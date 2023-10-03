Become a Member

Become a Member

VeloNews Gravel Gravel Racing

UCI Gravel World Championships Elite Women’s Start List + Riders to Watch

Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Lorena Wiebes, Demi Vollering, Sofia Gomez Villafañe, and Tiffany Cromwell are just a few standout names in a deep field of 110 elite women's riders.

Photo: @etienneshoeman

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The start lists for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships are out, and they’re as stacked as we expected.

Over 110 women will take to the start line in Veneto, Italy on Saturday for the elite race, with newly-crowned European Gravel champion Lorena Wiebes, reigning XCO and gravel world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot, and 2023 Tour de France Femmes winner Demi Vollering some of the biggest names.

However, it’s not just pro roadies and world champion mountain bikers who will animate this year’s race. Riders from all disciplines, including a strong contingent of actual gravel specialists, will fight for the rainbow stripes on Saturday.

Sofia Gomez Villafañe, is one of them. The Argentinian has had a stellar year racing at home in the US, where she leads the prestigious Life Time Grand Prix series.

Read also: Gomez Villafañe is going for gold

Flavia Oliveira Parks is another decorated racer in the US gravel scene who could bring home a good result for her home country of Brasil. Similarly, Tiffany Cromwell of Australia has stamped her authority on gravel racing both in the US and abroad during the past few years. She won FNLD GRVL earlier this summer, was on the podium at SBT GRVL and just recently won the last UCI Gravel World Series race in Flanders last weekend.

With the Women’s WorldTour season wrapped up, though, there are dozens of pro roadies still in great form who are lining up at gravel worlds, many of them for the first time.

Recently-retired former road world champion Annemiek van Vleuten will race alongside Vollering on a powerful Dutch squad of 12 women. Other Dutchwomen to watch are national road champ Riejanne Markus, who was 10th at gravel worlds last year, and Yara Kastelijn, who boasts an impressive cyclocross background, as well as her stage win at the TdFF this year.

Italy will also have strength in numbers on Saturday with 10 riders, including  ‘cross and road star Silvia Persico, and Letizia Borghesi and Barbara Guarischi, who both placed in the top 10 last year.

And don’t underestimate Team USA this year. The squad is 10-deep and headlined by newly-crowned gravel national champion Lauren Stephens. With her wealth of road and gravel racing both in Europe and at home, Stephens is a serious podium contender (she also won Gravel Worlds in Nebraska in August). Stephens was also the top-placing American last year at gravel worlds, finishing 15th.

She’ll be backed by a strong squad that includes pro road racer Heidi Franz, pro roadie turned pro gravel racer Emily Newsom, and gravel specialists Sarah Sturm, Crystal Anthony, and Paige Onweller.

Alexis Skarda, who qualified for worlds with a third place finish at gravel nationals, will not be racing on Saturday. Nor will 2023 Unbound Gravel champ Carolin Schiff, who broke her collarbone last week. Ferrand Prevot, who announced she had Covid before the European Gravel Championships, is still planning to race.

This year, the elite women race 140km with 1660m of climbing. The course begins with a lap around Le Bandie Lake, where the 2008 UCI Cyclocross World Championships was held. There are two steep climbs in the last 25km of the race, and there are significantly more gravel sectors than last year.

2023 UCI Gravel World Championships Elite Women’s Start List
Rider Rider Rider Rider
1 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot FRA 29 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Bjerg DEN 57 Femke De Vries NED 85 Femke Markus NED
2 Demi Vollering NED 30 Xan Crees GBR 58 Femke Gort NED 86 Natasha Reddy GBR
3 Lorena Wiebes NED 31 Niamh Fisher-Black NZL 59 Nele Laing GER 87 Noëlle Rüetschi SUI
4 Silvia Persico ITA 32 Hanna Johansson SWE 60 Elisabeth Ebras EST 88 Almudena Montalvo Pérez ESP
5 Jade Treffeisen GER 33 Simone Boilard CAN 61 Finja Smekal GER 89 Zahra Rezayee AFG
6 Tessa Neefjes NED 34 Amelia Mitchell GBR 62 Jana Gigele AUT 90 Mie Nordlund Pedersen DEN
7 Katarzyna Niewiadoma POL 35 Darcie Richards AUS 63 Viktoriia Bondarenko UKR 91 Romana Slavinec AUT
8 Tiffany Cromwell AUS 36 Danielle Shrosbree GBR 64 Eva Buurman NED 92 Laura Vainionpää FIN
9 Riejanne Markus NED 37 Cassia Boglio AUS 65 Danielle Hinds BAR 93 Irene Mendez Melgarejo ESP
10 Gaia Realini ITA 38 Clara Lundmark SWE 66 Klara Sofie Skovgård Hansen DEN 94 Paulien Koster NED
11 Carolin Schiff GER 39 Karol-Ann Canuel CAN 67 Josie Knight GBR 95 Arezo Sarwari AFG
12 Rosa Klöser GER 40 Debora Piana ITA 68 Liisa Ehrberg EST 96 Maisa Tuliniemi FIN
13 Soraya Paladin ITA 41 Crystal Anthony USA 69 Hanna Nilsson SWE 97 Paige Onweller USA
14 Sofia Bertizzolo ITA 42 Annabel Fisher GBR 70 Anna Sadowska POL 98 Guayente Minchot Ballarin ESP
15 Svenja Betz GER 43 Jane Barr GBR 71 Viltè Kriaučiūnaitė LTU 99 Ellen Mcdermott IRL
16 Irina Lützelschwab SUI 44 Giada Borghesi ITA 72 Sarah Sturm USA 100 Lexius Imonise HAI
17 Pauliena Rooijakkers NED 45 Merili Sirvel EST 73 Lieke Van Zeelst NED 101 Noel Wonseca HAI
18 Marthe Truyen BEL 46 Marta Romeu Solaz ESP 74 Helena Bieber GER 102 Alexis Skarda USA
19 Barbara Guarischi ITA 47 Sabrina Stultiens NED 75 Caroline Baur SUI 103 Kyleigh Spearing USA
20 Heidi Franz USA 48 Caroline Livesey GBR 76 Nele De Vos BEL 104 Morgan Aguirre USA
21 Letizia Borghesi ITA 49 Karolina Migon POL 77 Laura Lizette Sander EST 105 Katherine Sheridan USA
22 Noä Jansen NED 50 Ella Bloor AUS 78 Amanda Bohlin SWE 106 Mara Fumagalli ITA
23 Sofia Gomez Villafane ARG 51 Hayley Simmonds GBR 79 Madeleine Nutt GBR 107 Kirstine Frida Rysbjerg DEN
24 Cédrine Kerbaol FRA 52 Åshild Tovsrud NOR 80 Sabine Sommer AUT 108 Marie Louise Biard FRA
25 Janine Schneider GER 53 Maaike Coljé NED 81 Sam Sandten GER 109 Flavia Maria De Oliveira Paparella BRA
26 Sanne Cant BEL 54 Valentina Picca ITA 82 Loes Sels BEL 110 Ursula Lindén FIN
27 Yara Kastelijn NED 55 Chloé Schoenenberger FRA 83 Elena Cecchini ITA 111 Noelle Ingold SUI
28 Rasa Leleivyte LTU 56 Lija Laizane LAT 84 Emily Newsom USA

 

 

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

Keywords:

