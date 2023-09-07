USA Cycling Gravel National Championship details + course preview

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

On September 9, USA Cycling will host the first-ever gravel national championship in Gehring, Nebraska. The top three finishers in the elite male and female races, as well as each category/age group winner, will qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships, scheduled to take place in Veneto, Italy October 6-7, 2023.

The inaugural event is a first in many ways for USAC. The governing body has taken cues from successful grassroots events in planning the national championship courses, categories, and event programming.

Notably, men and women in the same age group/category will race the same distance (in other national championship events, women race shorter distances). There is a non-binary open category, and due to popular demand, an open singlespeed category. No aero bars are allowed, but riders may use any type of bicycle except for e-bikes.

Each of the four nationals’ courses were developed to feature the terrain, distance, and elevation gain of typical gravel courses, and USAC enlisted local Robidoux Rendezvous race promoter Aaron Raines to help with their design.

Elite start lists

Why the pros are racing

While Saturday’s elite races are a huge draw to the event, the entire weekend is structured around opportunities for all. Juniors as young as 11 years old and riders up to 75+ may compete for national championship titles.

Additionally, riders may also participate without racing for a championship title in the event’s “adventure ride” categories. These are open categories for each distance. For example, a 60-year-old rider who wants to ride the 131-mile course instead of the designated 88-mile course for their championship race may select the 131-mile “adventure ride” category.

For those who are riding for a national title, a stars and stripes jersey isn’t the only prize on the line. Every newly minted national champion in each age group/category will qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships. Six elite riders (three men, three women) will qualify for Team USA, with the new elite national champions receiving full support from USAC for the trip to Italy.

Elites are also vying for a $60,000 prize purse, split evenly among the top five men and women.

Gravel nationals event weekend begins on Thursday, September 7 with on-site registration and packet pickup and a vendor expo. In true gravel fashion, there will be a shakeout ride that afternoon, as well as more on Friday. Additionally on Friday, riders and their friends and family can take advantage of free yoga and an evening film.

The elite races kick off with the men’s start at 6:30 a.m. MDT, followed by women at 6:45. There will not be a livestream of the event, but USA Cycling will be providing updates via their social media channels @USACycling.

Gravel nationals course preview

Gravel nationals race day details

Categories: Elite men and women, non-binary, men and women singlespeed, men and women 19-34, 35-39, 40- 44, 45-49, Para BVI, Para C4, and Para C5

Course: 131.1 miles, 5,620 feet

Start time: Men’s elite, 6:30 a.m. MDT; women’s elite, 6:45; all remaining categories in the distance, 7:00; adventure ride 7:15

(Photo: Aaron Raines)

Categories: Men and women 15-16, 65-69, 70-74, 75+, Para C1, Para C2, Para C3,Para H4, and Para H5

Course: 52.6mi, 2,380 feet

Start time: 7:30 a.m; adventure ride 7:45

(Photo: Tyler Worth)

Categories: Men and women 17-18, 50-54, 55-59, and 60-64

Course: 88 miles, 3,568 feet

Start time: 8:00 a.m; adventure ride 8:15

(Photo: Scott Tribby)

Categories: Men and women 11-12, 13-14, Para H1, Para H2, and Para H3

Course: 24.8 miles, 923 feet

Start time: 8:30; adventure ride 8:30