UCI Gravel World Championships: Gomez Villafañe is going for gold

Sofia Gomez Villafañe has been waiting for worlds all year.

The 30-year-old, who races for Specialized Off-Road, has already had a season to envy: namely, multiple marquee wins in gravel and cross-country, which have put her at the top of the Life Time Grand Prix series.

However, she has one goal yet unmet: to bring home the rainbow stripes at Saturday’s UCI Gravel World Championships in Italy.

Unlike many of her contemporaries, who only recently qualified — or petitioned to qualify — for the gravel world championships, Gomez Villafañe has had the race on her calendar since last year. Last weekend, she skipped The Rad Dirt Fest, the penultimate race in the Life Time Grand Prix, for two reasons: one, because she doesn’t need the result. But moreso because she’s put in an entire year of work to show up at worlds as prepared as possible.

“You can’t show up to worlds just being hopeful,” Gomez Villafañe said. “You have to, for the entire year, truly believe in what you’re capable of achieving. That’s the only way you’re going to achieve the goal. So it’s been a whole year of mental prep and knowing that if I do what I need to do correctly I can be there to fight for the rainbow stripes.”

Won’t be fooled again

Last year, Gomez Villafañe said, she got “outsmarted” by the other women in the world championship race. She finished 12th, in no way a bad result, but she came back to the U.S. with a checklist of things to work on.

Multi-time, multi-discipline world champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot won the inaugural gravel race, followed by Olympic XCO silver medalist Sina Frei in second. Despite her position with them at the front of the race near the start, Gomez Villafañe made crucial mistakes early on.

“I wasn’t patient, I wasn’t the smartest, and I definitely paid the price,” she said

Last year’s course featured a steep climb 5km in, followed by a short descent. Gomez Villafañe said she got to the climb first, then attacked the descent. She looked back to see Frei and Ferrand Prevot behind her, but neither woman seemed to be in a hurry to bridge up.

“You couldn’t even tell we were in a bike race,” Gomez Villafañe said. “I wanted to work, but those two didn’t because it was too early. So I burned too many matches too early.”

Gomez Villafañe didn’t feel that she was physically unmatched at worlds last year, “just mentally, and tactically,” she said. Therefore, she assigned herself some homework for this year.

She watched more road racing on TV, especially grand tours and particularly the Tour de France Femmes. It was enlightening to see how the women’s races played out differently than the mixed sex gravel racing she’s used to. Although she’d experienced it firsthand at gravel worlds last year, watching women’s road racing reinforced just how different the tactics are when women aren’t using men to draft off of.

“For us, normally, it’s like, ‘oh you have a 10 second gap, you need to slow down because you solo aren’t as strong as if you’re with men,'” she said. “Racing women, 10 seconds is still 10 seconds and it’s actually a lot of time.”

So while Gomez Villafañe felt like she was unprepared for the unique tactics of the women’s race at last year’s world championships, that’s now one of the aspects of the race that excites her most. She’s become known in the gravel peloton as an outspoken critic of gravel’s mixed sex format, calling on more organizers to segregate races.

In fact, as gravel grows internationally, Gomez Villafañe thinks that women who primarily race with mixed start lines could become disadvantaged when competing at UCI or other sanctioned events.

“As long as we continue to do mixed start races in US, US gravel racers will be on the back foot in Europe,” she said. “Whereas Europeans who race here might be more on the back foot.”

Needless to say, Gomez Villafañe believes that her homework will pay off at worlds this year. Furthermore, the course, which is dramatically different than last year’s in terms of elevation gain and technicality, should favor riders with her combination of skills — tactical know-how, fitness, and bike handling skills.

As for the women she’ll be competing against, which include the defending champion Ferrand Prevot, Dutch phenoms Annemiek van Vleuten and Demi Vollering, and Carolin Schiff, who beat Gomez Villafañe at Unbound this year?

“I think it’s great that they’re gonna be there,” she said. “I’m excited that this course is gonna take some sort of skill. I think it’s gonna be really exciting racing.

“Is it intimidating? Maybe a little bit. But at the same time I have confidence in what I can achieve. The more high profile athletes that do gravel worlds, the more legitimacy will come to the sport.”