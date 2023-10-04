Become a Member

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Racing

UCI Gravel World Championships Elite Men’s Start List + Riders to Watch

Will Vermeersch repeat? Can Swenson beat Van Aert? What about Petr Vakoç? The elite men's event at gravel worlds is anybody's race.

Photo: Kristof Ramon/©kramon

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The start lists for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships are out, and they’re as stacked as we expected. Over 220 men from around the world are expected to take to the start line of the elite race on Sunday, October 8 in Veneto, Italy.

Although reigning gravel world champion Gianni Vermeersch of Belgium will have the #1 plate on his handlebars, the hands-down favorite for Sunday’s race is his countryman, Wout Van Aert.

While it may be Van Aert’s first appearance at gravel worlds, the three-time cyclocross world champion is no stranger to racing his bike on dirt. In August, he won Houffa Gravel, which qualified him for the world championships, but let’s be real — he doesn’t need a single gravel win to prove that he could win the gravel world championships. Van Aert is fresh off victory at the Tour of Britain (and a summer of stage racing), so his form isn’t in question.

Read also: Gravel worlds Q&A with Keegan Swenson

So, who can challenge Van Aert? The American gravel fans hope it’s Keegan Swenson. The armchair quarterbacking has already begun in earnest, with Swenson’s followers swearing that he has the power and skills to rival the Belgian. Swenson has dominated the US gravel scene the past two seasons, with big wins at Sea Otter, Unbound, Leadville, SBT GRVL, and the Life Time Grand Prix series, among others. In August, he toppled Alban Lakata’s (who is also racing gravel worlds) longstanding course record at Leadville.

As for the ‘well if he’s so good, why isn’t he racing in Europe?’ jabs?

Last year after racing the road world championships, Swenson simply said he didn’t want to.

This year, Team USA is sending a strong squad to back the 29-year-old, with seasoned road world championship rider Alexey Vermeulen and national criterium champion Luke Lamperti leading the cause.

Peter Sagan in the 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships (Photo: Kristof Ramon/©kramon)

The men’s WorldTour contingent racing gravel worlds is smaller this year than last, likely due to a conflict with Il Lombardia. There will be no MvdP/WVA matchup at gravel worlds. Nevertheless, the retired WorldTour contingent looks to be strong this year, with Alejandro Valverde, Laurens Ten Dam, Nicholas Roche, and Jan Bakelants headlining that effort.

Read also: Women’s elite gravel worlds start list

More interesting however, will be riders like Jasper Ockeloen and Ivar Slik of the Netherlands, who’ve both put in some time racing — and winning — gravel in the US. In fact, Slik outsprinted Swenson in the 2022 Unbound Gravel race. German Paul Voss and Aussie Freddy Ovett are two other modern day road-to-gravel converts who have done very well on the dirt.

And speaking of sprinting at Unbound, no one should take their eyes off of Petr Vakoč during Sunday’s race. The Czech rider barely lost Unbound this year in a sprint with Swenson, and since then he’s been quietly crushing gravel races around the world. Vakoč — who raced pro on the road, and as a marathon mountain biker — may be a more well-rounded rider than anyone in this race.

The elite men will race at 10:30 AM local time on Sunday, October 8. The course is 169km with 1890m of climbing.

