UCI Gravel World Championships Elite Women’s Start List + Riders to Watch

The start lists for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships are out, and they’re as stacked as we expected.

Over 110 women will take to the start line in Veneto, Italy on Saturday for the elite race, with newly-crowned European Gravel champion Lorena Wiebes, reigning XCO and gravel world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot, and 2023 Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering some of the biggest names.

However, it’s not just pro roadies and world champion mountain bikers who will animate this year’s race. Riders from all disciplines, including a strong contingent of actual gravel specialists, will fight for the rainbow stripes on Saturday.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe, is one of them. The Argentinian has had a stellar year racing at home in the US, where she leads the prestigious Life Time Grand Prix series.

Flavia Oliveira Parks is another decorated racer in the US gravel scene who could bring home a good result for her home country of Brasil. Similarly, Tiffany Cromwell of Australia has stamped her authority on gravel racing both in the US and abroad during the past few years. She won FNLD GRVL earlier this summer, was on the podium at SBT GRVL and just recently won the last UCI Gravel World Series race in Flanders last weekend.

With the Women’s WorldTour season wrapped up, though, there are dozens of pro roadies still in great form who are lining up at gravel worlds, many of them for the first time.

Recently-retired former road world champion Annemiek van Vleuten will race alongside Vollering on a powerful Dutch squad of 12 women. Other Dutchwomen to watch are national road champ Riejanne Markus, who was 10th at gravel worlds last year, and Yara Kastelijn, who boasts an impressive cyclocross background, as well as her stage win at the TdFF this year.

Italy will also have strength in numbers on Saturday with 10 riders, including ‘cross and road star Silvia Persico, and Letizia Borghesi and Barbara Guarischi, who both placed in the top 10 last year.

And don’t underestimate Team USA this year. The squad is 10-deep and headlined by newly-crowned gravel national champion Lauren Stephens. With her wealth of road and gravel racing both in Europe and at home, Stephens is a serious podium contender (she also won Gravel Worlds in Nebraska in August). Stephens was also the top-placing American last year at gravel worlds, finishing 15th.

She’ll be backed by a strong squad that includes pro road racer Heidi Franz, pro roadie turned pro gravel racer Emily Newsom, and gravel specialists Sarah Sturm, Crystal Anthony, and Paige Onweller.

Alexis Skarda, who qualified for worlds with a third place finish at gravel nationals, will not be racing on Saturday. Nor will 2023 Unbound Gravel champ Carolin Schiff, who broke her collarbone last week. Ferrand Prevot, who announced she had Covid before the European Gravel Championships, is still planning to race.

This year, the elite women race 140km with 1660m of climbing. The course begins with a lap around Le Bandie Lake, where the 2008 UCI Cyclocross World Championships was held. There are two steep climbs in the last 25km of the race, and there are significantly more gravel sectors than last year.