weber GER
|85 Jan Sommer SUI
|142 Sebastian Putz AUT
|199 Tao Quemere FRA
|30 Jonas Lindberg DEN
|86 Jules De Cock NED
|143 Ethan Pauly CAN
|200 Julien Jamot FRA
|31 Freddy Ovett AUS
|87 Rogan Smart RSA
|144 Kristers Kovgers LAT
|201 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez COL
|32 Nicholas Roche IRL
|88 Robbe Claeys BEL
|145 Tomas Kalojiros CZE
|202 Sabatier Thibault FRA
|33 Georg Egger GER
|89 Luca Cibrario ITA
|146 Declan Irvine AUS
|203 Tomas De Neve BEL
|34 Adam Blazevic AUS
|90 Mihael Stajnar SLO
|147 Alexey Vermeulen USA
|204 Laurynas Ropė LTU
|35 Ide Schelling NED
|91 Sam William Andrews GBR
|148 Markus Auvinen FIN
|205 Franco Nicolas Adaos Alvarez CHI
|36 Coen Vermeltfoort NED
|149 Sacha Modolo ITA
|37 Ben Thomas GBR
|92 Michael Tjulander SWE
|150 Julien Bard SUI
|206 Jasper Huitema NED
|38 Andreas Schrottenbaum GER
|94 Eduardo Talavera Fernandez ESP
|151 Tristan Nortje RSA
|207 Christian Rush NZL
|39 Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz ESP
|95 Tim Wollenberg GER
|152 Richard Larsén SWE
|209 Lubos Pelanek CZE
|40 Nils Correvon SUI
|96 Joseph Lupien CAN
|153 Simon Daniels BEL
|210 Michal Dvorak CZE
|41 Ryan Christensen NZL
|97 Siim Kiskonen EST
|154 Lubomir Petrus CZE
|211 Richard Habermann CZE
|42 Lawrence Naesen BEL
|98 Thijs Zonneveld NED
|155 Enrique Morcillo Vergara ESP
|212 Adam Zuber POL
|43 Lauri Tamm EST
|99 Cristian Bernardi ITA
|156 Rossouw Bekker RSA
|213 Jesper Lindahl FIN
|44 Alberto Losada Alguacil ESP
|100 Alexis Roche IRL
|157 Julen Zubero Aldekoa ESP
|214 Joffrey Degueurce FRA
|45 Gustav Frederik Dahl DEN
|101 Tobin Ortenblad USA
|158 Jan-Marc Temmen GER
|215 Björn Bakker NED
|46 Brent Clé BEL
|102 Daniel Babor CZE
|159 Edouard Bonnefoix FRA
|216 Vebjørn Rønning NOR
|47 Gert Kivistik EST
|103 Jonas Orset NOR
|160 Wolfgang Brandl GER
|217 Jan-Frederik Finoulst BEL
|48 Pierpaolo Ficara ITA
|104 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg RSA
|161 Nicolaj Amping DEN
|218 Adam Jordan SLO
|49 Rasmus Wulff Nørholm Gøtke DEN
|105 Moran Vermeulen AUT
|162 Paul Wisner HAI
|219 Conor Mcgoldrick GBR
|50 Matthew Bird AUS
|106 Martin Schätzl GER
|163 Pierre Rosemond HAI
|220 Oscar Cabanas Quintela AND
|51 Alban Lakata AUT
|107 Michal Glanz POL
|164 Randy Licorish BAR
|221 Sebastiaan Oranje NED
|52 Ivar Slik NED
|108 Sampo Malinen FIN
|165 Maurizio Giuseppe Sartori ITA
|222 Lars Loohuis NED
|53 Julian Lino FRA
|109 Gustas Raugala LTU
|166 Mattia Penna ITA
|223 Tom Martin GBR
|54 Thomas Joseph BEL
|110 Simone Pederiva ITA
|167 Alexandru-Ionut Antoniu ROU
|224 Daniel Gianello ITA
|55 Jacob Langham AUS
|111 Matthew Stamatis RSA
|168 Filippo Cecchi ITA