2023 UCI Gravel World Championships Elite Men’s Start List
Rider/Nation Rider/Nation Rider/Nation Rider/Nation
1 Gianni Vermeersch BEL 56 Johan Norén SWE 112 Francesco Bettini ITA 169 Luke Mcmullan IRL
2 Wout Van Aert BEL 57 Laurens Ten Dam NED 113 Lukas Baum GER 170 Metheven Bond GBR
3 Matej Mohoric SLO 58 Mads Baadsgaard Rahbek DEN 114 Tomas Barta CZE 171 Venantas Lašinis LTU
4 Cameron Mason GBR 59 Johannes Rom Dahl DEN 115 Travis Barrett RSA 172 Robert Jenko SLO
5 Daniel Oss ITA 59 Johannes Rom Dahl DEN 116 Patrick Haller GER 173 Apolinario Ca GBS
6 Florian Vermeersch BEL 60 Connor Sens AUS 117 Ferran Robert Torrens ESP 174 Isidro Mengo Da Costa GBS
7 Paul Voss GER 61 Frederik Rassmann GER 118 Gregor Matija Cerne SLO 175 Jadio Gomes GBS
8 Jasper Ockeloen NED 62 Max Warmerdam FRA 119 Felix James Meo NZL 176 Carlos Gaspar Danquem GBS
9 Jose Ivan Garcia Cortina ESP 63 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez ESP 120 Felix Barker GBR 177 Nelson Mendes GBS
10 Kevin Panhuyzen BEL 64 Erick Heyns RSA 121 Sean Bero BEL 178 Julho Mendes GBS
11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte ESP 65 Luca Bockelmann GER 122 Peter Schermann GER 179 Silvino Da Silva GBS
12 Petr Vakoc CZE 66 Andrew Lydic USA 123 Gleb Karpenko EST 180 Seco Domingos Mendes GBS
13 Sebastian Schönberger AUT 67 Xavier Jovè Riart AND 124 Ward Vanhoof BEL 181 Diamantino Dos Santos Co GBS
14 Jan Bakelants BEL 68 Travis Bramley GBR 125 Giovanni Carboni ITA 182 Graciano Diamantino Patrao GBS
15 Alessandro De Marchi ITA 69 Maxime Teuliere FRA 126 Marko Pavlic SLO 183 Dy Co GBS
16 Simone Velasco ITA 70 Markus Pajur EST 127 Eric Pedersen SWE 184 Nickson Joao Mendes GBS
17 Tobias Perry GBR 71 Cristian Cominelli ITA 128 Simen Nordahl Svendsen NOR 185 Sam Julio Mendes GBS
18 Piotr Havik NED 72 Thijs De Lange NED 129 Frederik Scheske GER 186 Dabana Cul Iala GBS
19 Nathan Haas AUS 73 Nick Burki SUI 130 Matteo Zurlo ITA 187 Paul-Antoine Hagan IRL
20 Quinten Hermans BEL 74 Aurélien Philibert FRA 131 Alex Colman BEL 188 Bennan Wertz USA
21 Anthony Franquet BEL 75 Luke Lamperti USA 132 Fran Miholjevic CRO 189 Payson Mcelveen USA
22 Sam Culverwell GBR 76 Matthew Shepherd AUS 133 Nicola Parenti ITA 190 Artem Schmidt USA
23 Seppe Rombouts BEL 77 Mattia De Marchi ITA 134 Alex Lack AUS 191 Zach Calton USA
24 Andreas Stokbro Nielsen DEN 78 Antti-Jussi Juntunen FIN 135 Vladyslav Makogon FIN 192 Paul Buschek AUT
24 Andreas Stokbro DEN 79 Bram Rombouts BEL 136 Artūras Kazakevičius LTU 193 Mattia Viel ITA
25 Tobias Mørch Kongstad DEN 80 Dario Gadeo Fernandez ESP 137 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova CRC 194 Julius Nowak Dalner DEN
25 Tobias Mørch Kongstad DEN 81 Philipp Bachl AUT 138 Nicholas Pettina’ ITA 195 Morten Nedergaard Bolby DEN
26 Thomas Bundgaard DEN 82 Zak Coleman GBR 139 David Van Orsdel USA 196 Mathias Busk Sælgen DEN
