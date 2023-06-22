For Unbound and other big gravel races, ‘safety first’ starts at the finish

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

After the finish of Unbound Gravel this year, Petr Vakoč was bummed.

The 30-year-old Czech rider had plenty to celebrate — he’d just finished second at the biggest gravel race in the world, narrowly missing the win in a sprint with Keegan Swenson.

But what should have been celebration read more like chagrin on the face of the former WorldTour rider. In fact, if it weren’t for the spray of champagne over Swenson’s neon pink jersey and the media swarming him and the other well-known riders in the group of seven that crossed the line together, it was hard to even find Vakoč in the post-race melee.

He felt the same way — crowded out.

“I was confident that if it comes to a sprint I could end up on the podium because I am one of the fastest,” he said after the race. “I knew it would be hard to beat Keegan, but it was just a shame that there was not even a possibility for me to do the sprint because there were other people finishing the other races.”

Celebration and chagrin (Photo: Life Time)

At the time, 10 hours and six minutes to be exact, that Vakoč and Swenson and the five others finished their 200-mile race, there were still some 375 participants in the 100-mile race who hadn’t come in yet. A handful of them were in the finishing chute when the pointy end of the men’s elite race came flying through. More of those amateur racers would also be in the mix as the next 15 elite men blew through the finish in two or three-up sprints.

While Vakoč had to make a split second decision to err on the side of caution to avoid injuring himself or someone else, Swenson, on the other hand, came prepared for the chaos.

“At Unbound, I learned my lesson last year with those amateurs finishing,” he said. “So, I knew it was coming. I don’t know if Vakoč knew about it, how crucial it was. It’s sketchy. It’s also not 100 percent fair. Changing it would make it more fair for riders who haven’t experienced it.”

Changing the finish line would also make it safer for everyone. While congestion caused by elites and amateurs merging in the finishing chute has only been an issue at a few of the country’s biggest gravel races, it’s one that likely isn’t going anywhere as both the pro and amateur fields continue to grow.

Reggie Miller vs. Keegan Swenson

Races like Unbound Gravel, SBT GRVL, and the Belgain Waffle Ride have a ‘marquee race,’ which is usually the longest distance.

When SBT GRVL debuted in 2019, it did so with four distances, with the 144-mile ‘Black’ course as marquee. Belgian Waffle Ride offers three distances, the Waffle, Wafer, and Wanna, with the longest Waffle courses attracting the pros.

Unbound, which started in 2006 with just three dozen riders tackling 200 miles, added 25 and 50-mile distances in 2011. A few years later, organizers added a 100-mile race. In The 200-miler is still the marquee race.

In all three instances, the different distances overlap on the road at some point. It’s generally not an issue on course. For race promoters, it simplifies logistics like where feedzones and course marshals are stationed. Having one central finish line for all distances is also important to media, fans, and the overall event atmosphere.

However, as the professional side of the sport grows, the finish line is becoming a pinch point.

Micah Rice, the race director of SBT GRVL, was at the 2022 edition of Unbound where Swenson learned his lesson about navigating around amateur riders.

“That was the moment I realized I had to do something different at SBT GRVL,” he said.

It was too late to change anything for the 2022 edition of SBT, and the pro finish unfolded similarly to how it did in Kansas, although in Steamboat Springs it involved a NBA hall of famer.

As the front of the elite men’s race rounded the corner onto Yampa Street in downtown Steamboat, Reggie Miller and some buddies — who were finishing the 100-mile race — were coming through the finishing chute, arms raised high. Dave Towle, the race announcer, was rightfully hyping their finish.

“Then you see Keegan slipping around the group and Dave didn’t even see him!” Rice said. “It was like, ‘Dave, that’s the winner!’ We knew he was coming but Dave was talking about Reggie and literally missed the winner of the pro race.”

Reggie Miller basking in the finish line glow after Swenson and the other sprinters blasted by. (Photo: Dane Cronin)

As soon as the race was over, Rice and event founder Amy Charity started brainstorming for this year’s edition.

“I think I have it figured out and it’s all start times,” Rice said. “My solution is a solution for our event only, the distances and how the course works together. It’s not a cure all but it’s what in front of me as a how to solve this puzzle.”

This year, the elites and others riding the Black course at SBT GRVL will start at 6:30 a.m. as usual. However, instead of starting 30 minutes later as it has historically, the 100-mile Blue course will start at 9:00 a.m.

