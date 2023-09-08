UCI releases limited update on 2023 Gravel World Championships

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships will be take place between Treviso and Pieve di Soligo, in the Italian region of Veneto, according to a press release from the governing body on Friday.

The second edition of the world championship event is on the calendar for October 7-8. The event was originally planned to take place in the province of Vicenza, where the inaugural edition was held last year, but a rift between the UCI and original organizer PP Sports led to a last-minute search for a new organizer.

Pedali di Marca, run by Massimo Panighel, will produce this year’s event in Treviso.

Details about the course are scant, but according to the press release, worlds’ participants will set off from Treviso’s Le Bandie lake – the venue of the 2008 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships – and then head directly to Pieve di Soligo, where they will complete different loops around the finish location.

(Photo: UCI Gravel World Series)

The course starts with a long flat section that is predominately gravel, and takes riders from Treviso to Pieve di Soligo where they cross the finish line a first time. Then, they will complete a loop that includes more paved sections and more elevation gain before crossing the finish line a second time. The final loop will start with a flat gravel section followed by two punchy climbs in the final 20km, the last of which has its summit 6km from the finish line.

According to the press release, “in total, the riders will tackle more climbing than at the first edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships.”

Panighel’s event production palmares are robust, with Pedali di Marca having most recently produced the 2018 UCI Marathon MTB World Championships. The company has also produced numerous Italian mountain bike championships and Grand Fondos. Its website lists this summer’s Alpine Gravel race as a “complementary event,” but no information is available about that event.

According to the UCI release, all women — elite and age group categories — and men in the 50+ age categories will compete on Saturday, October 7. The remaining men’s categories — elite and age groups 19-49 — will race on Sunday. No details were revealed on the corresponding courses.

According to Erwin Vervecken of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series, course details will be revealed next week.

Most riders have qualified for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships by finishing in the top 25 percent of their age group in the Trek UCI Gravel World Series. Others will qualify based on their federations’ national championships and wild card quotas.

Last year, Belgian Gianni Vermeersch and Frenchwoman Pauline Ferrand-Prévot became the first gravel world champions.