27 Connor Swift GBR 83 Rob Vanden Haesevelde BEL 140 Michael Mottram GBR 197 Victor Grue Enggaard DEN
28 Pawel Bernas POL 84 Matevž Govekar SLO 141 Felix Ritzinger AUT 198 Théo Cante FRA
29 Sascha Weber GER 85 Jan Sommer SUI 142 Sebastian Putz AUT 199 Tao Quemere FRA
30 Jonas Lindberg DEN 86 Jules De Cock NED 143 Ethan Pauly CAN 200 Julien Jamot FRA
31 Freddy Ovett AUS 87 Rogan Smart RSA 144 Kristers Kovgers LAT 201 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez COL
32 Nicholas Roche IRL 88 Robbe Claeys BEL 145 Tomas Kalojiros CZE 202 Sabatier Thibault FRA
33 Georg Egger GER 89 Luca Cibrario ITA 146 Declan Irvine AUS 203 Tomas De Neve BEL
34 Adam Blazevic AUS 90 Mihael Stajnar SLO 147 Alexey Vermeulen USA 204 Laurynas Ropė LTU
35 Ide Schelling NED 91 Sam William Andrews GBR 148 Markus Auvinen FIN 205 Franco Nicolas Adaos Alvarez CHI
36 Coen Vermeltfoort NED 91 Sam Andrews GBR 149 Sacha Modolo ITA 205 Franco Adaos Alvarez CHI
37 Ben Thomas GBR 92 Michael Tjulander SWE 150 Julien Bard SUI 206 Jasper Huitema NED
38 Andreas Schrottenbaum GER 94 Eduardo Talavera Fernandez ESP 151 Tristan Nortje RSA 207 Christian Rush NZL
39 Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz ESP 95 Tim Wollenberg GER 152 Richard Larsén SWE 209 Lubos Pelanek CZE
40 Nils Correvon SUI 96 Joseph Lupien CAN 153 Simon Daniels BEL 210 Michal Dvorak CZE
41 Ryan Christensen NZL 97 Siim Kiskonen EST 154 Lubomir Petrus CZE 211 Richard Habermann CZE
42 Lawrence Naesen BEL 98 Thijs Zonneveld NED 155 Enrique Morcillo Vergara ESP 212 Adam Zuber POL
43 Lauri Tamm EST 99 Cristian Bernardi ITA 156 Rossouw Bekker RSA 213 Jesper Lindahl FIN
44 Alberto Losada Alguacil ESP 100 Alexis Roche IRL 157 Julen Zubero Aldekoa ESP 214 Joffrey Degueurce FRA
45 Gustav Frederik Dahl DEN 101 Tobin Ortenblad USA 158 Jan-Marc Temmen GER 215 Björn Bakker NED
46 Brent Clé BEL 102 Daniel Babor CZE 159 Edouard Bonnefoix FRA 216 Vebjørn Rønning NOR
47 Gert Kivistik EST 103 Jonas Orset NOR 160 Wolfgang Brandl GER 217 Jan-Frederik Finoulst BEL
48 Pierpaolo Ficara ITA 104 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg RSA 161 Nicolaj Amping DEN 218 Adam Jordan SLO
49 Rasmus Wulff Nørholm Gøtke DEN 105 Moran Vermeulen AUT 162 Paul Wisner HAI 219 Conor Mcgoldrick GBR
50 Matthew Bird AUS 106 Martin Schätzl GER 163 Pierre Rosemond HAI 220 Oscar Cabanas Quintela AND
51 Alban Lakata AUT 107 Michal Glanz POL 164 Randy Licorish BAR 221 Sebastiaan Oranje NED
52 Ivar Slik NED 108 Sampo Malinen FIN 165 Maurizio Giuseppe Sartori ITA 222 Lars Loohuis NED
53 Julian Lino FRA 109 Gustas Raugala LTU 166 Mattia Penna ITA 223 Tom Martin GBR
54 Thomas Joseph BEL 110 Simone Pederiva ITA 167 Alexandru-Ionut Antoniu ROU 224 Daniel Gianello ITA
55 Jacob Langham AUS 111 Matthew Stamatis RSA 168 Filippo Cecchi ITA

