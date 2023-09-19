USA Cycling announces UCI Gravel World Championships team

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The countdown has begun for the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships. The event will take place in the Veneto region of Italy, October 7-8.

For the event’s second year, USA Cycling is sending a team with “goals of a podium for the American racers,” the governing body said in a press release.

New gravel national champions Keegan Swenson and Lauren Stephens headline Team USA’s elite 23- rider squad.

There were multiple ways to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships this year.

At the inaugural gravel national championship in Gering, Nebraska on September 9, all riders who won their national championship category qualified for the world event. The top three male and female finishers in the elite race also received automatic qualification.

Additionally, riders were able to qualify for the world championships by finishing in the top 25 percent of one of the Trek UCI Gravel World Series events. 90 Americans have qualified for worlds this way. If any of those riders have an elite UCI license and plan to compete in the world championships, they will automatically race in the elite category.

Finally, USA Cycling had the ability to add an additional 20 athletes across all categories, including both amateur and elites. Athletes were required to petition for those final quota spots to be considered in the process.

13 elite men and 10 elite women will represent Team USA in Italy next month. Swenson will be joined by Alexey Vermeulen and Brennan Wertz, who placed second and third at nationals. Three-time U.S. Criterium National Champion Luke Lamperti was also named to the men’s team.

Alexis Skarda and Crystal Anthony, who were second and third at nationals, will race alongside Stephens on the women’s team. Sarah Sturm and Emily Newsom, who both raced at gravel worlds last year, will return to Italy.

The Team USA Roster is as follows:

Elite Men

Zach Calton (Salt Lake City)

Ian Kutzleb (Durango, Colo.)

Luke Lamperti (Sebastopol, Calif.; Trinity Racing)

Andy Lydic (Boulder, Colo.; BMC #ItCouldBeMe)

Payson McElveen (Durango, Colo.; Allied Cycle Works)

Justin McQuerry (Austin, Tex.)

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz, Calif.; Santa Cruz, SRAM, htSQD),

Ethan Overson (Tucson, Ariz.; Scuderia Pinarello)

Artem Shmidt (Cumming, Ga.; Hagens Berman Axeon)

Keegan Swenson (Heber City, Utah; Santa Cruz, SRAM, htSQD)

David Van Orsdel (Minneapolis)

Alexey Vermeulen (Pinckney, Mich.; Jukebox – ENVE)

Brennan Wertz (Mill Valley, Calif.; Mosaic Cycles)

Elite Women

Morgan Aguirre (Seattle, Wash.)

Crystal Anthony (Bentonville, Ark.; Liv Racing Collective)

Heidi Franz (Seattle, Wash.; DNA Pro Cycling)

Emily Newsom (Fort Worth, Tex.; Roxo Racing)

Paige Onweller (Belleville, Mich.; Trek/WTB/ABUS/HED/SRAM)

Lauren Stephens (Dallas, Texas; EF EDUCATION-TIBCO-SVB)

Alexis Skarda (Grand Junction, Colo.; Santa Cruz Bicycles)

Katherine Sheridan (Omaha, Neb.)

Kyleigh Spearing (Frankfort, Ill.)

Sarah Sturm (Durango, Colo.; Specialized/ Rapha/ Wahoo)