Rice said he pored over historical finish times to determine how much of a head start the front of the Black race would need to finish well ahead of the middle of the Blue race.

“Historically with how fast they’re going, looking at average speeds, my expectation is that we’ll squeak through the top 40-50 Black course riders, including the women’s podium, before the Blue course merges in [which at mile 85.5 for the Blue course, 127.3 for the Black course].

“The main reason to do this is safety issues, not just competitive issues,” he added. “There are ways to have lots of amateurs on the course and still have a safe pro finish.”

Safety first is the spirit of gravel

At Unbound, which saw historic high numbers this year with 4,000 riders, race director Ben Sachs is well aware of the need for a change at the finish line. “It’s definitely something I’ve been thinking about since I took on the position,” said Sachs, who joined Life Time in April, 2021.

At this year’s race, Sachs widened the finishing chute by five feet to try and mitigate some of the congestion. However, during the elite men’s finish, the amateur riders that were in the chute were spread out enough that it was still a safety hazard.

“There’s definitely more to be done,” Sachs said.

While on the surface, event organizing is about putting on a great event for participants, behind the scenes it’s an about piecing together the pieces of a massive logistical puzzle. Every decision is part of a cascade of other decisions, and there are limiting factors like physical space to consider, as well.

Nevertheless, Sachs is considering multiple options at this point.

Like Rice, he’s debated tweaking start times to better accommodate the pro finish. At Unbound, the 100-mile race starts one hour after the 200-mile. This decision was made years ago when the start was earlier and the fast 100-mile racers caught the mid pack of the 200-mile race “sooner than we’d want that to happen,” Sachs said. “It got confusing and mess and not as safe with the fast 100-milers trying to paceline and weave through the back of the 200.”

While moving the 100-mile race time earlier might mitigate stragglers at the elite finish of the 200, it could reintroduce that old problem.

What seems more likely for Unbound is a change at the finish line itself.

This year, the finish chute on Commercial Street took up one lane of the two-way street. The other lane was dedicated to food vendors and spectators. Sachs said this was a change from years past when vendors lined both sides of the finishing chute.

Can you spot the winner of the 200-mile race? (Photo: Life Time)

Taking the entirety of the street and splitting the finishing chute down the middle, giving the 100 and 200-mile racers their own finish line might be the best solution, but maybe only in a perfect world.

“That could be difficult ask and conversation with government officials,” Sachs said,”because we’d have to widen it up to the turn lane before the finishing chute. ‘Can we take more, all of Commercial Street up to 12th Ave?’ Then you’re affecting businesses who don’t want their entrances blocked off. It’s definitely a complicated equation to solve.”

Another option is to sideline the amateurs who might get caught up in the elite men’s finish on the Emporia State University campus for 20-30 seconds, subtracting that time from their finish.

Or, suggested Swenson, the race could end in the ESU campus, creating the most separation between the finish line and the post-race party and expo, as well as eliminating what he said is another sketchy part of the finish.

“That stoplight before you drop into the main street finish drag, that isn’t controlled,” he said. “Lachlan attacked there, and we just went. I’m not sure if that was controlled or not for us, but it should be at least for at least the top 25. If the top priority is safety, that’s one of the biggest issues.”

Swenson shares the concern with other pros, who know that they would be the ones likely to take out a startled amateur.

As race director, safety is Sachs’ number one focus. And although the call for changes at the finish line may stem from the needs of the small minority — elite riders — he believes there is a way to respond without compromising the experience of the majority.

“I love that the sport is growing,” he said. “That here, in small town Emporia, we’re at the hub of it. We need to preserve the ethos and feeling of what gravel racing is about, the camaraderie, sense of accomplishment and satisfaction for every person who’s come across the line having done something that’s tough, while figuring out how to accommodate the growing aspect of the sport as well.”

For Vakoč, a trip to the US to race Unbound for the first time mostly lived up to the hype. But a return to the event depends on the finish.

“Meeting other riders on course was fun and put some extra twists in the race,” he said. “It’s fine when the path is wide enough, but coming to the sprint, a good idea would be for the first group, if it arrives in a sprint to have a clear corridor. I know it’s still a fun event for everyone but it’s getting professionalized, and it’s important for brands and sponsors, so having this space for the finish would make it also safer and more interesting in the next years to come.”